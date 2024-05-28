Greyson Sigg betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
SOUTHAMPTON, BERMUDA - OCTOBER 30: Greyson Sigg hits his first shot on the 1st tee during the fourth round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship at Port Royal Golf Course on October 30, 2022 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Greyson Sigg placed 38th in the RBC Canadian Open in 2023, shooting a 5-under on the par-70 course. His sights are set higher May 30 - June 2 in Hamilton, ON, CAN, at Hamilton Golf & Country Club .
The RBC Canadian Open tournament and course info
- Date: May 30 - June 2, 2024
- Location: Hamilton, ON, CAN
- Course: Hamilton Golf & Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,084 yards
- Purse: $9.4M
- Previous winner: Nick Taylor
At the RBC Canadian Open
- In his last two appearances at the RBC Canadian Open, Sigg has an average finish of 38th, and an average score of 5-under.
- Sigg finished 38th (with a score of 5-under) in his most recent go-round at the RBC Canadian Open (in 2023).
- Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 0.95 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (34th in field), 5.835 in SG: Approach the Green (sixth), and 4.831 in SG: Putting (10th).
- Taylor's average driving distance was 294.5 (59th in field), he hit 72.22% of greens in regulation (ninth), with 27 putts per round (10th) en route to his win last year.
Sigg's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/8/2023
|38
|71-71-69-72
|-5
|6/9/2022
|MC
|76-69
|+5
Sigg's recent performances
- Over his last five events, Sigg has one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes.
- He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five appearances.
- Sigg has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five appearances.
- He has an average score relative to par of 14-under in his last five appearances.
- Off the tee, Greyson Sigg has averaged 292.9 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Sigg is averaging -1.043 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Sigg is averaging 0.764 Strokes Gained: Total.
Sigg's advanced stats and rankings
- Sigg has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.058 this season (108th on TOUR). His average driving distance (291.0 yards) ranks 147th, while his 64% driving accuracy average ranks 68th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Sigg has a 0.588 mark (12th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Sigg has delivered a -0.539 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 169th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 162nd with a putts-per-round average of 29.55, and he ranks 63rd by breaking par 25.83% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|147
|291.0
|292.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|18
|69.03%
|71.03%
|Putts Per Round
|162
|29.55
|29.4
|Par Breakers
|63
|25.83%
|21.43%
|Bogey Avoidance
|22
|12.50%
|9.92%
Sigg's best finishes
- Sigg hasn't won any of the 15 tournaments he has taken part in this season, though he has secured two top-10 finishes.
- In those 15 tournaments, he had a 60% success rate in terms of making the cut (nine cuts made).
- Currently, Sigg has 245 points, placing him 106th in the FedExCup standings.
Sigg's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Sigg's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked 27th in the field with a mark of 1.236. He finished 19th in that tournament.
- Sigg's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in May 2024 at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 7.774. He finished 13th in that event.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Sigg's best performance this season was at the Valspar Championship, where his 2.990 mark ranked 14th in the field.
- At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Sigg posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (1.395), which ranked 26th in the field.
- Sigg posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.007) at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, a performance that ranked him 13th in the field.
Sigg's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|108
|-0.058
|-0.318
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|12
|0.588
|2.015
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|63
|0.137
|0.111
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|169
|-0.539
|-1.043
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|89
|0.129
|0.764
Sigg's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|38
|71-71-69-72
|-5
|16
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|19
|66-66-67-67
|-14
|43
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|56
|70-70-68-72
|-8
|5
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|13
|65-70-66-68
|-15
|56
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|74-73
|+5
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|38
|69-67-69-70
|-5
|15
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|25
|69-71-69-71
|-8
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|73-68
|-3
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|28
|67-70-69-66
|-12
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|69-74
|-1
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|8
|66-68-64-66
|-18
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|66
|67-69-71-69
|-4
|4
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|17
|70-69-63-65
|-21
|48
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|19
|71-68-68-67
|-10
|43
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|56
|70-69-70-71
|-4
|6
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-71
|+2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|45
|69-72-69-73
|-1
|10
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|45
|68-73-70-67
|-2
|9
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-76
|+5
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|9
|68-65-70-70
|-15
|43
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-68
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|13
|67-67-68-69
|-13
|31
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|75-68
|+3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Sigg as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.