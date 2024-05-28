Harrison Endycott betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
Harrison Endycott seeks better fortunes this time around in the 2024 RBC Canadian Open. He took 12th at the par-72 Hamilton Golf & Country Club in 2023.
The RBC Canadian Open tournament and course info
- Date: May 30 - June 2, 2024
- Location: Hamilton, ON, CAN
- Course: Hamilton Golf & Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,084 yards
- Purse: $9.4M
- Previous winner: Nick Taylor
At the RBC Canadian Open
- Endycott finished 12th (with a score of 11-under) in his lone appearance at the RBC Canadian Open in recent years (in 2023).
- When Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2023, he had 0.95 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (34th in the field), 5.835 SG: Approach the Green (sixth), and 4.831 SG: Putting (10th).
- Taylor also posted numbers of 294.5 in average driving distance (59th in field), 72.22% in terms of greens in regulation (ninth), and 27 putts per round (10th).
Endycott's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/8/2023
|12
|72-68-69-68
|-11
Endycott's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Endycott has an average finish of 50th.
- He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five appearances, Endycott has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He has an average score relative to par of 6-under in his last five tournaments.
- In terms of driving distance, Harrison Endycott has averaged 287.4 yards in his past five starts.
- Endycott has an average of 0.544 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Endycott is averaging -0.582 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Endycott's advanced stats and rankings
- Endycott's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.157 ranks 128th on TOUR this season, and his 62.4% driving accuracy average ranks 84th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Endycott ranks 112th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.119. Additionally, he ranks 61st with a Greens in Regulation mark of 66.24%.
- On the greens, Endycott's -0.352 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 148th this season, and his 28.85 putts-per-round average ranks 101st.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|164
|287.4
|287.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|61
|66.24%
|66.32%
|Putts Per Round
|101
|28.85
|28.4
|Par Breakers
|80
|25.21%
|21.53%
|Bogey Avoidance
|95
|14.96%
|13.19%
Endycott's best finishes
- Endycott has taken part in 11 tournaments this season, and he has not yet finished in the top 10.
- In those 11 events, he made the cut five times (45.5%).
- With 45 points, Endycott currently sits 184th in the FedExCup standings.
Endycott's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Endycott's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.551.
- Endycott put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, ranking 13th in the field at 3.225. In that tournament, he finished 52nd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Endycott's best effort this season was at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.631 (he missed the cut in that tournament).
- At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Endycott recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (1.863, which ranked 32nd in the field). In that tournament, he finished 64th.
- Endycott posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (0.056) at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, a performance that ranked him in the field.
Endycott's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|128
|-0.157
|-0.833
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|112
|-0.119
|-0.465
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|100
|-0.038
|0.172
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|148
|-0.352
|0.544
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|155
|-0.666
|-0.582
Endycott's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|12
|72-68-69-68
|-11
|58
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|66
|68-69-70-73
|-4
|4
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|72-68
|E
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|68-76
|+2
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|75-68
|+3
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|70-74
|E
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|28
|67-65-74-72
|-10
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|56
|70-68-71-69
|-6
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|69-74
|-1
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|71-68
|-3
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|39
|70-68-62-71
|-17
|14
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-74
|+2
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|42
|69-71-68-70
|-10
|7
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|75-73
|+6
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|64
|69-72-69-71
|+1
|4
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|70-76
|+2
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|33
|68-70-71-69
|-10
|14
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|52
|67-66-71-70
|-10
|6
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|66-75
|-1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Endycott as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
