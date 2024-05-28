Joel Dahmen betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

This season, Dahmen's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 4.094.

Dahmen's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he ranked third in the field with a mark of 8.127.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Dahmen's best effort this season was at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he posted a 3.792 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished 11th in that event.

At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Dahmen delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.002, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 11th in the field.