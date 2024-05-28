Kelly Kraft betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
1 Min Read
MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 05: Kelly Kraft of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the final round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 05, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)
Kelly Kraft looks to perform better in the 2024 RBC Canadian Open than the last time he played in this tournament in 2023 when he missed the cut.
The RBC Canadian Open tournament and course info
- Date: May 30 - June 2, 2024
- Location: Hamilton, ON, CAN
- Course: Hamilton Golf & Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,084 yards
- Purse: $9.4M
- Previous winner: Nick Taylor
At the RBC Canadian Open
- Over his last five trips to the RBC Canadian Open, Kraft has an average score of 2-under, with an average finish of 45th.
- In 2023, Kraft missed the cut (with a score of 1-over) in his most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open.
- Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 0.95 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (34th in field), 5.835 in SG: Approach the Green (sixth), and 4.831 in SG: Putting (10th).
- Taylor averaged 294.5 yards off the tee (59th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 72.22% (ninth), and attempted 27 putts per round (10th) in that victory a year ago.
Kraft's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/8/2023
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|6/9/2022
|13
|69-69-70-64
|-8
|6/6/2019
|71
|68-70-76-76
|+10
|7/26/2018
|50
|71-68-73-68
|-8
Kraft's recent performances
- Kraft has finished in the top 20 in two of his last five events.
- He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five appearances.
- Over his last five events, Kraft has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
- In his last five events, his average score has been 14-under.
- Kelly Kraft has averaged 283.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Kraft is averaging -0.040 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Kraft has an average of 2.957 in his past five tournaments.
Kraft's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|180
|287.3
|283.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|100
|66.98%
|75.69%
|Putts Per Round
|82
|28.92
|29.1
|Par Breakers
|117
|21.48%
|26.39%
|Bogey Avoidance
|132
|14.57%
|10.07%
Kraft's best finishes
- Kraft did not secure a top-10 finish last season (he played 31 tournaments).
- In those 31 events, he made the cut 15 times (48.4%).
- Last season Kraft put up his best performance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished 13th with a score of 17-under (six shots back of the winner).
- Kraft's 103 points last season ranked him 197th in the FedExCup standings.
Kraft's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|146
|-0.198
|0.582
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|156
|-0.245
|2.907
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|171
|-0.292
|-0.492
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|46
|0.308
|-0.040
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|158
|-0.427
|2.957
Kraft's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|38
|65-71-68-66
|-10
|15
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|40
|69-71-67-70
|-11
|13
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|40
|71-68-71-68
|-10
|9
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|W/D
|74
|+3
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|33
|66-69-70-69
|-6
|21
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|25
|66-69-72-73
|-8
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|16
|69-70-69-68
|-12
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|23
|68-71-65-66
|-14
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|71
|70-68-71-71
|-8
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|53
|65-68-72-69
|-10
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|19
|69-65-67-65
|-16
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|68-75
|-1
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|13
|64-66-68-69
|-17
|53
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Kraft as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.