Joseph Bramlett betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
1 Min Read
Joseph Bramlett hits the links May 30 - June 2 in the 2024 RBC Canadian Open at Hamilton Golf & Country Club after a 37th-place finish in the Charles Schwab Challenge, which was his most recent tournament.
The RBC Canadian Open tournament and course info
- Date: May 30 - June 2, 2024
- Location: Hamilton, ON, CAN
- Course: Hamilton Golf & Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,084 yards
- Purse: $9.4M
- Previous winner: Nick Taylor
At the RBC Canadian Open
- Bramlett missed the cut in his lone recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open in 2022.
- With numbers of 0.95 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (34th in field), 5.835 in SG: Approach the Green (sixth), and 4.831 in SG: Putting (10th), Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2023.
- Taylor's average driving distance was 294.5 (59th in field), he hit 72.22% of greens in regulation (ninth), with 27 putts per round (10th) en route to his win last year.
Bramlett's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/9/2022
|MC
|72-76
|+8
Bramlett's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Bramlett has an average finish of 32nd.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
- Over his last five tournaments, Bramlett has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score twice.
- He has an average score relative to par of 5-under in his last five appearances.
- Joseph Bramlett has averaged 314.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Bramlett has an average of -1.295 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Bramlett has an average of 1.451 in his past five tournaments.
Bramlett's advanced stats and rankings
- Bramlett has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.315 this season (39th on TOUR). His average driving distance (309.2 yards) ranks 18th, while his 52.3% driving accuracy average ranks 171st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Bramlett ranks 116th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.128. Additionally, he ranks 59th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 66.27%.
- On the greens, Bramlett has delivered a 0.002 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 99th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 135th with a putts-per-round average of 29.14, and he ranks 152nd by breaking par 21.83% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|18
|309.2
|314.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|59
|66.27%
|65.08%
|Putts Per Round
|135
|29.14
|29.4
|Par Breakers
|152
|21.83%
|17.06%
|Bogey Avoidance
|28
|12.70%
|11.11%
Bramlett's best finishes
- Bramlett has played 14 tournaments this season, but he has not registered a finish in the top 10.
- In those 14 tournaments, he made the cut on eight occasions.
- With 157 points, Bramlett currently sits 135th in the FedExCup standings.
Bramlett's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Bramlett's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 3.972 (he finished 26th in that event).
- Bramlett's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he delivered a 3.712 mark, which ranked him 16th in the field. He finished 17th in that event.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bramlett's best effort this season was at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he posted a 5.020 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished 17th in that event.
- At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Bramlett delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.638). That ranked ninth in the field.
- Bramlett posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.639) in January 2024 at the Farmers Insurance Open. That ranked 14th in the field.
Bramlett's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|39
|0.315
|1.758
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|116
|-0.128
|-0.920
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|35
|0.246
|1.908
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|99
|0.002
|-1.295
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|50
|0.434
|1.451
Bramlett's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|16
|73-70-70-75
|E
|51
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|71-66
|-3
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|70-73
|-1
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|74-68
|E
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-69
|E
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|52
|69-65-69-70
|-7
|7
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|69-73-70
|-4
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|25
|70-66-74-72
|-6
|30
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|38
|66-70-67-74
|-7
|15
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|41
|68-69-71-69
|-7
|13
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|77-71
|+4
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|17
|71-68-69-72
|-4
|43
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|36
|71-70-68-68
|-3
|16
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-75
|+3
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|72-69
|-3
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|67-71
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|26
|68-66-68-72
|-10
|19
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|37
|69-70-72-70
|E
|16
All stats in this article are accurate for Bramlett as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.