Hayden Springer betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
1 Min Read
SAN DIEGO, CA - JANUARY 29: PGA TOUR logo is seen during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines South on January 29, 2021 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)
Hayden Springer enters play in Hamilton, ON, CAN, looking for better results May 30 - June 2 in the 2024 RBC Canadian Open after missing the cut in his most recent competition, the Charles Schwab Challenge.
The RBC Canadian Open tournament and course info
- Date: May 30 - June 2, 2024
- Location: Hamilton, ON, CAN
- Course: Hamilton Golf & Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,084 yards
- Purse: $9.4M
- Previous winner: Nick Taylor
At the RBC Canadian Open
- Springer is playing at the RBC Canadian Open for the first time in the past five years.
- Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 0.95 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (34th in field), 5.835 in SG: Approach the Green (sixth), and 4.831 in SG: Putting (10th).
- In addition, Taylor's average driving distance was 294.5 (59th in field), he hit 72.22% of greens in regulation (ninth), and he averaged 27 putts per round (10th).
Springer's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Springer has not finished in the top 20.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut once.
- Springer has not finished within five shots of the winner or carded a better-than-average score in any of his last five appearances.
- He posted a final score of 1 relative to par in his only made cut in his last five tournaments.
- Off the tee, Hayden Springer has averaged 314.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Springer has an average of -1.350 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Springer is averaging -3.679 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Springer's advanced stats and rankings
- Springer has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.171 this season, which ranks 69th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (309.3 yards) ranks 16th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Springer ranks 161st on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.455. Additionally, he ranks 134th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 63.52%.
- On the greens, Springer's 0.004 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 98th this season, and his 28.50 putts-per-round average ranks 57th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|16
|309.3
|314.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|134
|63.52%
|58.80%
|Putts Per Round
|57
|28.50
|29.2
|Par Breakers
|23
|27.78%
|20.37%
|Bogey Avoidance
|171
|18.33%
|17.59%
Springer's best finishes
- Springer hasn't won any of the 12 tournaments he has taken part in this season, though he has come away with one top-five finish.
- In those 12 events, he made the cut five times.
- Currently, Springer sits 146th in the FedExCup standings with 127 points.
Springer's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Springer delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, ranking fifth in the field at 3.794. In that tournament, he finished 38th.
- Springer's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where his 2.227 mark ranked 24th in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Springer produced his best performance this season at the Valspar Championship (March 2024), ranking 10th in the field with a mark of 3.292.
- At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Springer posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (8.224), which ranked No. 1 in the field.
- Springer posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.639) at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, a performance that ranked him fourth in the field.
Springer's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|69
|0.171
|-0.570
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|161
|-0.455
|-1.732
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|110
|-0.074
|-0.028
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|98
|0.004
|-1.350
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|134
|-0.354
|-3.679
Springer's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|69-76
|+1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|64-70-71
|-11
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|33
|73-67-73-70
|-5
|22
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|38
|69-70-69-69
|-7
|15
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|3
|68-65-69-68
|-18
|83
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|72
|67-73-71-78
|+5
|3
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|58
|69-76-75-69
|+1
|4
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|72-69
|-3
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-67
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|79-72
|+9
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|69-76
|+5
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Springer as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.