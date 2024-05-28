Hayden Springer betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

In his last five appearances, Springer has not finished in the top 20.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut once.

Springer has not finished within five shots of the winner or carded a better-than-average score in any of his last five appearances.

He posted a final score of 1 relative to par in his only made cut in his last five tournaments.

Off the tee, Hayden Springer has averaged 314.5 yards in his past five tournaments.

Springer has an average of -1.350 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.