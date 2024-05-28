PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
44M AGO

Jorge Campillo betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

MYRTLE BEACH, SOUTH CAROLINA - MAY 12: Jorge Campillo of Spain plays his shot from the 17th tee during the final round of the Myrtle Beach Classic at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 12, 2024 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

MYRTLE BEACH, SOUTH CAROLINA - MAY 12: Jorge Campillo of Spain plays his shot from the 17th tee during the final round of the Myrtle Beach Classic at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 12, 2024 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

    In his last competition, Jorge Campillo missed the cut at the Charles Schwab Challenge. He'll be after a better outcome May 30 - June 2 in Hamilton, ON, CAN, at the 2024 RBC Canadian Open.

    Latest odds for Campillo at the RBC Canadian Open.

    The RBC Canadian Open tournament and course info

    • Date: May 30 - June 2, 2024
    • Location: Hamilton, ON, CAN
    • Course: Hamilton Golf & Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,084 yards
    • Purse: $9.4M
    • Previous winner: Nick Taylor

    At the RBC Canadian Open

    • Campillo is playing at the RBC Canadian Open for the first time in the past five years.
    • Nick Taylor finished with 0.95 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (34th in the field), 5.835 SG: Approach the Green (sixth), and 4.831 SG: Putting (10th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • Taylor averaged 294.5 yards off the tee (59th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 72.22% (ninth), and attempted 27 putts per round (10th) in that victory a year ago.

    Campillo's recent performances

    • Over his last five events, Campillo has finished in the top five once.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five appearances.
    • Campillo has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five appearances.
    • In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 14-under.
    • In terms of driving distance, Jorge Campillo has averaged 298.3 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Campillo is averaging 0.173 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Campillo is averaging 2.272 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Campillo .

    Campillo's advanced stats and rankings

    • Campillo has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.168 this season (131st on TOUR). His average driving distance (295.6 yards) ranks 112th, while his 61% driving accuracy average ranks 102nd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Campillo owns a 0.264 mark (55th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Campillo's 0.014 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 96th this season, and his 28.31 putts-per-round average ranks 30th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance112295.6298.3
    Greens in Regulation %10764.93%67.36%
    Putts Per Round3028.3128.4
    Par Breakers11923.78%24.65%
    Bogey Avoidance7814.41%12.85%

    Campillo's best finishes

    • While Campillo hasn't won any of the 11 tournaments he has taken part in this season, he has earned one top-five finish.
    • In those 11 tournaments, he had a 63.6% success rate in terms of making the cut (seven cuts made).
    • Currently, Campillo sits 124th in the FedExCup standings with 180 points.

    Campillo's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Campillo delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Valspar Championship, ranking 19th in the field at 2.210. In that tournament, he finished 49th.
    • Campillo's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he posted a 4.598 mark, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished 24th in that tournament.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Campillo's best performance this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 3.886 (he finished 53rd in that event).
    • At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Campillo posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.083), which ranked sixth in the field.
    • Campillo posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.007) at the Myrtle Beach Classic (which ranked him fourth in the field). In that tournament, he finished fourth.

    Campillo's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee131-0.168-0.525
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green550.2641.442
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green70.4541.182
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting960.0140.173
    Average Strokes Gained: Total420.5642.272

    Campillo's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open4270-68-68-71-3--
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC82-74+14--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta1967-70-67-70-1043
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches5371-69-72-67-57
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC76-66-2--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship4971-68-71-74E8
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC70-74+4--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC70-78+4--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship1868-72-67-69-1228
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson2468-65-69-67-1533
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic466-66-67-70-1559
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC73-72+5--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Campillo as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.