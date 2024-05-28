Joseph Bramlett betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

This season, Bramlett's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 3.972 (he finished 26th in that event).

Bramlett's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he delivered a 3.712 mark, which ranked him 16th in the field. He finished 17th in that event.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bramlett's best effort this season was at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he posted a 5.020 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished 17th in that event.

At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Bramlett delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.638). That ranked ninth in the field.