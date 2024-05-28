Justin Suh betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

This season, Suh's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.828.

Suh's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, as he put up a 2.688 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Suh put up his best mark this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (February 2024), ranking in the field with a mark of 1.390.

At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Suh recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.267 (his best mark this season), which ranked fourth in the field. He finished 77th in that event.