Greyson Sigg betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

This season, Sigg's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked 27th in the field with a mark of 1.236. He finished 19th in that tournament.

Sigg's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in May 2024 at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 7.774. He finished 13th in that event.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Sigg's best performance this season was at the Valspar Championship, where his 2.990 mark ranked 14th in the field.

At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Sigg posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (1.395), which ranked 26th in the field.