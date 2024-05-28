PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
42M AGO

J.J. Spaun betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    J.J. Spaun enters play May 30 - June 2 in the 2024 RBC Canadian Open after failing to make the cut in the same tournament in 2022.

    Latest odds for Spaun at the RBC Canadian Open.

    The RBC Canadian Open tournament and course info

    • Date: May 30 - June 2, 2024
    • Location: Hamilton, ON, CAN
    • Course: Hamilton Golf & Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,084 yards
    • Purse: $9.4M
    • Previous winner: Nick Taylor

    At the RBC Canadian Open

    • In his last four appearances at the RBC Canadian Open, Spaun has an average finish of 44th, and an average score of 3-under.
    • In Spaun's most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2022, he failed to make the cut after posting a score of 4-over.
    • With numbers of 0.95 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (34th in field), 5.835 in SG: Approach the Green (sixth), and 4.831 in SG: Putting (10th), Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2023.
    • In addition, Taylor's average driving distance was 294.5 (59th in field), he hit 72.22% of greens in regulation (ninth), and he averaged 27 putts per round (10th).

    Spaun's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    6/9/2022MC73-71+4
    6/6/20194467-70-69-71-3
    7/26/2018MC74-71+1

    Spaun's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Spaun has an average finish of 38th.
    • He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Spaun has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five events.
    • In his last five events, his average score has been 4-under.
    • J.J. Spaun has averaged 297.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Spaun is averaging -0.292 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Spaun has an average of 0.640 in his past five tournaments.
    Spaun's advanced stats and rankings

    • Spaun's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.216 ranks 139th on TOUR this season, and his 56.2% driving accuracy average ranks 143rd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Spaun ranks 64th on TOUR with a mark of 0.176.
    • On the greens, Spaun's -0.381 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 153rd this season, while he averages 29.57 putts per round (166th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance141292.3297.3
    Greens in Regulation %6466.19%69.10%
    Putts Per Round16629.5730.2
    Par Breakers16920.63%18.40%
    Bogey Avoidance11415.56%9.72%

    Spaun's best finishes

    • Spaun has participated in 14 tournaments this season, with no top-10 finishes.
    • In those 14 events, he made the cut five times, a success rate of 35.7%.
    • With 59 points, Spaun currently ranks 180th in the FedExCup standings.

    Spaun's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Spaun's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 4.434 (he finished 51st in that event).
    • Spaun's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he delivered a 6.206 mark, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished 36th in that tournament.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Spaun posted his best mark this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2024), ranking in the field with a mark of 2.662.
    • At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Spaun posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.421, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 18th in the field (he finished 36th in that tournament).
    • Spaun recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.007) in May 2024 at the Myrtle Beach Classic, which ranked 26th in the field. He finished 26th in that tournament.

    Spaun's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee139-0.2160.215
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green640.1762.049
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green130-0.170-1.332
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting153-0.381-0.292
    Average Strokes Gained: Total150-0.5900.640

    Spaun's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday3072-71-70-77+226
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC69-70-1--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic3370-69-67-70-1220
    July 27-303M Open3766-68-71-70-917
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship3868-70-69-68-515
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship2470-68-68-67-7130
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship1171-69-69-67-12--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open4666-73-69-67-9--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP669-68-69-68-6--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship6769-70-73-66-10--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic1368-70-64-63-17--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC71-70+1--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC71-77+4--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am5473-73-66-410
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC74-68E--
    February 15-18The Genesis InvitationalMC73-71+2--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC76-69+3--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship6472-71-70-75E7
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC75-72+5--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open3668-69-71-69-316
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open5173-72-75-68E7
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-70-2--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic2671-67-69-67-1019
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC74-71+5--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Spaun as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

