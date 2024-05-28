Kevin Chappell betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
1 Min Read
At the Myrtle Beach Classic, Kevin Chappell struggled, failing to make the cut at The Dunes Golf and Beach Club. He is trying for a bounce-back performance in Hamilton, ON, CAN, at the 2024 RBC Canadian Open from May 30 - June 2.
The RBC Canadian Open tournament and course info
- Date: May 30 - June 2, 2024
- Location: Hamilton, ON, CAN
- Course: Hamilton Golf & Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,084 yards
- Purse: $9.4M
- Previous winner: Nick Taylor
At the RBC Canadian Open
- In his last two appearances at the RBC Canadian Open, Chappell has an average finish of eighth, and an average score of 17-under.
- Chappell last played at the RBC Canadian Open in 2023, missing the cut with a score of 1-over.
- With numbers of 0.95 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (34th in field), 5.835 in SG: Approach the Green (sixth), and 4.831 in SG: Putting (10th), Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2023.
- En route to his victory last year, Taylor posted an average driving distance of 294.5 (59th in field), hit 72.22% of greens in regulation (ninth), and took 27 putts per round (10th).
Chappell's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/8/2023
|MC
|71-74
|+1
Chappell's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Chappell has an average finish of 32nd.
- He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Chappell has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 9-under.
- In terms of driving distance, Kevin Chappell has averaged 299.8 yards in his past five starts.
- Chappell has an average of -1.165 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Chappell has an average of -2.371 in his past five tournaments.
Chappell's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|299.8
|299.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|62.50%
|60.32%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|28.83
|29.7
|Par Breakers
|-
|22.45%
|18.65%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|16.44%
|16.67%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Chappell's best finishes
- Chappell has played nine tournaments this season, but he has not earned a finish in the top 10.
- In those nine events, he made the cut four times, a success rate of 44.4%.
Chappell's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.790
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-2.039
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|1.623
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-1.165
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-2.371
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Chappell's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|64
|69-68-75-69
|-3
|4
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|74-74
|+4
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|28
|71-67-71-69
|-10
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|45
|69-66-71-67
|-11
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|49
|72-68-71-68
|-5
|8
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|23
|70-69-70-67
|-12
|20
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|74-78
|+12
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|33
|69-73-74-69
|-3
|21
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|72-77
|+5
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|30
|68-67-72-63
|-14
|21
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|69-78
|+5
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Chappell as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.