Justin Suh betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

    In his last tournament, Justin Suh missed the cut at the Charles Schwab Challenge. He'll be after a better result May 30 - June 2 in Hamilton, ON, CAN, at the 2024 RBC Canadian Open.

    Latest odds for Suh at the RBC Canadian Open.

    The RBC Canadian Open tournament and course info

    • Date: May 30 - June 2, 2024
    • Location: Hamilton, ON, CAN
    • Course: Hamilton Golf & Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,084 yards
    • Purse: $9.4M
    • Previous winner: Nick Taylor

    At the RBC Canadian Open

    • Suh is playing at the RBC Canadian Open for the first time in the past five years.
    • Nick Taylor finished with 0.95 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (34th in the field), 5.835 SG: Approach the Green (sixth), and 4.831 SG: Putting (10th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • Taylor also posted numbers of 294.5 in average driving distance (59th in field), 72.22% in terms of greens in regulation (ninth), and 27 putts per round (10th).

    Suh's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Suh finished outside the top 20.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut once.
    • Suh finished 50th in his only finish over his last five tournaments.
    • In his last five tournaments, he finished -5 relative to par in his only made cut.
    • Off the tee, Justin Suh has averaged 304.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Suh is averaging 0.594 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Suh is averaging -1.551 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Suh's advanced stats and rankings

    • Suh has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.075 this season, which ranks 112th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (300.3 yards) ranks 77th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Suh owns a -0.729 average that ranks 173rd on TOUR. He ranks 136th with a 63.40% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Suh's 0.659 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him eighth on TOUR this season, and his 28.97 putts-per-round average ranks 117th. He has broken par 23.86% of the time (117th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance77300.3304.6
    Greens in Regulation %13663.40%64.35%
    Putts Per Round11728.9729.9
    Par Breakers11723.86%17.59%
    Bogey Avoidance16618.14%16.20%

    Suh's best finishes

    • Suh has played 15 tournaments this season, with zero top-10 finishes.
    • In those 15 events, he made the cut four times (26.7%).
    • Currently, Suh sits 179th in the FedExCup standings with 61 points.

    Suh's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Suh's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.828.
    • Suh's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, as he put up a 2.688 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Suh put up his best mark this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (February 2024), ranking in the field with a mark of 1.390.
    • At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Suh recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.267 (his best mark this season), which ranked fourth in the field. He finished 77th in that event.
    • Suh delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (4.258) at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2024), which ranked him 22nd in the field. He finished 22nd in that event.

    Suh's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee112-0.075-0.402
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green173-0.729-0.463
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green172-0.543-1.280
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting80.6590.594
    Average Strokes Gained: Total158-0.688-1.551

    Suh's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday4170-66-77-79+414
    June 15-18U.S. Open2769-69-72-72+233
    June 22-25Travelers Championship5668-66-72-68-66
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic7865-72-73-74-42
    July 27-303M Open4365-72-70-69-811
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC68-73+1--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship3071-69-70-71-7--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open5670-68-70-70-6--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP1068-66-67-74-5--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship466-65-68-65-24--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic6471-65-72-66-8--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC73-67E--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC71-67-66-12--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open7767-74-79-73+52
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open2268-68-70-69-937
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC74-77+9--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC69-72-1--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC70-71-3--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC76-69+1--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship3368-73-71-70-218
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC73-73+6--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC71-74+1--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC69-69-4--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic5067-68-73-71-55
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-71+2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Suh as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.

