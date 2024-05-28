Josh Teater betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
When he hits the links May 30 - June 2, Josh Teater will aim to improve upon his last performance in the RBC Canadian Open. In 2019, he shot 2-over and placed 63rd at Hamilton Golf & Country Club.
The RBC Canadian Open tournament and course info
- Date: May 30 - June 2, 2024
- Location: Hamilton, ON, CAN
- Course: Hamilton Golf & Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,084 yards
- Purse: $9.4M
- Previous winner: Nick Taylor
At the RBC Canadian Open
- Teater finished 63rd (with a score of 2-over) in his lone appearance at the RBC Canadian Open in recent years (in 2019).
- Nick Taylor finished with 0.95 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (34th in the field), 5.835 SG: Approach the Green (sixth), and 4.831 SG: Putting (10th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Taylor also posted numbers of 294.5 in average driving distance (59th in field), 72.22% in terms of greens in regulation (ninth), and 27 putts per round (10th).
Teater's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/6/2019
|63
|68-68-72-74
|+2
Teater's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Teater finished outside the top 20.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut once.
- Teater has not finished within five strokes of the winner or posted a better-than-average score in any of his last five appearances.
- He finished with a score of 1-over in his only made cut over his last five tournaments.
- Josh Teater has averaged 294.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Teater has an average of -2.991 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Teater is averaging -4.102 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Teater's advanced stats and rankings
- Teater owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.332 (151st) this season, while his average driving distance of 293.1 yards ranks 133rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Teater ranks 163rd on TOUR with a mark of -0.480.
- On the greens, Teater has registered a -1.097 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 180th on TOUR, while he ranks 153rd with a putts-per-round average of 29.42. He has broken par 20.37% of the time (172nd on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|133
|293.1
|294.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|129
|63.89%
|65.74%
|Putts Per Round
|153
|29.42
|30.6
|Par Breakers
|172
|20.37%
|15.74%
|Bogey Avoidance
|160
|18.06%
|13.89%
Teater's best finishes
- Teater, who has participated in 12 tournaments this season, is still seeking his first top-10 finish.
- In those 12 events, he made the cut two times, a success rate of 16.7%.
- With 7 points, Teater currently ranks 215th in the FedExCup standings.
Teater's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Teater's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.446 (he missed the cut in that event).
- Teater posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), ranking 39th in the field with a mark of 1.237.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Teater's best performance this season was at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked 18th in the field with a mark of 2.555 (he finished 58th in that tournament).
- At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Teater delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of -0.090, which was his best so far this season. That ranked in the field.
- Teater posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (0.154) in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, which ranked 58th in the field. He finished 58th in that tournament.
Teater's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|151
|-0.332
|-0.868
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|163
|-0.480
|-0.709
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|27
|0.295
|0.465
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|180
|-1.097
|-2.991
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|175
|-1.614
|-4.102
Teater's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|MC
|71-73
|E
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-68
|E
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|68-70-71
|-7
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|61
|72-68-70-72
|-6
|3
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|71-78
|+7
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|69-76
|+5
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|58
|72-72-70-75
|+1
|4
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|75-70
|+3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Teater as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.