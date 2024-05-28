Josh Teater betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

This season, Teater's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.446 (he missed the cut in that event).

Teater posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), ranking 39th in the field with a mark of 1.237.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Teater's best performance this season was at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked 18th in the field with a mark of 2.555 (he finished 58th in that tournament).

At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Teater delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of -0.090, which was his best so far this season. That ranked in the field.