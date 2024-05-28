Hayden Buckley betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

This season, Buckley posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking in the field at 2.762. In that event, he missed the cut.

Buckley's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he ranked 28th in the field with a mark of 1.900 (he finished fifth in that event).

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Buckley put up his best performance this season at the Valspar Championship (March 2024), ranking 18th in the field with a mark of 2.657.

At the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, Buckley posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.153 (his best mark this season), which ranked third in the field. He finished fifth in that event.