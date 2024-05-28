PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
43M AGO

Justin Lower betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

ORLANDO, FLORIDA - MARCH 09: Justin Lower of the United States hits a tee shot on the first hole during the third round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 09, 2024 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

    When he takes the course May 30 - June 2, Justin Lower will aim to build upon his last performance in the RBC Canadian Open. In 2023, he shot 7-under and finished 25th at Oakdale Golf & Country Club.

    Latest odds for Lower at the RBC Canadian Open.

    The RBC Canadian Open tournament and course info

    • Date: May 30 - June 2, 2024
    • Location: Hamilton, ON, CAN
    • Course: Hamilton Golf & Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,084 yards
    • Purse: $9.4M
    • Previous winner: Nick Taylor

    At the RBC Canadian Open

    • Over his last two trips to the RBC Canadian Open, Lower has an average score of 5-under, with an average finish of 30th.
    • In 2023, Lower finished 25th (with a score of 7-under) in his most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open.
    • Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 0.95 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (34th in field), 5.835 in SG: Approach the Green (sixth), and 4.831 in SG: Putting (10th).
    • Taylor also posted numbers of 294.5 in average driving distance (59th in field), 72.22% in terms of greens in regulation (ninth), and 27 putts per round (10th).

    Lower's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    6/8/20232567-70-75-69-7
    6/9/20223570-68-70-69-3

    Lower's recent performances

    • Lower has finished in the top five in one of his last five appearances.
    • He's made the cut in three of his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five appearances, Lower has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score three times.
    • In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 12-under.
    • Off the tee, Justin Lower has averaged 296.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Lower has an average of 1.065 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Lower is averaging 1.078 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Lower's advanced stats and rankings

    • Lower has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.242 this season (141st on TOUR). His average driving distance (296.0 yards) ranks 111th, while his 58% driving accuracy average ranks 127th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Lower ranks 24th on TOUR with a mark of 0.434.
    • On the greens, Lower's 0.084 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 78th this season, while he averages 28.89 putts per round (108th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance111296.0296.8
    Greens in Regulation %2068.77%69.44%
    Putts Per Round10828.8928.1
    Par Breakers5526.42%28.13%
    Bogey Avoidance9815.06%13.19%

    Lower's best finishes

    • Although Lower hasn't won any of the 16 tournaments he has taken part in this season, he has collected two top-five finishes.
    • In those 16 events, he made the cut 11 times.
    • Lower, who has 368 points, currently sits 82nd in the FedExCup standings.

    Lower's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Lower's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he ranked 25th in the field with a mark of 1.265.
    • Lower's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where his 3.864 mark ranked 13th in the field.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lower put up his best mark this season at the Farmers Insurance Open (January 2024), ranking seventh in the field with a mark of 2.721.
    • At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Lower delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.156 (his best mark this season), which ranked 13th in the field. He finished 25th in that tournament.
    • Lower posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.596) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, a performance that ranked him third in the field.

    Lower's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee141-0.242-1.625
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green240.4342.184
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green117-0.107-0.546
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting780.0841.065
    Average Strokes Gained: Total840.1701.078

    Lower's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC77-74+7--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open2567-70-75-69-730
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC71-68-1--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic868-65-67-69-1985
    July 13-16Barbasol Championship4472-66-68-73-96
    July 27-303M Open4367-71-71-67-811
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC78-67+5--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship4567-69-71-75-6--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC73-69-2--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC72-70E--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP4168-72-68-75+3--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship2365-68-73-65-17--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship2067-67-67-68-15--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC71-68-3--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii7470-68-70-71-12
    January 18-21The American Express3964-68-68-71-1714
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open4371-70-72-72-311
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open5371-69-73-67-46
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta370-66-66-68-14145
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC73-70+1--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3667-76-69-78+221
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC71-75+2--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipW/D77+6--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open2872-67-69-67-530
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open2566-77-71-70-430
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship466-64-71-69-1873
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson2466-69-66-68-1533
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC67-74-1--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC71-75+6--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Lower as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

