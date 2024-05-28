PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
44M AGO

Kevin Chappell betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    At the Myrtle Beach Classic, Kevin Chappell struggled, failing to make the cut at The Dunes Golf and Beach Club. He is trying for a bounce-back performance in Hamilton, ON, CAN, at the 2024 RBC Canadian Open from May 30 - June 2.

    Latest odds for Chappell at the RBC Canadian Open.

    The RBC Canadian Open tournament and course info

    • Date: May 30 - June 2, 2024
    • Location: Hamilton, ON, CAN
    • Course: Hamilton Golf & Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,084 yards
    • Purse: $9.4M
    • Previous winner: Nick Taylor

    At the RBC Canadian Open

    • In his last two appearances at the RBC Canadian Open, Chappell has an average finish of eighth, and an average score of 17-under.
    • Chappell last played at the RBC Canadian Open in 2023, missing the cut with a score of 1-over.
    • With numbers of 0.95 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (34th in field), 5.835 in SG: Approach the Green (sixth), and 4.831 in SG: Putting (10th), Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2023.
    • En route to his victory last year, Taylor posted an average driving distance of 294.5 (59th in field), hit 72.22% of greens in regulation (ninth), and took 27 putts per round (10th).

    Chappell's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    6/8/2023MC71-74+1

    Chappell's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Chappell has an average finish of 32nd.
    • He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Chappell has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments.
    • In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 9-under.
    • In terms of driving distance, Kevin Chappell has averaged 299.8 yards in his past five starts.
    • Chappell has an average of -1.165 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Chappell has an average of -2.371 in his past five tournaments.
    Chappell's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-299.8299.8
    Greens in Regulation %-62.50%60.32%
    Putts Per Round-28.8329.7
    Par Breakers-22.45%18.65%
    Bogey Avoidance-16.44%16.67%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Chappell's best finishes

    • Chappell has played nine tournaments this season, but he has not earned a finish in the top 10.
    • In those nine events, he made the cut four times, a success rate of 44.4%.

    Chappell's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.790
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---2.039
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green--1.623
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---1.165
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---2.371

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Chappell's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 8-11RBC Canadian OpenMC71-74+1--
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC71-71E--
    July 13-16Barbasol ChampionshipMC72-72E--
    July 27-303M Open6469-68-75-69-34
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC74-74+4--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship2871-67-71-69-10--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship4569-66-71-67-11--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC70-69-3--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open4972-68-71-68-58
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC73-72+3--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open2370-69-70-67-1220
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC74-78+12--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open3369-73-74-69-321
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC72-77+5--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson3068-67-72-63-1421
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC69-78+5--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Chappell as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

