Joe Highsmith betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

This season, Highsmith produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Texas Children's Houston Open, ranking eighth in the field at 2.966. In that tournament, he finished 21st.

Highsmith's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he delivered a 3.730 mark, which ranked him 12th in the field. He finished 21st in that event.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Highsmith's best effort this season was in February 2024 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.599. He missed the cut in that event.

At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Highsmith recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 2.022, which ranked him 24th in the field. He finished 33rd in that event.