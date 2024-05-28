Henrik Norlander betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

Norlander has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five events.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.

Over his last five appearances, Norlander has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.

He has an average score relative to par of 9-under in his last five events.

In terms of driving distance, Henrik Norlander has averaged 287.9 yards in his past five starts.

Norlander has an average of -1.902 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.