Joe Highsmith betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
AVONDALE, LOUISIANA - APRIL 25: Andrew Putnam and Joe Highsmith of the United States plays their shots from the 11th tee during the first round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans at TPC Louisiana on April 25, 2024 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)
In his last competition, Joe Highsmith missed the cut at the Myrtle Beach Classic. He'll be after a better outcome May 30 - June 2 in Hamilton, ON, CAN, at the 2024 RBC Canadian Open.
The RBC Canadian Open tournament and course info
- Date: May 30 - June 2, 2024
- Location: Hamilton, ON, CAN
- Course: Hamilton Golf & Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,084 yards
- Purse: $9.4M
- Previous winner: Nick Taylor
At the RBC Canadian Open
- Highsmith is playing at the RBC Canadian Open for the first time in the past five years.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Nick Taylor posted numbers of 0.95 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (34th in field), 5.835 in SG: Approach the Green (sixth), and 4.831 in SG: Putting (10th).
- In addition, Taylor's average driving distance was 294.5 (59th in field), he hit 72.22% of greens in regulation (ninth), and he averaged 27 putts per round (10th).
Highsmith's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Highsmith has an average finish of 36th.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
- Highsmith has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances.
- He has finished with an average score of -3 those two times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, Joe Highsmith has averaged 309.0 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Highsmith is averaging -1.047 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Highsmith is averaging 1.435 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Highsmith's advanced stats and rankings
- Highsmith's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.543 ranks 171st on TOUR this season, and his 55.1% driving accuracy average ranks 148th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Highsmith ranks 136th on TOUR, posting an average of -0.266, while he ranks 132nd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 63.70%.
- On the greens, Highsmith's -0.428 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 157th this season, and his 28.83 putts-per-round average ranks 98th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|68
|300.8
|309.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|132
|63.70%
|63.49%
|Putts Per Round
|98
|28.83
|28.9
|Par Breakers
|52
|26.48%
|22.62%
|Bogey Avoidance
|142
|16.48%
|15.87%
Highsmith's best finishes
- While Highsmith has not won any of the 13 tournaments he has participated in this season, he has come away with one top-10 finish.
- In those 13 events, he made the cut five times (38.5%).
- Highsmith, who has 141 points, currently ranks 141st in the FedExCup standings.
Highsmith's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Highsmith produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Texas Children's Houston Open, ranking eighth in the field at 2.966. In that tournament, he finished 21st.
- Highsmith's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he delivered a 3.730 mark, which ranked him 12th in the field. He finished 21st in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Highsmith's best effort this season was in February 2024 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.599. He missed the cut in that event.
- At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Highsmith recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 2.022, which ranked him 24th in the field. He finished 33rd in that event.
- Highsmith recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open (March 2024), which ranked him 21st in the field. He finished 21st in that tournament.
Highsmith's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|171
|-0.543
|0.643
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|136
|-0.266
|1.718
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|48
|0.198
|0.121
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|157
|-0.428
|-1.047
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|169
|-1.039
|1.435
Highsmith's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|75-77
|+12
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|34
|66-69-65-70
|-18
|20
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|33
|70-67-71-75
|-5
|22
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|75-68
|+1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-78
|+6
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|6
|65-65-71-70
|-17
|55
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|75-76
|+9
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|21
|65-70-72-67
|-6
|37
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|51
|73-71-72-72
|E
|7
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|70-73
|-1
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-67
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Highsmith as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
