Jorge Campillo betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

This season, Campillo delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Valspar Championship, ranking 19th in the field at 2.210. In that tournament, he finished 49th.

Campillo's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he posted a 4.598 mark, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished 24th in that tournament.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Campillo's best performance this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 3.886 (he finished 53rd in that event).

At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Campillo posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.083), which ranked sixth in the field.