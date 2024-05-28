PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
43M AGO

Joel Dahmen betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

MYRTLE BEACH, SOUTH CAROLINA - MAY 09: Joel Dahmen of the United States plays his shot from the seventh tee during the first round of the Myrtle Beach Classic at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 09, 2024 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

    Joel Dahmen will appear in the 2024 RBC Canadian Open from May 30 - June 2 after a 56th-place finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Latest odds for Dahmen at the RBC Canadian Open.

    The RBC Canadian Open tournament and course info

    • Date: May 30 - June 2, 2024
    • Location: Hamilton, ON, CAN
    • Course: Hamilton Golf & Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,084 yards
    • Purse: $9.4M
    • Previous winner: Nick Taylor

    At the RBC Canadian Open

    • Dahmen's average finish has been eighth, and his average score 15-under, over his last two appearances at the RBC Canadian Open.
    • Dahmen last played at the RBC Canadian Open in 2018, finishing eighth with a score of 15-under.
    • Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 0.95 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (34th in field), 5.835 in SG: Approach the Green (sixth), and 4.831 in SG: Putting (10th).
    • In addition, Taylor's average driving distance was 294.5 (59th in field), he hit 72.22% of greens in regulation (ninth), and he averaged 27 putts per round (10th).

    Dahmen's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/26/2018869-68-67-69-15

    Dahmen's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Dahmen has an average finish of 61st.
    • Dahmen has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
    • He has an average score of 3-under across his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Joel Dahmen has averaged 293.7 yards in his past five starts.
    • Dahmen has an average of -0.967 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Dahmen is averaging -2.542 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Dahmen's advanced stats and rankings

    • Dahmen has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.232, which ranks 56th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (290.4 yards) ranks 150th, and his 64.1% driving accuracy average ranks 66th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Dahmen ranks 44th on TOUR with a mark of 0.357.
    • On the greens, Dahmen has delivered a -0.746 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 175th on TOUR, while he ranks 162nd with a putts-per-round average of 29.55. He has broken par 21.46% of the time (156th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance150290.4293.7
    Greens in Regulation %2968.06%65.74%
    Putts Per Round16229.5529.3
    Par Breakers15621.46%16.67%
    Bogey Avoidance6013.89%9.88%

    Dahmen's best finishes

    • Dahmen has taken part in 15 tournaments this season, and he is yet to finish in the top 10.
    • In those 15 events, he made the cut 10 times.
    • With 207 points, Dahmen currently ranks 119th in the FedExCup standings.

    Dahmen's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Dahmen's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 4.094.
    • Dahmen's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he ranked third in the field with a mark of 8.127.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Dahmen's best effort this season was at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he posted a 3.792 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished 11th in that event.
    • At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Dahmen delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.002, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 11th in the field.
    • Dahmen recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship, which was held in March 2024. That performance ranked 11th in the field (he finished 11th in that tournament).

    Dahmen's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee560.2320.178
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green440.357-0.805
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green128-0.152-0.948
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting175-0.746-0.967
    Average Strokes Gained: Total130-0.310-2.542

    Dahmen's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC76-72+4--
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC74-78+12--
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC73-76+9--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC76-68E--
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC68-71-3--
    July 27-303M OpenMC72-68-2--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship6470-67-72-71E4
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC69-75E--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship1369-67-68-71-13--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open772-65-64-66-17--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP5967-72-74-73+6--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii7271-67-68-72-23
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC68-69-72-7--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC76-69+1--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open4169-68-71-70-612
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-73+2--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open4972-68-68-71-95
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship1174-67-67-68-12160
    March 21-24Valspar Championship4972-70-70-72E8
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC69-75+4--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC74-77+7--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship6771-68-74-75E2
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson6267-69-70-70-85
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic5969-67-73-72-33
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge5670-70-68-76E5

    All stats in this article are accurate for Dahmen as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

