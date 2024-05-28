Jorge Campillo betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
MYRTLE BEACH, SOUTH CAROLINA - MAY 12: Jorge Campillo of Spain plays his shot from the 17th tee during the final round of the Myrtle Beach Classic at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 12, 2024 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
In his last competition, Jorge Campillo missed the cut at the Charles Schwab Challenge. He'll be after a better outcome May 30 - June 2 in Hamilton, ON, CAN, at the 2024 RBC Canadian Open.
The RBC Canadian Open tournament and course info
- Date: May 30 - June 2, 2024
- Location: Hamilton, ON, CAN
- Course: Hamilton Golf & Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,084 yards
- Purse: $9.4M
- Previous winner: Nick Taylor
At the RBC Canadian Open
- Campillo is playing at the RBC Canadian Open for the first time in the past five years.
- Nick Taylor finished with 0.95 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (34th in the field), 5.835 SG: Approach the Green (sixth), and 4.831 SG: Putting (10th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Taylor averaged 294.5 yards off the tee (59th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 72.22% (ninth), and attempted 27 putts per round (10th) in that victory a year ago.
Campillo's recent performances
- Over his last five events, Campillo has finished in the top five once.
- He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five appearances.
- Campillo has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five appearances.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 14-under.
- In terms of driving distance, Jorge Campillo has averaged 298.3 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Campillo is averaging 0.173 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Campillo is averaging 2.272 Strokes Gained: Total.
Campillo's advanced stats and rankings
- Campillo has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.168 this season (131st on TOUR). His average driving distance (295.6 yards) ranks 112th, while his 61% driving accuracy average ranks 102nd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Campillo owns a 0.264 mark (55th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Campillo's 0.014 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 96th this season, and his 28.31 putts-per-round average ranks 30th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|112
|295.6
|298.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|107
|64.93%
|67.36%
|Putts Per Round
|30
|28.31
|28.4
|Par Breakers
|119
|23.78%
|24.65%
|Bogey Avoidance
|78
|14.41%
|12.85%
Campillo's best finishes
- While Campillo hasn't won any of the 11 tournaments he has taken part in this season, he has earned one top-five finish.
- In those 11 tournaments, he had a 63.6% success rate in terms of making the cut (seven cuts made).
- Currently, Campillo sits 124th in the FedExCup standings with 180 points.
Campillo's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Campillo delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Valspar Championship, ranking 19th in the field at 2.210. In that tournament, he finished 49th.
- Campillo's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he posted a 4.598 mark, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished 24th in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Campillo's best performance this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 3.886 (he finished 53rd in that event).
- At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Campillo posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.083), which ranked sixth in the field.
- Campillo posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.007) at the Myrtle Beach Classic (which ranked him fourth in the field). In that tournament, he finished fourth.
Campillo's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|131
|-0.168
|-0.525
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|55
|0.264
|1.442
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|7
|0.454
|1.182
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|96
|0.014
|0.173
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|42
|0.564
|2.272
Campillo's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|42
|70-68-68-71
|-3
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|82-74
|+14
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|19
|67-70-67-70
|-10
|43
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|53
|71-69-72-67
|-5
|7
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|76-66
|-2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|49
|71-68-71-74
|E
|8
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|70-74
|+4
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|70-78
|+4
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|18
|68-72-67-69
|-12
|28
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|24
|68-65-69-67
|-15
|33
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|4
|66-66-67-70
|-15
|59
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-72
|+5
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Campillo as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.