Joseph Bramlett betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

    Joseph Bramlett hits the links May 30 - June 2 in the 2024 RBC Canadian Open at Hamilton Golf & Country Club after a 37th-place finish in the Charles Schwab Challenge, which was his most recent tournament.

    Latest odds for Bramlett at the RBC Canadian Open.

    The RBC Canadian Open tournament and course info

    • Date: May 30 - June 2, 2024
    • Location: Hamilton, ON, CAN
    • Course: Hamilton Golf & Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,084 yards
    • Purse: $9.4M
    • Previous winner: Nick Taylor

    At the RBC Canadian Open

    • Bramlett missed the cut in his lone recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open in 2022.
    • With numbers of 0.95 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (34th in field), 5.835 in SG: Approach the Green (sixth), and 4.831 in SG: Putting (10th), Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2023.
    • Taylor's average driving distance was 294.5 (59th in field), he hit 72.22% of greens in regulation (ninth), with 27 putts per round (10th) en route to his win last year.

    Bramlett's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    6/9/2022MC72-76+8

    Bramlett's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Bramlett has an average finish of 32nd.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Bramlett has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score twice.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 5-under in his last five appearances.
    • Joseph Bramlett has averaged 314.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Bramlett has an average of -1.295 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Bramlett has an average of 1.451 in his past five tournaments.
    Bramlett's advanced stats and rankings

    • Bramlett has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.315 this season (39th on TOUR). His average driving distance (309.2 yards) ranks 18th, while his 52.3% driving accuracy average ranks 171st.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Bramlett ranks 116th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.128. Additionally, he ranks 59th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 66.27%.
    • On the greens, Bramlett has delivered a 0.002 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 99th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 135th with a putts-per-round average of 29.14, and he ranks 152nd by breaking par 21.83% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance18309.2314.0
    Greens in Regulation %5966.27%65.08%
    Putts Per Round13529.1429.4
    Par Breakers15221.83%17.06%
    Bogey Avoidance2812.70%11.11%

    Bramlett's best finishes

    • Bramlett has played 14 tournaments this season, but he has not registered a finish in the top 10.
    • In those 14 tournaments, he made the cut on eight occasions.
    • With 157 points, Bramlett currently sits 135th in the FedExCup standings.

    Bramlett's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Bramlett's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 3.972 (he finished 26th in that event).
    • Bramlett's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he delivered a 3.712 mark, which ranked him 16th in the field. He finished 17th in that event.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bramlett's best effort this season was at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he posted a 5.020 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished 17th in that event.
    • At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Bramlett delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.638). That ranked ninth in the field.
    • Bramlett posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.639) in January 2024 at the Farmers Insurance Open. That ranked 14th in the field.

    Bramlett's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee390.3151.758
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green116-0.128-0.920
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green350.2461.908
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting990.002-1.295
    Average Strokes Gained: Total500.4341.451

    Bramlett's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday1673-70-70-75E51
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC71-66-3--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC70-73-1--
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC74-68E--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC71-69E--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii5269-65-69-70-77
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC69-73-70-4--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open2570-66-74-72-630
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC73-73+4--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta3866-70-67-74-715
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches4168-69-71-69-713
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC77-71+4--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship1771-68-69-72-443
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open3671-70-68-68-316
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC72-75+3--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC72-69-3--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC67-71-4--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic2668-66-68-72-1019
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge3769-70-72-70E16

    All stats in this article are accurate for Bramlett as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

