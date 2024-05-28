PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Kevin Yu betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

    Kevin Yu enters play May 30 - June 2 in the 2024 RBC Canadian Open at Hamilton Golf & Country Club following a 61st-place finish in the Charles Schwab Challenge his last time in competition.

    Latest odds for Yu at the RBC Canadian Open.

    The RBC Canadian Open tournament and course info

    • Date: May 30 - June 2, 2024
    • Location: Hamilton, ON, CAN
    • Course: Hamilton Golf & Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,084 yards
    • Purse: $9.4M
    • Previous winner: Nick Taylor

    At the RBC Canadian Open

    • Yu is competing at the RBC Canadian Open for the first time in the past five years.
    • When Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2023, he had 0.95 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (34th in the field), 5.835 SG: Approach the Green (sixth), and 4.831 SG: Putting (10th).
    • Taylor's average driving distance was 294.5 (59th in field), he hit 72.22% of greens in regulation (ninth), with 27 putts per round (10th) en route to his win last year.

    Yu's recent performances

    • Yu has finished in the top five in one of his last five events.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
    • Yu has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 4-under in his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Kevin Yu has averaged 317.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Yu is averaging -2.109 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Yu is averaging 2.975 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Yu's advanced stats and rankings

    • Yu has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.829, which ranks fifth on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (309.3 yards) ranks 16th, and his 60.1% driving accuracy average ranks 111th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Yu ranks 37th on TOUR with a mark of 0.381.
    • On the greens, Yu's -0.536 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 167th on TOUR this season, and his 30.35 putts-per-round average ranks 179th. He has broken par 28.38% of the time (17th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance16309.3317.6
    Greens in Regulation %670.72%69.79%
    Putts Per Round17930.3529.7
    Par Breakers1728.38%20.14%
    Bogey Avoidance11715.62%12.50%

    Yu's best finishes

    • Yu has participated in 15 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has collected two finishes in the top-five and four finishes in the top-10.
    • In those 15 events, he made the cut eight times, a success rate of 53.3%.
    • With 393 points, Yu currently sits 81st in the FedExCup standings.

    Yu's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Yu's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 6.130. He finished 39th in that event.
    • Yu posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Valero Texas Open, ranking sixth in the field at 6.349. In that tournament, he finished 39th.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Yu's best performance this season was in May 2024 at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where he ranked 14th in the field with a mark of 1.993. He finished fourth in that event.
    • At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Yu delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (3.176, which ranked 22nd in the field). In that tournament, he finished fourth.
    • Yu posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.007) in May 2024 at the Myrtle Beach Classic, which ranked fourth in the field. He finished fourth in that tournament.

    Yu's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee50.8293.414
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green370.3812.662
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green169-0.510-0.992
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting167-0.536-2.109
    Average Strokes Gained: Total860.1632.975

    Yu's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 22-25Travelers Championship4965-67-71-69-89
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC72-72E--
    July 6-9John Deere Classic670-67-65-66-1681
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC72-70+2--
    July 27-303M Open3770-66-67-72-917
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC72-72+4--
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC74-69-1--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC69-76+1--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC76-67+1--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP5969-74-71-72+6--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC70-72-2--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship3071-63-72-65-13--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC69-72-1--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC68-71-1--
    January 18-21The American Express366-66-66-63-27145
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open664-74-73-67-1092
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am5872-68-73-38
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC69-73E--
    February 15-18The Genesis InvitationalMC75-75+8--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches966-67-70-69-1266
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-73+3--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC74-69+1--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open3972-73-74-67-215
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC72-72E--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC68-69-5--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic467-69-66-67-1559
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge6169-69-72-75+55

    All stats in this article are accurate for Yu as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

