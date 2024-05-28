Harrison Endycott betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

This season, Endycott's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.551.

Endycott put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, ranking 13th in the field at 3.225. In that tournament, he finished 52nd.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Endycott's best effort this season was at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.631 (he missed the cut in that tournament).

At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Endycott recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (1.863, which ranked 32nd in the field). In that tournament, he finished 64th.