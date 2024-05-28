Keith Mitchell betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

This season, Mitchell's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 6.076. He finished 14th in that event.

Mitchell's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Valspar Championship, where his 9.181 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Mitchell's best performance this season was at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.331 (he finished 30th in that tournament).

At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Mitchell recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 1.588 (his best mark this season), which ranked in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.