42M AGO

Harrison Endycott betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

SAN DIEGO, CA - JANUARY 29: PGA TOUR logo is seen during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines South on January 29, 2021 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    Harrison Endycott seeks better fortunes this time around in the 2024 RBC Canadian Open. He took 12th at the par-72 Hamilton Golf & Country Club in 2023.

    Latest odds for Endycott at the RBC Canadian Open.

    The RBC Canadian Open tournament and course info

    • Date: May 30 - June 2, 2024
    • Location: Hamilton, ON, CAN
    • Course: Hamilton Golf & Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,084 yards
    • Purse: $9.4M
    • Previous winner: Nick Taylor

    At the RBC Canadian Open

    • Endycott finished 12th (with a score of 11-under) in his lone appearance at the RBC Canadian Open in recent years (in 2023).
    • When Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2023, he had 0.95 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (34th in the field), 5.835 SG: Approach the Green (sixth), and 4.831 SG: Putting (10th).
    • Taylor also posted numbers of 294.5 in average driving distance (59th in field), 72.22% in terms of greens in regulation (ninth), and 27 putts per round (10th).

    Endycott's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    6/8/20231272-68-69-68-11

    Endycott's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Endycott has an average finish of 50th.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five appearances, Endycott has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 6-under in his last five tournaments.
    • In terms of driving distance, Harrison Endycott has averaged 287.4 yards in his past five starts.
    • Endycott has an average of 0.544 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Endycott is averaging -0.582 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Endycott's advanced stats and rankings

    • Endycott's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.157 ranks 128th on TOUR this season, and his 62.4% driving accuracy average ranks 84th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Endycott ranks 112th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.119. Additionally, he ranks 61st with a Greens in Regulation mark of 66.24%.
    • On the greens, Endycott's -0.352 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 148th this season, and his 28.85 putts-per-round average ranks 101st.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance164287.4287.4
    Greens in Regulation %6166.24%66.32%
    Putts Per Round10128.8528.4
    Par Breakers8025.21%21.53%
    Bogey Avoidance9514.96%13.19%

    Endycott's best finishes

    • Endycott has taken part in 11 tournaments this season, and he has not yet finished in the top 10.
    • In those 11 events, he made the cut five times (45.5%).
    • With 45 points, Endycott currently sits 184th in the FedExCup standings.

    Endycott's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Endycott's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.551.
    • Endycott put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, ranking 13th in the field at 3.225. In that tournament, he finished 52nd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Endycott's best effort this season was at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.631 (he missed the cut in that tournament).
    • At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Endycott recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (1.863, which ranked 32nd in the field). In that tournament, he finished 64th.
    • Endycott posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (0.056) at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, a performance that ranked him in the field.

    Endycott's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee128-0.157-0.833
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green112-0.119-0.465
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green100-0.0380.172
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting148-0.3520.544
    Average Strokes Gained: Total155-0.666-0.582

    Endycott's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open1272-68-69-68-1158
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC73-69-2--
    July 6-9John Deere Classic6668-69-70-73-44
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC72-68E--
    July 27-303M OpenMC68-76+2--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC75-68+3--
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC70-74E--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship2867-65-74-72-10--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open5670-68-71-69-6--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC69-74-1--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC71-70-1--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC71-68-3--
    January 18-21The American Express3970-68-62-71-1714
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC72-74+2--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC73-70+1--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open4269-71-68-70-107
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC75-73+6--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open6469-72-69-71+14
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC70-76+2--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship3368-70-71-69-1014
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson5267-66-71-70-106
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC66-75-1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Endycott as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.

