Hayden Buckley betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
1 Min Read
In his most recent tournament at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Hayden Buckley ended the weekend at 4-under, good for a fifth-place finish. He enters play in the 2024 RBC Canadian Open May 30 - June 2 aiming for better results.
The RBC Canadian Open tournament and course info
- Date: May 30 - June 2, 2024
- Location: Hamilton, ON, CAN
- Course: Hamilton Golf & Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,084 yards
- Purse: $9.4M
- Previous winner: Nick Taylor
At the RBC Canadian Open
- Buckley missed the cut in his lone recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open in 2022.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Nick Taylor posted numbers of 0.950 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (34th in field), 5.835 in SG: Approach the Green (sixth), and 4.831 in SG: Putting (10th).
- Taylor's average driving distance was 294.5 (59th in field), he hit 72.22% of greens in regulation (ninth), with 27.00 putts per round (10th) en route to his win last year.
Buckley's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/9/2022
|MC
|70-72
|+2
Buckley's recent performances
- Buckley has finished in the top five once over his last five tournaments.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
- Buckley has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score of 6-under across his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Hayden Buckley has averaged 299.2 yards in his past five starts.
- Buckley has an average of 0.958 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Buckley is averaging 0.958 Strokes Gained: Total.
Buckley's advanced stats and rankings
- Buckley has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.003, which ranks 95th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (295.3 yards) ranks 114th, and his 64.3% driving accuracy average ranks 62nd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Buckley ranks 164th on TOUR, posting an average of -0.489, while he ranks 155th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 62.16%.
- On the greens, Buckley's 0.071 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 84th this season, while he averages 28.73 putts per round (87th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|114
|295.3
|299.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|155
|62.16%
|62.85%
|Putts Per Round
|87
|28.73
|28.3
|Par Breakers
|159
|21.32%
|20.14%
|Bogey Avoidance
|167
|18.17%
|15.28%
Buckley's best finishes
- Buckley has taken part in 15 tournaments this season, earning one top-five finish.
- In those 15 tournaments, he made the cut on six occasions.
- Currently, Buckley sits 143rd in the FedExCup standings with 139 points.
Buckley's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Buckley posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking in the field at 2.762. In that event, he missed the cut.
- Buckley's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he ranked 28th in the field with a mark of 1.900 (he finished fifth in that event).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Buckley put up his best performance this season at the Valspar Championship (March 2024), ranking 18th in the field with a mark of 2.657.
- At the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, Buckley posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.153 (his best mark this season), which ranked third in the field. He finished fifth in that event.
- Buckley posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.337) in May 2024 at the Charles Schwab Challenge. That ranked fifth in the field.
Buckley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|95
|-0.003
|0.435
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|164
|-0.489
|-0.626
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|124
|-0.142
|0.192
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|84
|0.071
|0.958
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|147
|-0.563
|0.958
Buckley's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|80-77
|+13
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|77-74
|+11
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|72-66
|-2
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|52
|67-72-71-68
|-2
|26
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|64
|67-71-73-71
|-2
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|72
|71-71-75-72
|+9
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|59
|71-65-71-69
|-12
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|72-66-69
|-9
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-71
|E
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|77
|76-74-69
|+3
|5
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|28
|70-69-67-70
|-8
|24
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|69-76
|+3
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|61
|68-73-69-76
|+2
|5
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|75-77
|+12
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-75
|+4
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|52
|65-70-72-67
|-10
|6
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|59
|70-69-69-73
|-3
|3
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|5
|67-65-69-74
|-4
|96
All stats in this article are accurate for Buckley as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.