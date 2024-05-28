Justin Suh betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
In his last tournament, Justin Suh missed the cut at the Charles Schwab Challenge. He'll be after a better result May 30 - June 2 in Hamilton, ON, CAN, at the 2024 RBC Canadian Open.
The RBC Canadian Open tournament and course info
- Date: May 30 - June 2, 2024
- Location: Hamilton, ON, CAN
- Course: Hamilton Golf & Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,084 yards
- Purse: $9.4M
- Previous winner: Nick Taylor
At the RBC Canadian Open
- Suh is playing at the RBC Canadian Open for the first time in the past five years.
- Nick Taylor finished with 0.95 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (34th in the field), 5.835 SG: Approach the Green (sixth), and 4.831 SG: Putting (10th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Taylor also posted numbers of 294.5 in average driving distance (59th in field), 72.22% in terms of greens in regulation (ninth), and 27 putts per round (10th).
Suh's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Suh finished outside the top 20.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut once.
- Suh finished 50th in his only finish over his last five tournaments.
- In his last five tournaments, he finished -5 relative to par in his only made cut.
- Off the tee, Justin Suh has averaged 304.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Suh is averaging 0.594 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Suh is averaging -1.551 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Suh's advanced stats and rankings
- Suh has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.075 this season, which ranks 112th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (300.3 yards) ranks 77th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Suh owns a -0.729 average that ranks 173rd on TOUR. He ranks 136th with a 63.40% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Suh's 0.659 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him eighth on TOUR this season, and his 28.97 putts-per-round average ranks 117th. He has broken par 23.86% of the time (117th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|77
|300.3
|304.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|136
|63.40%
|64.35%
|Putts Per Round
|117
|28.97
|29.9
|Par Breakers
|117
|23.86%
|17.59%
|Bogey Avoidance
|166
|18.14%
|16.20%
Suh's best finishes
- Suh has played 15 tournaments this season, with zero top-10 finishes.
- In those 15 events, he made the cut four times (26.7%).
- Currently, Suh sits 179th in the FedExCup standings with 61 points.
Suh's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Suh's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.828.
- Suh's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, as he put up a 2.688 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Suh put up his best mark this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (February 2024), ranking in the field with a mark of 1.390.
- At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Suh recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.267 (his best mark this season), which ranked fourth in the field. He finished 77th in that event.
- Suh delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (4.258) at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2024), which ranked him 22nd in the field. He finished 22nd in that event.
Suh's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|112
|-0.075
|-0.402
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|173
|-0.729
|-0.463
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|172
|-0.543
|-1.280
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|8
|0.659
|0.594
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|158
|-0.688
|-1.551
Suh's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|41
|70-66-77-79
|+4
|14
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|27
|69-69-72-72
|+2
|33
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|56
|68-66-72-68
|-6
|6
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|78
|65-72-73-74
|-4
|2
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|43
|65-72-70-69
|-8
|11
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-73
|+1
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|30
|71-69-70-71
|-7
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|56
|70-68-70-70
|-6
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|10
|68-66-67-74
|-5
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|4
|66-65-68-65
|-24
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|64
|71-65-72-66
|-8
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|73-67
|E
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|71-67-66
|-12
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|77
|67-74-79-73
|+5
|2
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|22
|68-68-70-69
|-9
|37
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|74-77
|+9
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|70-71
|-3
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|76-69
|+1
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|33
|68-73-71-70
|-2
|18
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|73-73
|+6
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-69
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|50
|67-68-73-71
|-5
|5
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-71
|+2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Suh as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.