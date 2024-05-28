PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
43M AGO

Keith Mitchell betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Keith Mitchell betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

    Keith Mitchell will appear May 30 - June 2 in Hamilton, ON, CAN, at the 2024 RBC Canadian Open. In his last tournament he finished 37th in the Charles Schwab Challenge, shooting 7-under at Colonial Country Club.

    Latest odds for Mitchell at the RBC Canadian Open.

    The RBC Canadian Open tournament and course info

    • Date: May 30 - June 2, 2024
    • Location: Hamilton, ON, CAN
    • Course: Hamilton Golf & Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,084 yards
    • Purse: $9.4M
    • Previous winner: Nick Taylor

    At the RBC Canadian Open

    • Over his last three trips to the RBC Canadian Open, Mitchell has an average score of 8-under, with an average finish of 36th.
    • Mitchell last participated in the RBC Canadian Open in 2023, missing the cut with a score of 3-over.
    • Nick Taylor finished with 0.95 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (34th in the field), 5.835 SG: Approach the Green (sixth), and 4.831 SG: Putting (10th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • En route to his victory last year, Taylor posted an average driving distance of 294.5 (59th in field), hit 72.22% of greens in regulation (ninth), and took 27 putts per round (10th).

    Mitchell's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    6/8/2023MC72-75+3
    6/9/2022767-67-70-66-10
    7/26/20186569-71-69-73-6

    Mitchell's recent performances

    • Over his last five tournaments, Mitchell has finished in the top 20 twice.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
    • Over his last five events, Mitchell has carded a score that's better than average in three of those outings.
    • In his last five events, his average score has been 9-under.
    • In terms of driving distance, Keith Mitchell has averaged 315.9 yards in his past five starts.
    • Mitchell is averaging -0.828 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Mitchell has an average of 2.809 in his past five tournaments.
    Mitchell's advanced stats and rankings

    • Mitchell has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.795, which ranks seventh on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (309.1 yards) ranks 19th, and his 60% driving accuracy average ranks 112th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Mitchell ranks 11th on TOUR with a mark of 0.597.
    • On the greens, Mitchell's -0.383 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 154th this season, while he averages 29.49 putts per round (157th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance19309.1315.9
    Greens in Regulation %1469.63%62.15%
    Putts Per Round15729.4928.2
    Par Breakers1229.01%19.79%
    Bogey Avoidance1712.35%7.29%

    Mitchell's best finishes

    • Mitchell has taken part in 15 tournaments this season, and he has earned two top-10 finishes.
    • In those 15 events, he made the cut 12 times (80%).
    • Currently, Mitchell ranks 74th in the FedExCup standings with 422 points.

    Mitchell's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Mitchell's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 6.076. He finished 14th in that event.
    • Mitchell's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Valspar Championship, where his 9.181 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Mitchell's best performance this season was at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.331 (he finished 30th in that tournament).
    • At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Mitchell recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 1.588 (his best mark this season), which ranked in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
    • Mitchell delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.627) at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (February 2024), which ranked him ninth in the field. He finished ninth in that tournament.

    Mitchell's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee70.7953.078
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green110.5971.210
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green129-0.158-0.651
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting154-0.383-0.828
    Average Strokes Gained: Total200.8522.809

    Mitchell's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday4871-74-69-79+510
    June 8-11RBC Canadian OpenMC72-75+3--
    June 15-18U.S. Open2068-71-71-71+144
    July 6-9John Deere Classic4268-67-73-67-911
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC68-71-1--
    July 27-303M Open568-66-67-67-16105
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship4370-68-72-66-444
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC73-76+5--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP2169-71-70-70E--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship3867-72-70-64-15--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC71-70-1--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii3068-64-72-67-921
    January 18-21The American Express969-67-66-62-2478
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC71-71-2--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am5474-66-72-410
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open1769-68-69-68-1047
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta1971-68-65-70-1043
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches968-70-69-65-1266
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship7369-71-76-76+45
    March 21-24Valspar Championship1767-70-66-77-443
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC71-71+2--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open1475-69-70-69-547
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson2066-65-69-68-1642
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC71-71E--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge3772-67-66-76-716

    All stats in this article are accurate for Mitchell as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

