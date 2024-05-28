Joel Dahmen betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
1 Min Read
MYRTLE BEACH, SOUTH CAROLINA - MAY 09: Joel Dahmen of the United States plays his shot from the seventh tee during the first round of the Myrtle Beach Classic at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 09, 2024 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
Joel Dahmen will appear in the 2024 RBC Canadian Open from May 30 - June 2 after a 56th-place finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge.
The RBC Canadian Open tournament and course info
- Date: May 30 - June 2, 2024
- Location: Hamilton, ON, CAN
- Course: Hamilton Golf & Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,084 yards
- Purse: $9.4M
- Previous winner: Nick Taylor
At the RBC Canadian Open
- Dahmen's average finish has been eighth, and his average score 15-under, over his last two appearances at the RBC Canadian Open.
- Dahmen last played at the RBC Canadian Open in 2018, finishing eighth with a score of 15-under.
- Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 0.95 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (34th in field), 5.835 in SG: Approach the Green (sixth), and 4.831 in SG: Putting (10th).
- In addition, Taylor's average driving distance was 294.5 (59th in field), he hit 72.22% of greens in regulation (ninth), and he averaged 27 putts per round (10th).
Dahmen's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/26/2018
|8
|69-68-67-69
|-15
Dahmen's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Dahmen has an average finish of 61st.
- Dahmen has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
- He has an average score of 3-under across his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Joel Dahmen has averaged 293.7 yards in his past five starts.
- Dahmen has an average of -0.967 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Dahmen is averaging -2.542 Strokes Gained: Total.
Dahmen's advanced stats and rankings
- Dahmen has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.232, which ranks 56th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (290.4 yards) ranks 150th, and his 64.1% driving accuracy average ranks 66th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Dahmen ranks 44th on TOUR with a mark of 0.357.
- On the greens, Dahmen has delivered a -0.746 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 175th on TOUR, while he ranks 162nd with a putts-per-round average of 29.55. He has broken par 21.46% of the time (156th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|150
|290.4
|293.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|29
|68.06%
|65.74%
|Putts Per Round
|162
|29.55
|29.3
|Par Breakers
|156
|21.46%
|16.67%
|Bogey Avoidance
|60
|13.89%
|9.88%
Dahmen's best finishes
- Dahmen has taken part in 15 tournaments this season, and he is yet to finish in the top 10.
- In those 15 events, he made the cut 10 times.
- With 207 points, Dahmen currently ranks 119th in the FedExCup standings.
Dahmen's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Dahmen's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 4.094.
- Dahmen's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he ranked third in the field with a mark of 8.127.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Dahmen's best effort this season was at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he posted a 3.792 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished 11th in that event.
- At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Dahmen delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.002, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 11th in the field.
- Dahmen recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship, which was held in March 2024. That performance ranked 11th in the field (he finished 11th in that tournament).
Dahmen's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|56
|0.232
|0.178
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|44
|0.357
|-0.805
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|128
|-0.152
|-0.948
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|175
|-0.746
|-0.967
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|130
|-0.310
|-2.542
Dahmen's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|76-72
|+4
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|74-78
|+12
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|73-76
|+9
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|76-68
|E
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|68-71
|-3
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|72-68
|-2
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|64
|70-67-72-71
|E
|4
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|69-75
|E
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|13
|69-67-68-71
|-13
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|7
|72-65-64-66
|-17
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|59
|67-72-74-73
|+6
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|72
|71-67-68-72
|-2
|3
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|68-69-72
|-7
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|76-69
|+1
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|41
|69-68-71-70
|-6
|12
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|49
|72-68-68-71
|-9
|5
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|11
|74-67-67-68
|-12
|160
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|49
|72-70-70-72
|E
|8
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|69-75
|+4
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-77
|+7
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|67
|71-68-74-75
|E
|2
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|62
|67-69-70-70
|-8
|5
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|59
|69-67-73-72
|-3
|3
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|56
|70-70-68-76
|E
|5
All stats in this article are accurate for Dahmen as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.