Kevin Streelman betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
In his most recent competition at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Kevin Streelman ended the weekend at 2-over, good for a 50th-place finish. He competes in the 2024 RBC Canadian Open May 30 - June 2 seeking a higher finish.
The RBC Canadian Open tournament and course info
- Date: May 30 - June 2, 2024
- Location: Hamilton, ON, CAN
- Course: Hamilton Golf & Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,084 yards
- Purse: $9.4M
- Previous winner: Nick Taylor
At the RBC Canadian Open
- In the past five years, this is Streelman's first time playing at the RBC Canadian Open.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Nick Taylor posted numbers of 0.95 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (34th in field), 5.835 in SG: Approach the Green (sixth), and 4.831 in SG: Putting (10th).
- Taylor's average driving distance was 294.5 (59th in field), he hit 72.22% of greens in regulation (ninth), with 27 putts per round (10th) en route to his win last year.
Streelman's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Streelman has an average finish of 39th.
- He's made the cut in four of his last five tournaments.
- Streelman has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
- He has carded an average score of 3-under over his last five tournaments.
- In terms of driving distance, Kevin Streelman has averaged 293.6 yards in his past five starts.
- Streelman is averaging -0.486 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Streelman is averaging 0.090 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Streelman's advanced stats and rankings
- Streelman has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.099, which ranks 117th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (292.9 yards) ranks 134th, and his 57.7% driving accuracy average ranks 130th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Streelman ranks 84th on TOUR with a mark of 0.067.
- On the greens, Streelman has delivered a -0.446 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 158th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 135th with a putts-per-round average of 29.14, and he ranks 120th by breaking par 23.75% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|134
|292.9
|293.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|120
|64.18%
|62.96%
|Putts Per Round
|135
|29.14
|28.6
|Par Breakers
|120
|23.75%
|18.21%
|Bogey Avoidance
|132
|16.09%
|13.89%
Streelman's best finishes
- Streelman has participated in 12 tournaments this season, with no top-10 finishes.
- In those 12 tournaments, he made the cut on five occasions.
- Currently, Streelman has 70 points, placing him 172nd in the FedExCup standings.
Streelman's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Streelman's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked 33rd in the field with a mark of 1.557. He finished 45th in that event.
- Streelman put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Valspar Championship (March 2024), ranking 14th in the field with a mark of 4.272.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Streelman posted his best effort this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (February 2024), ranking in the field with a mark of 1.306.
- At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Streelman recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.850, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 16th in the field (he finished 45th in that tournament).
- Streelman recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (4.547) at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, a performance that ranked him 26th in the field.
Streelman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|117
|-0.099
|-0.823
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|84
|0.067
|1.194
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|96
|-0.006
|0.205
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|158
|-0.446
|-0.486
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|144
|-0.483
|0.090
Streelman's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|79-70
|+5
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|49
|72-69-71-74
|+6
|9
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|65-72
|-3
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|51
|71-63-71-71
|-8
|7
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|2
|64-68-69-66
|-17
|208
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-71
|-1
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|56
|67-73-70-74
|-4
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|69-75
|+2
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|70-70
|E
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|67-67-70
|-12
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|W/D
|71
|-1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|32
|65-67-74-71
|-11
|12
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|77-75
|+8
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|26
|64-72-73-72
|-3
|30
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|45
|71-72-75-69
|-1
|10
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|77-70
|+5
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|36
|71-66-70-69
|-8
|12
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|50
|71-70-74-68
|+2
|7
All stats in this article are accurate for Streelman as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
