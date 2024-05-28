Kevin Kisner betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

This season Kisner's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, as he delivered a 0.450 mark, which ranked him 40th in the field. He finished 65th in that tournament.

Kisner put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson (May 2024), ranking in the field with a mark of 1.550.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kisner's best performance this season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where his 1.652 mark ranked in the field.

At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, Kisner delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.354, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him in the field (he missed the cut in that event).