Kevin Streelman betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

This season, Streelman's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked 33rd in the field with a mark of 1.557. He finished 45th in that event.

Streelman put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Valspar Championship (March 2024), ranking 14th in the field with a mark of 4.272.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Streelman posted his best effort this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (February 2024), ranking in the field with a mark of 1.306.

At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Streelman recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.850, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 16th in the field (he finished 45th in that tournament).