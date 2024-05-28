42M AGO
J.J. Spaun betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
1 Min Read
J.J. Spaun enters play May 30 - June 2 in the 2024 RBC Canadian Open after failing to make the cut in the same tournament in 2022.
Latest odds for Spaun at the RBC Canadian Open.
The RBC Canadian Open tournament and course info
- Date: May 30 - June 2, 2024
- Location: Hamilton, ON, CAN
- Course: Hamilton Golf & Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,084 yards
- Purse: $9.4M
- Previous winner: Nick Taylor
At the RBC Canadian Open
- In his last four appearances at the RBC Canadian Open, Spaun has an average finish of 44th, and an average score of 3-under.
- In Spaun's most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2022, he failed to make the cut after posting a score of 4-over.
- With numbers of 0.95 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (34th in field), 5.835 in SG: Approach the Green (sixth), and 4.831 in SG: Putting (10th), Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2023.
- In addition, Taylor's average driving distance was 294.5 (59th in field), he hit 72.22% of greens in regulation (ninth), and he averaged 27 putts per round (10th).
Spaun's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/9/2022
|MC
|73-71
|+4
|6/6/2019
|44
|67-70-69-71
|-3
|7/26/2018
|MC
|74-71
|+1
Spaun's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Spaun has an average finish of 38th.
- He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Spaun has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five events.
- In his last five events, his average score has been 4-under.
- J.J. Spaun has averaged 297.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Spaun is averaging -0.292 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Spaun has an average of 0.640 in his past five tournaments.
Spaun's advanced stats and rankings
- Spaun's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.216 ranks 139th on TOUR this season, and his 56.2% driving accuracy average ranks 143rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Spaun ranks 64th on TOUR with a mark of 0.176.
- On the greens, Spaun's -0.381 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 153rd this season, while he averages 29.57 putts per round (166th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|141
|292.3
|297.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|64
|66.19%
|69.10%
|Putts Per Round
|166
|29.57
|30.2
|Par Breakers
|169
|20.63%
|18.40%
|Bogey Avoidance
|114
|15.56%
|9.72%
Spaun's best finishes
- Spaun has participated in 14 tournaments this season, with no top-10 finishes.
- In those 14 events, he made the cut five times, a success rate of 35.7%.
- With 59 points, Spaun currently ranks 180th in the FedExCup standings.
Spaun's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Spaun's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 4.434 (he finished 51st in that event).
- Spaun's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he delivered a 6.206 mark, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished 36th in that tournament.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Spaun posted his best mark this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2024), ranking in the field with a mark of 2.662.
- At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Spaun posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.421, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 18th in the field (he finished 36th in that tournament).
- Spaun recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.007) in May 2024 at the Myrtle Beach Classic, which ranked 26th in the field. He finished 26th in that tournament.
Spaun's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|139
|-0.216
|0.215
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|64
|0.176
|2.049
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|130
|-0.170
|-1.332
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|153
|-0.381
|-0.292
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|150
|-0.590
|0.640
Spaun's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|30
|72-71-70-77
|+2
|26
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|69-70
|-1
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|33
|70-69-67-70
|-12
|20
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|37
|66-68-71-70
|-9
|17
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|38
|68-70-69-68
|-5
|15
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|24
|70-68-68-67
|-7
|130
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|11
|71-69-69-67
|-12
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|46
|66-73-69-67
|-9
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|6
|69-68-69-68
|-6
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|67
|69-70-73-66
|-10
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|13
|68-70-64-63
|-17
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-70
|+1
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-77
|+4
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|54
|73-73-66
|-4
|10
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|74-68
|E
|--
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|76-69
|+3
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|64
|72-71-70-75
|E
|7
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|75-72
|+5
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|36
|68-69-71-69
|-3
|16
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|51
|73-72-75-68
|E
|7
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|26
|71-67-69-67
|-10
|19
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|74-71
|+5
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Spaun as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.