Jhonattan Vegas betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

This season, Vegas' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 3.361.

Vegas' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked 15th in the field with a mark of 3.770 (he finished 22nd in that event).

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Vegas' best effort this season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where his 1.981 mark ranked 21st in the field.

At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Vegas posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of -0.770, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 53rd in the field (he finished 22nd in that tournament).