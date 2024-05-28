Kevin Yu betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

This season, Yu's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 6.130. He finished 39th in that event.

Yu posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Valero Texas Open, ranking sixth in the field at 6.349. In that tournament, he finished 39th.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Yu's best performance this season was in May 2024 at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where he ranked 14th in the field with a mark of 1.993. He finished fourth in that event.

At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Yu delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (3.176, which ranked 22nd in the field). In that tournament, he finished fourth.