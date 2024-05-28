Kelly Kraft betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

Kraft has finished in the top 20 in two of his last five events.

He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five appearances.

Over his last five events, Kraft has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.

In his last five events, his average score has been 14-under.

Kelly Kraft has averaged 283.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Kraft is averaging -0.040 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.