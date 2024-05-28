43M AGO
K.H. Lee betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
1 Min Read
K.H. Lee enters play in the 2024 RBC Canadian Open from May 30 - June 2 after a 32nd-place finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge.
Latest odds for Lee at the RBC Canadian Open.
The RBC Canadian Open tournament and course info
- Date: May 30 - June 2, 2024
- Location: Hamilton, ON, CAN
- Course: Hamilton Golf & Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,084 yards
- Purse: $9.4M
- Previous winner: Nick Taylor
At the RBC Canadian Open
- In the past five years, this is Lee's first time competing at the RBC Canadian Open.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Nick Taylor posted numbers of 0.95 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (34th in field), 5.835 in SG: Approach the Green (sixth), and 4.831 in SG: Putting (10th).
- Taylor averaged 294.5 yards off the tee (59th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 72.22% (ninth), and attempted 27 putts per round (10th) in that victory a year ago.
Lee's recent performances
- In his last five events, Lee has an average finish of 44th.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- Lee has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events.
- He has carded an average score of 6-under over his last five tournaments.
- In terms of driving distance, K.H. Lee has averaged 295.9 yards in his past five starts.
- Lee is averaging 0.236 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Lee has an average of -1.725 in his past five tournaments.
Lee's advanced stats and rankings
- Lee has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.001, which ranks 94th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (299.7 yards) ranks 81st, and his 62.1% driving accuracy average ranks 87th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Lee ranks 133rd on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.217. Additionally, he ranks 158th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 61.94%.
- On the greens, Lee's 0.189 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 56th on TOUR this season, and his 28.49 putts-per-round average ranks 53rd. He has broken par 25.83% of the time (63rd).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|81
|299.7
|295.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|158
|61.94%
|60.42%
|Putts Per Round
|53
|28.49
|29.2
|Par Breakers
|63
|25.83%
|17.71%
|Bogey Avoidance
|60
|13.89%
|12.15%
Lee's best finishes
- Lee has not won any of the 15 tournaments he has played this season, though he has secured one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
- In those 15 events, he made the cut nine times (60%).
- Currently, Lee sits 89th in the FedExCup standings with 323 points.
Lee's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Lee's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.345. He finished ninth in that event.
- Lee put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii, ranking seventh in the field at 5.146. In that event, he finished 30th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lee's best effort this season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he produced a 2.017 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.
- At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Lee recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.406). That ranked 13th in the field.
- Lee delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.627) at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, a performance that ranked him fourth in the field.
Lee's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|94
|-0.001
|-1.311
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|133
|-0.217
|-0.476
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|60
|0.148
|-0.174
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|56
|0.189
|0.236
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|91
|0.120
|-1.725
Lee's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|75-76
|+7
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|73-75
|+8
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|69-70
|-1
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|72
|65-70-70-77
|+2
|3
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|75-73
|+6
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|74-67
|-1
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-68
|E
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|14
|70-67-69-71
|-11
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|75-70
|+1
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|7
|69-64-66-68
|-17
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|41
|68-76-72-67
|+3
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|54
|67-70-73-65
|-13
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|58
|70-67-70-66
|-9
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|30
|69-68-66-68
|-9
|21
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|25
|65-64-74-66
|-19
|30
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-75
|+2
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|74-68
|E
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|76-67
|+1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|4
|69-66-70-66
|-13
|104
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-76
|+7
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|9
|71-67-70-69
|-7
|78
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|31
|68-72-68-68
|-4
|24
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|77-75
|+8
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|40
|71-66-70-73
|-8
|9
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|59
|66-67-71-71
|-9
|5
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|W/D
|74-66
|+3
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|32
|71-68-71-70
|-1
|22
All stats in this article are accurate for Lee as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
