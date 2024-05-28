K.H. Lee betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

This season, Lee's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.345. He finished ninth in that event.

Lee put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii, ranking seventh in the field at 5.146. In that event, he finished 30th.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lee's best effort this season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he produced a 2.017 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.

At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Lee recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.406). That ranked 13th in the field.