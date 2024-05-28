PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
43M AGO

K.H. Lee betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    K.H. Lee enters play in the 2024 RBC Canadian Open from May 30 - June 2 after a 32nd-place finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Latest odds for Lee at the RBC Canadian Open.

    The RBC Canadian Open tournament and course info

    • Date: May 30 - June 2, 2024
    • Location: Hamilton, ON, CAN
    • Course: Hamilton Golf & Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,084 yards
    • Purse: $9.4M
    • Previous winner: Nick Taylor

    At the RBC Canadian Open

    • In the past five years, this is Lee's first time competing at the RBC Canadian Open.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Nick Taylor posted numbers of 0.95 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (34th in field), 5.835 in SG: Approach the Green (sixth), and 4.831 in SG: Putting (10th).
    • Taylor averaged 294.5 yards off the tee (59th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 72.22% (ninth), and attempted 27 putts per round (10th) in that victory a year ago.

    Lee's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Lee has an average finish of 44th.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
    • Lee has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events.
    • He has carded an average score of 6-under over his last five tournaments.
    • In terms of driving distance, K.H. Lee has averaged 295.9 yards in his past five starts.
    • Lee is averaging 0.236 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Lee has an average of -1.725 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Lee .

    Lee's advanced stats and rankings

    • Lee has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.001, which ranks 94th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (299.7 yards) ranks 81st, and his 62.1% driving accuracy average ranks 87th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Lee ranks 133rd on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.217. Additionally, he ranks 158th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 61.94%.
    • On the greens, Lee's 0.189 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 56th on TOUR this season, and his 28.49 putts-per-round average ranks 53rd. He has broken par 25.83% of the time (63rd).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance81299.7295.9
    Greens in Regulation %15861.94%60.42%
    Putts Per Round5328.4929.2
    Par Breakers6325.83%17.71%
    Bogey Avoidance6013.89%12.15%

    Lee's best finishes

    • Lee has not won any of the 15 tournaments he has played this season, though he has secured one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
    • In those 15 events, he made the cut nine times (60%).
    • Currently, Lee sits 89th in the FedExCup standings with 323 points.

    Lee's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Lee's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.345. He finished ninth in that event.
    • Lee put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii, ranking seventh in the field at 5.146. In that event, he finished 30th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lee's best effort this season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he produced a 2.017 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.
    • At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Lee recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.406). That ranked 13th in the field.
    • Lee delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.627) at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, a performance that ranked him fourth in the field.

    Lee's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee94-0.001-1.311
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green133-0.217-0.476
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green600.148-0.174
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting560.1890.236
    Average Strokes Gained: Total910.120-1.725

    Lee's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC75-76+7--
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC73-75+8--
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC69-70-1--
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC71-70-1--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open7265-70-70-77+23
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC75-73+6--
    July 27-303M OpenMC74-67-1--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC72-68E--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship1470-67-69-71-11--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC75-70+1--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open769-64-66-68-17--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP4168-76-72-67+3--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship5467-70-73-65-13--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic5870-67-70-66-9--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii3069-68-66-68-921
    January 18-21The American Express2565-64-74-66-1930
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC71-75+2--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC74-68E--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC76-67+1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches469-66-70-66-13104
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-76+7--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship971-67-70-69-778
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open3168-72-68-68-424
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC77-75+8--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship4071-66-70-73-89
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson5966-67-71-71-95
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipW/D74-66+3--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge3271-68-71-70-122

    All stats in this article are accurate for Lee as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

