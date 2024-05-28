Harry Hall betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

This season Hall's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where his 1.728 mark ranked 19th in the field.

Hall put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii, ranking fifth in the field at 5.315. In that tournament, he finished 42nd.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hall's best performance this season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where his 4.157 mark ranked fourth in the field.

At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Hall recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.999, which was his best so far this season. That ranked ninth in the field.