42M AGO

Harry Hall betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

LAKEWOOD RANCH, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 18: Reflection of Harry Hall of England putting on the 5th hole during the second round of the LECOM Suncoast Classic at Lakewood National Golf Club Commander on February 18, 2022 in Lakewood Ranch, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

    Harry Hall seeks better fortunes this time around in the 2024 RBC Canadian Open. He placed 34th at the par-72 Hamilton Golf & Country Club in 2023.

    Latest odds for Hall at the RBC Canadian Open.

    The RBC Canadian Open tournament and course info

    • Date: May 30 - June 2, 2024
    • Location: Hamilton, ON, CAN
    • Course: Hamilton Golf & Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,084 yards
    • Purse: $9.4M
    • Previous winner: Nick Taylor

    At the RBC Canadian Open

    • Hall has entered the RBC Canadian Open once of late, in 2023. He finished 34th, posting a score of 6-under.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Nick Taylor posted numbers of 0.95 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (34th in field), 5.835 in SG: Approach the Green (sixth), and 4.831 in SG: Putting (10th).
    • Taylor's average driving distance was 294.5 (59th in field), he hit 72.22% of greens in regulation (ninth), with 27 putts per round (10th) en route to his win last year.

    Hall's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    6/8/20233469-71-74-68-6

    Hall's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Hall has an average finish of 42nd.
    • He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Hall has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score of 4-under across his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Harry Hall has averaged 298.2 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Hall is averaging 0.435 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Hall is averaging 0.240 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Hall .

    Hall's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hall has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.287 this season (147th on TOUR). His average driving distance (294.5 yards) ranks 123rd, while his 53.3% driving accuracy average ranks 167th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hall ranks 83rd on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.084. Additionally, he ranks 139th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 63.23%.
    • On the greens, Hall has registered a -0.169 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 125th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 25th with a putts-per-round average of 28.26, and he ranks 31st by breaking par 27.38% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance123294.5298.2
    Greens in Regulation %13963.23%59.38%
    Putts Per Round2528.2627.5
    Par Breakers3127.38%19.79%
    Bogey Avoidance15517.72%14.24%

    Hall's best finishes

    • Hall is still looking for his first top-10 finish this season (he has participated in 15 tournaments).
    • In those 15 tournaments, he made the cut on nine occasions.
    • As of now, Hall has collected 98 points, which ranks him 160th in the FedExCup standings.

    Hall's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Hall's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where his 1.728 mark ranked 19th in the field.
    • Hall put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii, ranking fifth in the field at 5.315. In that tournament, he finished 42nd.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hall's best performance this season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where his 4.157 mark ranked fourth in the field.
    • At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Hall recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.999, which was his best so far this season. That ranked ninth in the field.
    • Hall recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, a performance that ranked him 28th in the field.

    Hall's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee147-0.287-1.502
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green830.0840.509
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green330.2620.798
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting125-0.1690.435
    Average Strokes Gained: Total115-0.1090.240

    Hall's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open3469-71-74-68-621
    June 22-25Travelers Championship5670-66-69-69-66
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC71-73E--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open6071-64-66-78-15
    July 27-303M OpenMC70-70-2--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC77-72+9--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship4566-71-73-72-6--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC71-72-1--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open2670-66-70-65-13--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP2169-74-66-71E--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC69-72-3--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC69-69-4--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii4268-68-70-66-811
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC75-68-65-8--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC75-68-1--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open4170-70-67-71-612
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta3369-71-71-65-821
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC68-73-1--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open4969-71-68-71-95
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC77-74+7--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship6773-69-76-70+43
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open2869-71-67-68-530
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open5873-71-75-70+14
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC71-66-5--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic4072-67-68-70-78
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC75-73+8--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hall as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

