Hayden Buckley betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

    In his most recent tournament at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Hayden Buckley ended the weekend at 4-under, good for a fifth-place finish. He enters play in the 2024 RBC Canadian Open May 30 - June 2 aiming for better results.

    Latest odds for Buckley at the RBC Canadian Open.

    The RBC Canadian Open tournament and course info

    • Date: May 30 - June 2, 2024
    • Location: Hamilton, ON, CAN
    • Course: Hamilton Golf & Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,084 yards
    • Purse: $9.4M
    • Previous winner: Nick Taylor

    At the RBC Canadian Open

    • Buckley missed the cut in his lone recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open in 2022.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Nick Taylor posted numbers of 0.950 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (34th in field), 5.835 in SG: Approach the Green (sixth), and 4.831 in SG: Putting (10th).
    • Taylor's average driving distance was 294.5 (59th in field), he hit 72.22% of greens in regulation (ninth), with 27.00 putts per round (10th) en route to his win last year.

    Buckley's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    6/9/2022MC70-72+2

    Buckley's recent performances

    • Buckley has finished in the top five once over his last five tournaments.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
    • Buckley has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score of 6-under across his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Hayden Buckley has averaged 299.2 yards in his past five starts.
    • Buckley has an average of 0.958 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Buckley is averaging 0.958 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Buckley's advanced stats and rankings

    • Buckley has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.003, which ranks 95th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (295.3 yards) ranks 114th, and his 64.3% driving accuracy average ranks 62nd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Buckley ranks 164th on TOUR, posting an average of -0.489, while he ranks 155th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 62.16%.
    • On the greens, Buckley's 0.071 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 84th this season, while he averages 28.73 putts per round (87th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance114295.3299.2
    Greens in Regulation %15562.16%62.85%
    Putts Per Round8728.7328.3
    Par Breakers15921.32%20.14%
    Bogey Avoidance16718.17%15.28%

    Buckley's best finishes

    • Buckley has taken part in 15 tournaments this season, earning one top-five finish.
    • In those 15 tournaments, he made the cut on six occasions.
    • Currently, Buckley sits 143rd in the FedExCup standings with 139 points.

    Buckley's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Buckley posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking in the field at 2.762. In that event, he missed the cut.
    • Buckley's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he ranked 28th in the field with a mark of 1.900 (he finished fifth in that event).
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Buckley put up his best performance this season at the Valspar Championship (March 2024), ranking 18th in the field with a mark of 2.657.
    • At the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, Buckley posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.153 (his best mark this season), which ranked third in the field. He finished fifth in that event.
    • Buckley posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.337) in May 2024 at the Charles Schwab Challenge. That ranked fifth in the field.

    Buckley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee95-0.0030.435
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green164-0.489-0.626
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green124-0.1420.192
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting840.0710.958
    Average Strokes Gained: Total147-0.5630.958

    Buckley's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC80-77+13--
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC77-74+11--
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC72-66-2--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship5267-72-71-68-226
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC71-72-1--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open6467-71-73-71-2--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP7271-71-75-72+9--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship5971-65-71-69-12--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC69-72-1--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC72-70+2--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC72-66-69-9--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-71E--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am7776-74-69+35
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open2870-69-67-70-824
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC69-76+3--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC71-74+1--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship6168-73-69-76+25
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC75-77+12--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC73-75+4--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC73-73+2--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson5265-70-72-67-106
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic5970-69-69-73-33
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge567-65-69-74-496

    All stats in this article are accurate for Buckley as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.

