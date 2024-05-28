PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
43M AGO

Kevin Tway betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Kevin Tway betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

    Kevin Tway hits the links May 30 - June 2 in the 2024 RBC Canadian Open at Hamilton Golf & Country Club following a 24th-place finish in the Charles Schwab Challenge his last time in competition.

    Latest odds for Tway at the RBC Canadian Open.

    The RBC Canadian Open tournament and course info

    • Date: May 30 - June 2, 2024
    • Location: Hamilton, ON, CAN
    • Course: Hamilton Golf & Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,084 yards
    • Purse: $9.4M
    • Previous winner: Nick Taylor

    At the RBC Canadian Open

    • In his last four appearances at the RBC Canadian Open, Tway has an average finish of 36th, and an average score of 8-under.
    • Tway missed the cut (with a score of even-par) in his most recent go-round at the RBC Canadian Open in 2023.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Nick Taylor posted numbers of 0.95 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (34th in field), 5.835 in SG: Approach the Green (sixth), and 4.831 in SG: Putting (10th).
    • En route to his victory last year, Taylor posted an average driving distance of 294.5 (59th in field), hit 72.22% of greens in regulation (ninth), and took 27 putts per round (10th).

    Tway's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    6/8/2023MC73-71E
    6/6/20194467-70-74-66-3
    7/26/20181766-65-68-76-13

    Tway's recent performances

    • Tway has finished in the top 10 twice over his last five appearances, finishing as high as the top five in one of those outings.
    • Tway has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five events, including two finishes within five strokes of the leader.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 7-under in his last five appearances.
    • In terms of driving distance, Kevin Tway has averaged 310.9 yards in his past five starts.
    • Tway has an average of 1.959 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Tway is averaging 2.899 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Tway .

    Tway's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-305.0310.9
    Greens in Regulation %-67.68%66.94%
    Putts Per Round-28.4128.4
    Par Breakers-23.23%20.83%
    Bogey Avoidance-10.35%10.56%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Tway's best finishes

    • Tway has played seven tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has come away with one finish in the top-five and two finishes in the top-10.
    • In those seven tournaments, he had a 85.7% success rate in terms of making the cut (six cuts made).

    Tway's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.036
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---1.346
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green--2.322
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--1.959
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--2.899

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Tway's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 8-11RBC Canadian OpenMC73-71E--
    June 22-25Travelers Championship5268-66-70-69-77
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic4770-70-68-70-109
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC72-72+2--
    July 13-16Barbasol Championship4471-67-67-74-96
    July 27-303M OpenMC67-72-3--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC71-69E--
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC73-73+2--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC70-72-2--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC70-71-1--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship5467-69-68-71-13--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC69-73E--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic2369-67-63-68-15--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open3271-65-71-70-1112
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC72-72+2--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship368-66-66-69-19105
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson969-66-64-67-1873
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship4373-71-74-72+617
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge2469-66-69-75E32

    All stats in this article are accurate for Tway as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.