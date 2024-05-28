PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
42M AGO

Greyson Sigg betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

SOUTHAMPTON, BERMUDA - OCTOBER 30: Greyson Sigg hits his first shot on the 1st tee during the fourth round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship at Port Royal Golf Course on October 30, 2022 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

SOUTHAMPTON, BERMUDA - OCTOBER 30: Greyson Sigg hits his first shot on the 1st tee during the fourth round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship at Port Royal Golf Course on October 30, 2022 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

    Greyson Sigg placed 38th in the RBC Canadian Open in 2023, shooting a 5-under on the par-70 course. His sights are set higher May 30 - June 2 in Hamilton, ON, CAN, at Hamilton Golf & Country Club .

    Latest odds for Sigg at the RBC Canadian Open.

    The RBC Canadian Open tournament and course info

    • Date: May 30 - June 2, 2024
    • Location: Hamilton, ON, CAN
    • Course: Hamilton Golf & Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,084 yards
    • Purse: $9.4M
    • Previous winner: Nick Taylor

    At the RBC Canadian Open

    • In his last two appearances at the RBC Canadian Open, Sigg has an average finish of 38th, and an average score of 5-under.
    • Sigg finished 38th (with a score of 5-under) in his most recent go-round at the RBC Canadian Open (in 2023).
    • Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 0.95 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (34th in field), 5.835 in SG: Approach the Green (sixth), and 4.831 in SG: Putting (10th).
    • Taylor's average driving distance was 294.5 (59th in field), he hit 72.22% of greens in regulation (ninth), with 27 putts per round (10th) en route to his win last year.

    Sigg's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    6/8/20233871-71-69-72-5
    6/9/2022MC76-69+5

    Sigg's recent performances

    • Over his last five events, Sigg has one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five appearances.
    • Sigg has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five appearances.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 14-under in his last five appearances.
    • Off the tee, Greyson Sigg has averaged 292.9 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Sigg is averaging -1.043 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Sigg is averaging 0.764 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Sigg .

    Sigg's advanced stats and rankings

    • Sigg has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.058 this season (108th on TOUR). His average driving distance (291.0 yards) ranks 147th, while his 64% driving accuracy average ranks 68th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Sigg has a 0.588 mark (12th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Sigg has delivered a -0.539 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 169th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 162nd with a putts-per-round average of 29.55, and he ranks 63rd by breaking par 25.83% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance147291.0292.9
    Greens in Regulation %1869.03%71.03%
    Putts Per Round16229.5529.4
    Par Breakers6325.83%21.43%
    Bogey Avoidance2212.50%9.92%

    Sigg's best finishes

    • Sigg hasn't won any of the 15 tournaments he has taken part in this season, though he has secured two top-10 finishes.
    • In those 15 tournaments, he had a 60% success rate in terms of making the cut (nine cuts made).
    • Currently, Sigg has 245 points, placing him 106th in the FedExCup standings.

    Sigg's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Sigg's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked 27th in the field with a mark of 1.236. He finished 19th in that tournament.
    • Sigg's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in May 2024 at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 7.774. He finished 13th in that event.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Sigg's best performance this season was at the Valspar Championship, where his 2.990 mark ranked 14th in the field.
    • At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Sigg posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (1.395), which ranked 26th in the field.
    • Sigg posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.007) at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, a performance that ranked him 13th in the field.

    Sigg's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee108-0.058-0.318
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green120.5882.015
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green630.1370.111
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting169-0.539-1.043
    Average Strokes Gained: Total890.1290.764

    Sigg's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open3871-71-69-72-516
    June 22-25Travelers Championship1966-66-67-67-1443
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic5670-70-68-72-85
    July 6-9John Deere Classic1365-70-66-68-1556
    July 27-303M OpenMC74-73+5--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship3869-67-69-70-515
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship2569-71-69-71-8--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC73-68-3--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open2867-70-69-66-12--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC69-74-1--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic866-68-64-66-18--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii6667-69-71-69-44
    January 18-21The American Express1770-69-63-65-2148
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-69-2--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC73-71+2--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta1971-68-68-67-1043
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches5670-69-70-71-46
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-71+2--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship4569-72-69-73-110
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open4568-73-70-67-29
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC73-76+5--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship968-65-70-70-1543
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-68-4--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic1367-67-68-69-1331
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC75-68+3--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Sigg as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.