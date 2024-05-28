Harry Hall betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
LAKEWOOD RANCH, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 18: Reflection of Harry Hall of England putting on the 5th hole during the second round of the LECOM Suncoast Classic at Lakewood National Golf Club Commander on February 18, 2022 in Lakewood Ranch, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)
Harry Hall seeks better fortunes this time around in the 2024 RBC Canadian Open. He placed 34th at the par-72 Hamilton Golf & Country Club in 2023.
The RBC Canadian Open tournament and course info
- Date: May 30 - June 2, 2024
- Location: Hamilton, ON, CAN
- Course: Hamilton Golf & Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,084 yards
- Purse: $9.4M
- Previous winner: Nick Taylor
At the RBC Canadian Open
- Hall has entered the RBC Canadian Open once of late, in 2023. He finished 34th, posting a score of 6-under.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Nick Taylor posted numbers of 0.95 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (34th in field), 5.835 in SG: Approach the Green (sixth), and 4.831 in SG: Putting (10th).
- Taylor's average driving distance was 294.5 (59th in field), he hit 72.22% of greens in regulation (ninth), with 27 putts per round (10th) en route to his win last year.
Hall's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/8/2023
|34
|69-71-74-68
|-6
Hall's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Hall has an average finish of 42nd.
- He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Hall has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score of 4-under across his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Harry Hall has averaged 298.2 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Hall is averaging 0.435 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Hall is averaging 0.240 Strokes Gained: Total.
Hall's advanced stats and rankings
- Hall has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.287 this season (147th on TOUR). His average driving distance (294.5 yards) ranks 123rd, while his 53.3% driving accuracy average ranks 167th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hall ranks 83rd on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.084. Additionally, he ranks 139th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 63.23%.
- On the greens, Hall has registered a -0.169 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 125th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 25th with a putts-per-round average of 28.26, and he ranks 31st by breaking par 27.38% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|123
|294.5
|298.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|139
|63.23%
|59.38%
|Putts Per Round
|25
|28.26
|27.5
|Par Breakers
|31
|27.38%
|19.79%
|Bogey Avoidance
|155
|17.72%
|14.24%
Hall's best finishes
- Hall is still looking for his first top-10 finish this season (he has participated in 15 tournaments).
- In those 15 tournaments, he made the cut on nine occasions.
- As of now, Hall has collected 98 points, which ranks him 160th in the FedExCup standings.
Hall's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Hall's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where his 1.728 mark ranked 19th in the field.
- Hall put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii, ranking fifth in the field at 5.315. In that tournament, he finished 42nd.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hall's best performance this season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where his 4.157 mark ranked fourth in the field.
- At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Hall recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.999, which was his best so far this season. That ranked ninth in the field.
- Hall recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, a performance that ranked him 28th in the field.
Hall's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|147
|-0.287
|-1.502
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|83
|0.084
|0.509
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|33
|0.262
|0.798
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|125
|-0.169
|0.435
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|115
|-0.109
|0.240
Hall's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|34
|69-71-74-68
|-6
|21
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|56
|70-66-69-69
|-6
|6
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|71-73
|E
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|60
|71-64-66-78
|-1
|5
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|77-72
|+9
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|45
|66-71-73-72
|-6
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|26
|70-66-70-65
|-13
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|21
|69-74-66-71
|E
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|69-72
|-3
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|69-69
|-4
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|42
|68-68-70-66
|-8
|11
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|75-68-65
|-8
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|75-68
|-1
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|41
|70-70-67-71
|-6
|12
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|33
|69-71-71-65
|-8
|21
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|68-73
|-1
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|49
|69-71-68-71
|-9
|5
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|77-74
|+7
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|67
|73-69-76-70
|+4
|3
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|28
|69-71-67-68
|-5
|30
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|58
|73-71-75-70
|+1
|4
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-66
|-5
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|40
|72-67-68-70
|-7
|8
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|75-73
|+8
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Hall as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.