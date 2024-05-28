Justin Lower betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

Lower has finished in the top five in one of his last five appearances.

He's made the cut in three of his last five tournaments.

Over his last five appearances, Lower has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score three times.

In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 12-under.

Off the tee, Justin Lower has averaged 296.8 yards in his past five tournaments.

Lower has an average of 1.065 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.