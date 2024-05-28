Kevin Kisner betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
In his most recent tournament at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Kevin Kisner ended the weekend at 7-over, good for a 65th-place finish. He competes in the 2024 RBC Canadian Open May 30 - June 2 aiming for an improved score.
The RBC Canadian Open tournament and course info
- Date: May 30 - June 2, 2024
- Location: Hamilton, ON, CAN
- Course: Hamilton Golf & Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,084 yards
- Purse: $9.4M
- Previous winner: Nick Taylor
At the RBC Canadian Open
- Kisner has played the RBC Canadian Open once recently, in 2018. He missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
- Nick Taylor finished with 0.95 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (34th in the field), 5.835 SG: Approach the Green (sixth), and 4.831 SG: Putting (10th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- In addition, Taylor's average driving distance was 294.5 (59th in field), he hit 72.22% of greens in regulation (ninth), and he averaged 27 putts per round (10th).
Kisner's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/26/2018
|MC
|71-72
|-1
Kisner's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Kisner has an average finish of 68th.
- He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five appearances.
- Kisner has not finished within five strokes of the winner or carded a better-than-average score in any of his last five appearances.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 5-over.
- In terms of driving distance, Kevin Kisner has averaged 281.9 yards in his past five starts.
- Kisner is averaging 0.891 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Kisner is averaging -3.913 Strokes Gained: Total.
Kisner's advanced stats and rankings
- Kisner has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.811 this season (178th on TOUR). His average driving distance (283.5 yards) ranks 173rd, while his 58.3% driving accuracy average ranks 123rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kisner ranks 170th on TOUR with a mark of -0.650.
- On the greens, Kisner's 0.102 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 74th on TOUR this season, and his 28.92 putts-per-round average ranks 110th. He has broken par 18.59% of the time (180th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|173
|283.5
|281.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|178
|58.97%
|58.68%
|Putts Per Round
|110
|28.92
|28.6
|Par Breakers
|180
|18.59%
|17.01%
|Bogey Avoidance
|174
|18.80%
|17.01%
Kisner's best finishes
- Kisner has participated in 12 tournaments this season, and he has not yet finished in the top 10.
- In those 12 events, he made the cut three times (25%).
- Kisner, who has 13 points, currently ranks 205th in the FedExCup standings.
Kisner's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Kisner's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, as he delivered a 0.450 mark, which ranked him 40th in the field. He finished 65th in that tournament.
- Kisner put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson (May 2024), ranking in the field with a mark of 1.550.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kisner's best performance this season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where his 1.652 mark ranked in the field.
- At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, Kisner delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.354, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him in the field (he missed the cut in that event).
- Kisner recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (-0.597) at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, a performance that ranked him in the field.
Kisner's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|178
|-0.811
|-2.306
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|170
|-0.650
|-0.817
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|175
|-0.584
|-1.681
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|74
|0.102
|0.891
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|177
|-1.942
|-3.913
Kisner's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|75-79
|+10
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|62
|69-72-76-68
|-3
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|51
|67-70-72-72
|-7
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|78
|70-67-70-74
|-1
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|75-71
|+6
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|74-75-68
|+1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|77-70
|+5
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|80-75
|+13
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|69-74
|+3
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|72
|74-70-74-73
|+3
|3
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|68
|73-73-72-71
|+5
|6
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-68
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|74-68
|E
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|65
|71-71-66-79
|+7
|4
All stats in this article are accurate for Kisner as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
