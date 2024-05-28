J.J. Spaun betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

This season, Spaun's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 4.434 (he finished 51st in that event).

Spaun's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he delivered a 6.206 mark, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished 36th in that tournament.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Spaun posted his best mark this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2024), ranking in the field with a mark of 2.662.

At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Spaun posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.421, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 18th in the field (he finished 36th in that tournament).