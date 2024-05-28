Henrik Norlander betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
1 Min Read
Henrik Norlander will play May 30 - June 2 in Hamilton, ON, CAN, at the 2024 RBC Canadian Open. In his last tournament he placed 20th in the Myrtle Beach Classic, shooting 11-under at The Dunes Golf and Beach Club.
The RBC Canadian Open tournament and course info
- Date: May 30 - June 2, 2024
- Location: Hamilton, ON, CAN
- Course: Hamilton Golf & Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,084 yards
- Purse: $9.4M
- Previous winner: Nick Taylor
At the RBC Canadian Open
- Norlander's average finish has been 72nd, and his average score 2-over, over his last two appearances at the RBC Canadian Open.
- Norlander last played at the RBC Canadian Open in 2023, finishing 72nd with a score of 2-over.
- With numbers of 0.95 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (34th in field), 5.835 in SG: Approach the Green (sixth), and 4.831 in SG: Putting (10th), Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2023.
- In addition, Taylor's average driving distance was 294.5 (59th in field), he hit 72.22% of greens in regulation (ninth), and he averaged 27 putts per round (10th).
Norlander's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/8/2023
|72
|71-72-76-71
|+2
|6/9/2022
|MC
|71-73
|+4
Norlander's recent performances
- Norlander has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five events.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- Over his last five appearances, Norlander has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He has an average score relative to par of 9-under in his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Henrik Norlander has averaged 287.9 yards in his past five starts.
- Norlander has an average of -1.902 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Norlander has an average of -1.255 in his past five tournaments.
Norlander's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|290.0
|287.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|68.18%
|69.10%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|28.36
|30.1
|Par Breakers
|-
|23.74%
|20.83%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|11.87%
|14.58%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Norlander's best finishes
- Norlander, who has taken part in seven tournaments this season, is still seeking his first top-10 finish.
- In those seven events, he made the cut six times, a success rate of 85.7%.
Norlander's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.698
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|1.730
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-0.386
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-1.902
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-1.255
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Norlander's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|72
|71-72-76-71
|+2
|3
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|81
|71-68-72-74
|-3
|2
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|28
|69-67-70-69
|-13
|19
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|57
|67-71-69-72
|-5
|5
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-78
|+10
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|70-74
|E
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|2
|65-67-68-70
|-26
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|35
|67-64-73-69
|-11
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|69-71
|-4
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|67-73
|-2
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|13
|65-71-65-72
|-11
|54
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|15
|71-68-66-69
|-14
|30
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|70-78
|+8
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|36
|69-66-69-75
|-9
|12
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|64
|68-68-68-73
|-7
|4
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|20
|68-67-68-70
|-11
|25
All stats in this article are accurate for Norlander as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.