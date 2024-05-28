PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Henrik Norlander betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

Betting Profile

    Henrik Norlander will play May 30 - June 2 in Hamilton, ON, CAN, at the 2024 RBC Canadian Open. In his last tournament he placed 20th in the Myrtle Beach Classic, shooting 11-under at The Dunes Golf and Beach Club.

    Latest odds for Norlander at the RBC Canadian Open.

    The RBC Canadian Open tournament and course info

    • Date: May 30 - June 2, 2024
    • Location: Hamilton, ON, CAN
    • Course: Hamilton Golf & Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,084 yards
    • Purse: $9.4M
    • Previous winner: Nick Taylor

    At the RBC Canadian Open

    • Norlander's average finish has been 72nd, and his average score 2-over, over his last two appearances at the RBC Canadian Open.
    • Norlander last played at the RBC Canadian Open in 2023, finishing 72nd with a score of 2-over.
    • With numbers of 0.95 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (34th in field), 5.835 in SG: Approach the Green (sixth), and 4.831 in SG: Putting (10th), Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2023.
    • In addition, Taylor's average driving distance was 294.5 (59th in field), he hit 72.22% of greens in regulation (ninth), and he averaged 27 putts per round (10th).

    Norlander's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    6/8/20237271-72-76-71+2
    6/9/2022MC71-73+4

    Norlander's recent performances

    • Norlander has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five events.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
    • Over his last five appearances, Norlander has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 9-under in his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Henrik Norlander has averaged 287.9 yards in his past five starts.
    • Norlander has an average of -1.902 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Norlander has an average of -1.255 in his past five tournaments.
    Norlander's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-290.0287.9
    Greens in Regulation %-68.18%69.10%
    Putts Per Round-28.3630.1
    Par Breakers-23.74%20.83%
    Bogey Avoidance-11.87%14.58%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Norlander's best finishes

    • Norlander, who has taken part in seven tournaments this season, is still seeking his first top-10 finish.
    • In those seven events, he made the cut six times, a success rate of 85.7%.

    Norlander's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.698
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--1.730
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green---0.386
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---1.902
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---1.255

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Norlander's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open7271-72-76-71+23
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic8171-68-72-74-32
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC72-69-1--
    July 13-16Barbasol Championship2869-67-70-69-1319
    July 27-303M Open5767-71-69-72-55
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC72-78+10--
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC70-74E--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship265-67-68-70-26--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open3567-64-73-69-11--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC69-71-4--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC69-71-2--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC67-73-2--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta1365-71-65-72-1154
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open1571-68-66-69-1430
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC70-78+8--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship3669-66-69-75-912
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson6468-68-68-73-74
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic2068-67-68-70-1125

    All stats in this article are accurate for Norlander as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

