Kevin Tway betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
Kevin Tway hits the links May 30 - June 2 in the 2024 RBC Canadian Open at Hamilton Golf & Country Club following a 24th-place finish in the Charles Schwab Challenge his last time in competition.
The RBC Canadian Open tournament and course info
- Date: May 30 - June 2, 2024
- Location: Hamilton, ON, CAN
- Course: Hamilton Golf & Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,084 yards
- Purse: $9.4M
- Previous winner: Nick Taylor
At the RBC Canadian Open
- In his last four appearances at the RBC Canadian Open, Tway has an average finish of 36th, and an average score of 8-under.
- Tway missed the cut (with a score of even-par) in his most recent go-round at the RBC Canadian Open in 2023.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Nick Taylor posted numbers of 0.95 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (34th in field), 5.835 in SG: Approach the Green (sixth), and 4.831 in SG: Putting (10th).
- En route to his victory last year, Taylor posted an average driving distance of 294.5 (59th in field), hit 72.22% of greens in regulation (ninth), and took 27 putts per round (10th).
Tway's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/8/2023
|MC
|73-71
|E
|6/6/2019
|44
|67-70-74-66
|-3
|7/26/2018
|17
|66-65-68-76
|-13
Tway's recent performances
- Tway has finished in the top 10 twice over his last five appearances, finishing as high as the top five in one of those outings.
- Tway has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five events, including two finishes within five strokes of the leader.
- He has an average score relative to par of 7-under in his last five appearances.
- In terms of driving distance, Kevin Tway has averaged 310.9 yards in his past five starts.
- Tway has an average of 1.959 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Tway is averaging 2.899 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Tway's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|305.0
|310.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|67.68%
|66.94%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|28.41
|28.4
|Par Breakers
|-
|23.23%
|20.83%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|10.35%
|10.56%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Tway's best finishes
- Tway has played seven tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has come away with one finish in the top-five and two finishes in the top-10.
- In those seven tournaments, he had a 85.7% success rate in terms of making the cut (six cuts made).
Tway's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.036
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-1.346
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|2.322
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|1.959
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|2.899
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Tway's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|73-71
|E
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|52
|68-66-70-69
|-7
|7
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|47
|70-70-68-70
|-10
|9
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|44
|71-67-67-74
|-9
|6
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|67-72
|-3
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-69
|E
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|54
|67-69-68-71
|-13
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|69-73
|E
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|23
|69-67-63-68
|-15
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|32
|71-65-71-70
|-11
|12
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|3
|68-66-66-69
|-19
|105
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|9
|69-66-64-67
|-18
|73
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|43
|73-71-74-72
|+6
|17
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|24
|69-66-69-75
|E
|32
All stats in this article are accurate for Tway as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
