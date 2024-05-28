Keith Mitchell betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
Keith Mitchell will appear May 30 - June 2 in Hamilton, ON, CAN, at the 2024 RBC Canadian Open. In his last tournament he finished 37th in the Charles Schwab Challenge, shooting 7-under at Colonial Country Club.
The RBC Canadian Open tournament and course info
- Date: May 30 - June 2, 2024
- Location: Hamilton, ON, CAN
- Course: Hamilton Golf & Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,084 yards
- Purse: $9.4M
- Previous winner: Nick Taylor
At the RBC Canadian Open
- Over his last three trips to the RBC Canadian Open, Mitchell has an average score of 8-under, with an average finish of 36th.
- Mitchell last participated in the RBC Canadian Open in 2023, missing the cut with a score of 3-over.
- Nick Taylor finished with 0.95 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (34th in the field), 5.835 SG: Approach the Green (sixth), and 4.831 SG: Putting (10th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- En route to his victory last year, Taylor posted an average driving distance of 294.5 (59th in field), hit 72.22% of greens in regulation (ninth), and took 27 putts per round (10th).
Mitchell's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/8/2023
|MC
|72-75
|+3
|6/9/2022
|7
|67-67-70-66
|-10
|7/26/2018
|65
|69-71-69-73
|-6
Mitchell's recent performances
- Over his last five tournaments, Mitchell has finished in the top 20 twice.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- Over his last five events, Mitchell has carded a score that's better than average in three of those outings.
- In his last five events, his average score has been 9-under.
- In terms of driving distance, Keith Mitchell has averaged 315.9 yards in his past five starts.
- Mitchell is averaging -0.828 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Mitchell has an average of 2.809 in his past five tournaments.
Mitchell's advanced stats and rankings
- Mitchell has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.795, which ranks seventh on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (309.1 yards) ranks 19th, and his 60% driving accuracy average ranks 112th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Mitchell ranks 11th on TOUR with a mark of 0.597.
- On the greens, Mitchell's -0.383 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 154th this season, while he averages 29.49 putts per round (157th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|19
|309.1
|315.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|14
|69.63%
|62.15%
|Putts Per Round
|157
|29.49
|28.2
|Par Breakers
|12
|29.01%
|19.79%
|Bogey Avoidance
|17
|12.35%
|7.29%
Mitchell's best finishes
- Mitchell has taken part in 15 tournaments this season, and he has earned two top-10 finishes.
- In those 15 events, he made the cut 12 times (80%).
- Currently, Mitchell ranks 74th in the FedExCup standings with 422 points.
Mitchell's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Mitchell's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 6.076. He finished 14th in that event.
- Mitchell's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Valspar Championship, where his 9.181 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Mitchell's best performance this season was at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.331 (he finished 30th in that tournament).
- At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Mitchell recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 1.588 (his best mark this season), which ranked in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- Mitchell delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.627) at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (February 2024), which ranked him ninth in the field. He finished ninth in that tournament.
Mitchell's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|7
|0.795
|3.078
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|11
|0.597
|1.210
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|129
|-0.158
|-0.651
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|154
|-0.383
|-0.828
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|20
|0.852
|2.809
Mitchell's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|48
|71-74-69-79
|+5
|10
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|72-75
|+3
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|20
|68-71-71-71
|+1
|44
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|42
|68-67-73-67
|-9
|11
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|68-71
|-1
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|5
|68-66-67-67
|-16
|105
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|43
|70-68-72-66
|-4
|44
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|73-76
|+5
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|21
|69-71-70-70
|E
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|38
|67-72-70-64
|-15
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|30
|68-64-72-67
|-9
|21
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|9
|69-67-66-62
|-24
|78
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|54
|74-66-72
|-4
|10
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|17
|69-68-69-68
|-10
|47
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|19
|71-68-65-70
|-10
|43
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|9
|68-70-69-65
|-12
|66
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|73
|69-71-76-76
|+4
|5
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|17
|67-70-66-77
|-4
|43
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|14
|75-69-70-69
|-5
|47
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|20
|66-65-69-68
|-16
|42
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|37
|72-67-66-76
|-7
|16
All stats in this article are accurate for Mitchell as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.