Justin Lower betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
1 Min Read
ORLANDO, FLORIDA - MARCH 09: Justin Lower of the United States hits a tee shot on the first hole during the third round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 09, 2024 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
When he takes the course May 30 - June 2, Justin Lower will aim to build upon his last performance in the RBC Canadian Open. In 2023, he shot 7-under and finished 25th at Oakdale Golf & Country Club.
The RBC Canadian Open tournament and course info
- Date: May 30 - June 2, 2024
- Location: Hamilton, ON, CAN
- Course: Hamilton Golf & Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,084 yards
- Purse: $9.4M
- Previous winner: Nick Taylor
At the RBC Canadian Open
- Over his last two trips to the RBC Canadian Open, Lower has an average score of 5-under, with an average finish of 30th.
- In 2023, Lower finished 25th (with a score of 7-under) in his most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open.
- Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 0.95 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (34th in field), 5.835 in SG: Approach the Green (sixth), and 4.831 in SG: Putting (10th).
- Taylor also posted numbers of 294.5 in average driving distance (59th in field), 72.22% in terms of greens in regulation (ninth), and 27 putts per round (10th).
Lower's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/8/2023
|25
|67-70-75-69
|-7
|6/9/2022
|35
|70-68-70-69
|-3
Lower's recent performances
- Lower has finished in the top five in one of his last five appearances.
- He's made the cut in three of his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five appearances, Lower has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score three times.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 12-under.
- Off the tee, Justin Lower has averaged 296.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Lower has an average of 1.065 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Lower is averaging 1.078 Strokes Gained: Total.
Lower's advanced stats and rankings
- Lower has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.242 this season (141st on TOUR). His average driving distance (296.0 yards) ranks 111th, while his 58% driving accuracy average ranks 127th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Lower ranks 24th on TOUR with a mark of 0.434.
- On the greens, Lower's 0.084 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 78th this season, while he averages 28.89 putts per round (108th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|111
|296.0
|296.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|20
|68.77%
|69.44%
|Putts Per Round
|108
|28.89
|28.1
|Par Breakers
|55
|26.42%
|28.13%
|Bogey Avoidance
|98
|15.06%
|13.19%
Lower's best finishes
- Although Lower hasn't won any of the 16 tournaments he has taken part in this season, he has collected two top-five finishes.
- In those 16 events, he made the cut 11 times.
- Lower, who has 368 points, currently sits 82nd in the FedExCup standings.
Lower's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Lower's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he ranked 25th in the field with a mark of 1.265.
- Lower's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where his 3.864 mark ranked 13th in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lower put up his best mark this season at the Farmers Insurance Open (January 2024), ranking seventh in the field with a mark of 2.721.
- At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Lower delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.156 (his best mark this season), which ranked 13th in the field. He finished 25th in that tournament.
- Lower posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.596) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, a performance that ranked him third in the field.
Lower's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|141
|-0.242
|-1.625
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|24
|0.434
|2.184
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|117
|-0.107
|-0.546
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|78
|0.084
|1.065
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|84
|0.170
|1.078
Lower's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|77-74
|+7
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|25
|67-70-75-69
|-7
|30
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|71-68
|-1
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|8
|68-65-67-69
|-19
|85
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|44
|72-66-68-73
|-9
|6
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|43
|67-71-71-67
|-8
|11
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|78-67
|+5
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|45
|67-69-71-75
|-6
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|41
|68-72-68-75
|+3
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|23
|65-68-73-65
|-17
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|20
|67-67-67-68
|-15
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|71-68
|-3
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|74
|70-68-70-71
|-1
|2
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|39
|64-68-68-71
|-17
|14
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|43
|71-70-72-72
|-3
|11
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|53
|71-69-73-67
|-4
|6
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|3
|70-66-66-68
|-14
|145
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|36
|67-76-69-78
|+2
|21
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|71-75
|+2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|W/D
|77
|+6
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|28
|72-67-69-67
|-5
|30
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|25
|66-77-71-70
|-4
|30
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|4
|66-64-71-69
|-18
|73
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|24
|66-69-66-68
|-15
|33
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|67-74
|-1
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|71-75
|+6
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Lower as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.