41M AGO

Hayden Springer betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

SAN DIEGO, CA - JANUARY 29: PGA TOUR logo is seen during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines South on January 29, 2021 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    Hayden Springer enters play in Hamilton, ON, CAN, looking for better results May 30 - June 2 in the 2024 RBC Canadian Open after missing the cut in his most recent competition, the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Latest odds for Springer at the RBC Canadian Open.

    The RBC Canadian Open tournament and course info

    • Date: May 30 - June 2, 2024
    • Location: Hamilton, ON, CAN
    • Course: Hamilton Golf & Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,084 yards
    • Purse: $9.4M
    • Previous winner: Nick Taylor

    At the RBC Canadian Open

    • Springer is playing at the RBC Canadian Open for the first time in the past five years.
    • Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 0.95 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (34th in field), 5.835 in SG: Approach the Green (sixth), and 4.831 in SG: Putting (10th).
    • In addition, Taylor's average driving distance was 294.5 (59th in field), he hit 72.22% of greens in regulation (ninth), and he averaged 27 putts per round (10th).

    Springer's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Springer has not finished in the top 20.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut once.
    • Springer has not finished within five shots of the winner or carded a better-than-average score in any of his last five appearances.
    • He posted a final score of 1 relative to par in his only made cut in his last five tournaments.
    • Off the tee, Hayden Springer has averaged 314.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Springer has an average of -1.350 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Springer is averaging -3.679 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Springer .

    Springer's advanced stats and rankings

    • Springer has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.171 this season, which ranks 69th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (309.3 yards) ranks 16th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Springer ranks 161st on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.455. Additionally, he ranks 134th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 63.52%.
    • On the greens, Springer's 0.004 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 98th this season, and his 28.50 putts-per-round average ranks 57th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance16309.3314.5
    Greens in Regulation %13463.52%58.80%
    Putts Per Round5728.5029.2
    Par Breakers2327.78%20.37%
    Bogey Avoidance17118.33%17.59%

    Springer's best finishes

    • Springer hasn't won any of the 12 tournaments he has taken part in this season, though he has come away with one top-five finish.
    • In those 12 events, he made the cut five times.
    • Currently, Springer sits 146th in the FedExCup standings with 127 points.

    Springer's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Springer delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, ranking fifth in the field at 3.794. In that tournament, he finished 38th.
    • Springer's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where his 2.227 mark ranked 24th in the field.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Springer produced his best performance this season at the Valspar Championship (March 2024), ranking 10th in the field with a mark of 3.292.
    • At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Springer posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (8.224), which ranked No. 1 in the field.
    • Springer posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.639) at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, a performance that ranked him fourth in the field.

    Springer's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee690.171-0.570
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green161-0.455-1.732
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green110-0.074-0.028
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting980.004-1.350
    Average Strokes Gained: Total134-0.354-3.679

    Springer's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC69-76+1--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC64-70-71-11--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open3373-67-73-70-522
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta3869-70-69-69-715
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open368-65-69-68-1883
    March 21-24Valspar Championship7267-73-71-78+53
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC70-72+2--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open5869-76-75-69+14
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC72-69-3--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC71-67-4--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC79-72+9--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC69-76+5--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Springer as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

