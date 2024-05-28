PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Kevin Kisner betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

    In his most recent tournament at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Kevin Kisner ended the weekend at 7-over, good for a 65th-place finish. He competes in the 2024 RBC Canadian Open May 30 - June 2 aiming for an improved score.

    Latest odds for Kisner at the RBC Canadian Open.

    The RBC Canadian Open tournament and course info

    • Date: May 30 - June 2, 2024
    • Location: Hamilton, ON, CAN
    • Course: Hamilton Golf & Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,084 yards
    • Purse: $9.4M
    • Previous winner: Nick Taylor

    At the RBC Canadian Open

    • Kisner has played the RBC Canadian Open once recently, in 2018. He missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
    • Nick Taylor finished with 0.95 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (34th in the field), 5.835 SG: Approach the Green (sixth), and 4.831 SG: Putting (10th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • In addition, Taylor's average driving distance was 294.5 (59th in field), he hit 72.22% of greens in regulation (ninth), and he averaged 27 putts per round (10th).

    Kisner's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/26/2018MC71-72-1

    Kisner's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Kisner has an average finish of 68th.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five appearances.
    • Kisner has not finished within five strokes of the winner or carded a better-than-average score in any of his last five appearances.
    • In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 5-over.
    • In terms of driving distance, Kevin Kisner has averaged 281.9 yards in his past five starts.
    • Kisner is averaging 0.891 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Kisner is averaging -3.913 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Kisner's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kisner has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.811 this season (178th on TOUR). His average driving distance (283.5 yards) ranks 173rd, while his 58.3% driving accuracy average ranks 123rd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kisner ranks 170th on TOUR with a mark of -0.650.
    • On the greens, Kisner's 0.102 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 74th on TOUR this season, and his 28.92 putts-per-round average ranks 110th. He has broken par 18.59% of the time (180th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance173283.5281.9
    Greens in Regulation %17858.97%58.68%
    Putts Per Round11028.9228.6
    Par Breakers18018.59%17.01%
    Bogey Avoidance17418.80%17.01%

    Kisner's best finishes

    • Kisner has participated in 12 tournaments this season, and he has not yet finished in the top 10.
    • In those 12 events, he made the cut three times (25%).
    • Kisner, who has 13 points, currently ranks 205th in the FedExCup standings.

    Kisner's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Kisner's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, as he delivered a 0.450 mark, which ranked him 40th in the field. He finished 65th in that tournament.
    • Kisner put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson (May 2024), ranking in the field with a mark of 1.550.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kisner's best performance this season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where his 1.652 mark ranked in the field.
    • At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, Kisner delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.354, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him in the field (he missed the cut in that event).
    • Kisner recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (-0.597) at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, a performance that ranked him in the field.

    Kisner's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee178-0.811-2.306
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green170-0.650-0.817
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green175-0.584-1.681
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting740.1020.891
    Average Strokes Gained: Total177-1.942-3.913

    Kisner's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC75-79+10--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship6269-72-76-68-3--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship5167-70-72-72-7--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic7870-67-70-74-1--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC75-71+6--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC74-75-68+1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC77-70+5--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC70-72-2--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC80-75+13--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC69-74+3--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open7274-70-74-73+33
    April 18-21RBC Heritage6873-73-72-71+56
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-68-4--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC74-68E--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge6571-71-66-79+74

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kisner as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

