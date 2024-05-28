Kevin Chappell betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

In his last five appearances, Chappell has an average finish of 32nd.

He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.

Chappell has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments.

In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 9-under.

In terms of driving distance, Kevin Chappell has averaged 299.8 yards in his past five starts.

Chappell has an average of -1.165 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.