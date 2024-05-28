Jhonattan Vegas betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
AVONDALE, LOUISIANA - APRIL 26: Jhonattan Vegas of Venezuela plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans at TPC Louisiana on April 26, 2024 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)
When he takes the course May 30 - June 2, Jhonattan Vegas will aim to build upon his last performance in the RBC Canadian Open. In 2022, he shot 1-over and finished 53rd at St. George's G&CC.
The RBC Canadian Open tournament and course info
- Date: May 30 - June 2, 2024
- Location: Hamilton, ON, CAN
- Course: Hamilton Golf & Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,084 yards
- Purse: $9.4M
- Previous winner: Nick Taylor
At the RBC Canadian Open
- Vegas has played the RBC Canadian Open three times recently, with one win, an average finish of 28th, and an average score of 10-under.
- Vegas last participated in the RBC Canadian Open in 2022, finishing 53rd with a score of 1-over.
- Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 0.95 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (34th in field), 5.835 in SG: Approach the Green (sixth), and 4.831 in SG: Putting (10th).
- Taylor also posted numbers of 294.5 in average driving distance (59th in field), 72.22% in terms of greens in regulation (ninth), and 27 putts per round (10th).
Vegas' recent history at the RBC Canadian Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/9/2022
|53
|71-70-72-68
|+1
|7/26/2018
|29
|69-70-68-70
|-11
Vegas' recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Vegas has an average finish of 30th.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
- Vegas has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five events.
- He has carded an average score of 7-under over his last five appearances.
- Off the tee, Jhonattan Vegas has averaged 311.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Vegas has an average of -2.476 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Vegas is averaging -0.139 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Vegas' advanced stats and rankings
- Vegas' Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.496 ranks 15th on TOUR this season, and his 61.3% driving accuracy average ranks 95th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Vegas ranks 17th on TOUR with a mark of 0.513.
- On the greens, Vegas' -0.998 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 177th on TOUR this season, and his 29.85 putts-per-round average ranks 175th. He has broken par 26.50% of the time (51st).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|13
|309.8
|311.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|9
|70.30%
|67.06%
|Putts Per Round
|175
|29.85
|29.3
|Par Breakers
|51
|26.50%
|20.24%
|Bogey Avoidance
|116
|15.60%
|15.08%
Vegas' best finishes
- Vegas, who has taken part in 11 tournaments this season, is still seeking his first top-10 finish.
- In those 11 events, he made the cut four times (36.4%).
- Currently, Vegas sits 170th in the FedExCup standings with 77 points.
Vegas' best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Vegas' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 3.361.
- Vegas' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked 15th in the field with a mark of 3.770 (he finished 22nd in that event).
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Vegas' best effort this season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where his 1.981 mark ranked 21st in the field.
- At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Vegas posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of -0.770, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 53rd in the field (he finished 22nd in that tournament).
- Vegas recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (4.258) at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024. That ranked 22nd in the field.
Vegas' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|15
|0.496
|1.575
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|17
|0.513
|1.286
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|161
|-0.365
|-0.525
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|177
|-0.998
|-2.476
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|133
|-0.353
|-0.139
Vegas' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|69-71
|E
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|68-70-66
|-12
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|78-65
|-1
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|22
|67-68-69-71
|-9
|37
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|60
|71-68-69-75
|-1
|5
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|36
|71-70-71-65
|-3
|16
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-75
|+4
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|23
|68-70-69-70
|-11
|20
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Vegas as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
