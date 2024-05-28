Kevin Tway betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

Tway has finished in the top 10 twice over his last five appearances, finishing as high as the top five in one of those outings.

Tway has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five events, including two finishes within five strokes of the leader.

He has an average score relative to par of 7-under in his last five appearances.

In terms of driving distance, Kevin Tway has averaged 310.9 yards in his past five starts.

Tway has an average of 1.959 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.