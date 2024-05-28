Kevin Yu betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
Kevin Yu enters play May 30 - June 2 in the 2024 RBC Canadian Open at Hamilton Golf & Country Club following a 61st-place finish in the Charles Schwab Challenge his last time in competition.
The RBC Canadian Open tournament and course info
- Date: May 30 - June 2, 2024
- Location: Hamilton, ON, CAN
- Course: Hamilton Golf & Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,084 yards
- Purse: $9.4M
- Previous winner: Nick Taylor
At the RBC Canadian Open
- Yu is competing at the RBC Canadian Open for the first time in the past five years.
- When Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2023, he had 0.95 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (34th in the field), 5.835 SG: Approach the Green (sixth), and 4.831 SG: Putting (10th).
- Taylor's average driving distance was 294.5 (59th in field), he hit 72.22% of greens in regulation (ninth), with 27 putts per round (10th) en route to his win last year.
Yu's recent performances
- Yu has finished in the top five in one of his last five events.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- Yu has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score relative to par of 4-under in his last five events.
- Off the tee, Kevin Yu has averaged 317.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Yu is averaging -2.109 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Yu is averaging 2.975 Strokes Gained: Total.
Yu's advanced stats and rankings
- Yu has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.829, which ranks fifth on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (309.3 yards) ranks 16th, and his 60.1% driving accuracy average ranks 111th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Yu ranks 37th on TOUR with a mark of 0.381.
- On the greens, Yu's -0.536 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 167th on TOUR this season, and his 30.35 putts-per-round average ranks 179th. He has broken par 28.38% of the time (17th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|16
|309.3
|317.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|6
|70.72%
|69.79%
|Putts Per Round
|179
|30.35
|29.7
|Par Breakers
|17
|28.38%
|20.14%
|Bogey Avoidance
|117
|15.62%
|12.50%
Yu's best finishes
- Yu has participated in 15 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has collected two finishes in the top-five and four finishes in the top-10.
- In those 15 events, he made the cut eight times, a success rate of 53.3%.
- With 393 points, Yu currently sits 81st in the FedExCup standings.
Yu's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Yu's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 6.130. He finished 39th in that event.
- Yu posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Valero Texas Open, ranking sixth in the field at 6.349. In that tournament, he finished 39th.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Yu's best performance this season was in May 2024 at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where he ranked 14th in the field with a mark of 1.993. He finished fourth in that event.
- At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Yu delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (3.176, which ranked 22nd in the field). In that tournament, he finished fourth.
- Yu posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.007) in May 2024 at the Myrtle Beach Classic, which ranked fourth in the field. He finished fourth in that tournament.
Yu's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|5
|0.829
|3.414
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|37
|0.381
|2.662
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|169
|-0.510
|-0.992
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|167
|-0.536
|-2.109
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|86
|0.163
|2.975
Yu's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|49
|65-67-71-69
|-8
|9
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|6
|70-67-65-66
|-16
|81
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|37
|70-66-67-72
|-9
|17
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|74-69
|-1
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|69-76
|+1
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|76-67
|+1
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|59
|69-74-71-72
|+6
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|30
|71-63-72-65
|-13
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|68-71
|-1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|3
|66-66-66-63
|-27
|145
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|6
|64-74-73-67
|-10
|92
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|58
|72-68-73
|-3
|8
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|69-73
|E
|--
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|75-75
|+8
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|9
|66-67-70-69
|-12
|66
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-73
|+3
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|74-69
|+1
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|39
|72-73-74-67
|-2
|15
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-69
|-5
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|4
|67-69-66-67
|-15
|59
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|61
|69-69-72-75
|+5
|5
All stats in this article are accurate for Yu as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.