Gary Woodland betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

    In his last tournament at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Gary Woodland posted a 45th-place finish, and he heads into the 2024 RBC Canadian Open trying for better results.

    The RBC Canadian Open tournament and course info

    • Date: May 30 - June 2, 2024
    • Location: Hamilton, ON, CAN
    • Course: Hamilton Golf & Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,084 yards
    • Purse: $9.4M
    • Previous winner: Nick Taylor

    At the RBC Canadian Open

    • In his last two appearances at the RBC Canadian Open, Woodland has an average finish of 13th, and an average score of 16-under.
    • In 2018, Woodland finished 22nd (with a score of 12-under) in his most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open.
    • Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 0.95 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (34th in field), 5.835 in SG: Approach the Green (sixth), and 4.831 in SG: Putting (10th).
    • In addition, Taylor's average driving distance was 294.5 (59th in field), he hit 72.22% of greens in regulation (ninth), and he averaged 27 putts per round (10th).

    Woodland's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/26/20182267-72-68-69-12

    Woodland's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Woodland has an average finish of 52nd.
    • Woodland hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five events, with an average finish of 52nd.
    • He has carded an average score of 1-over over his last five appearances.
    • In terms of driving distance, Gary Woodland has averaged 311.3 yards in his past five starts.
    • Woodland has an average of 2.824 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Woodland is averaging -1.549 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Woodland's advanced stats and rankings

    • Woodland's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.066 ranks 110th on TOUR this season, and his 54.2% driving accuracy average ranks 158th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Woodland owns a 0.138 mark (74th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Woodland's -0.170 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 126th this season, and his 29.08 putts-per-round average ranks 130th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance11310.7311.3
    Greens in Regulation %16061.81%58.33%
    Putts Per Round13029.0828.5
    Par Breakers13522.92%21.30%
    Bogey Avoidance16818.19%19.14%

    Woodland's best finishes

    • Woodland has played 14 tournaments this season, with no top-10 finishes.
    • In those 14 events, he made the cut seven times (50%).
    • Woodland, who has 108 points, currently ranks 156th in the FedExCup standings.

    Woodland's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Woodland's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in May 2024 at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he ranked 21st in the field with a mark of 1.727. He finished 45th in that event.
    • Woodland put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Texas Children's Houston Open (March 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 8.792.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Woodland delivered his best mark this season at the Texas Children's Houston Open (March 2024), ranking 20th in the field with a mark of 2.007.
    • At the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024, Woodland delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.331, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him third in the field (he finished 38th in that tournament).
    • Woodland posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.048) in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open, which ranked 21st in the field. He finished 21st in that event.

    Woodland's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee110-0.066-0.400
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green740.138-0.058
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green169-0.510-3.915
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting126-0.1702.824
    Average Strokes Gained: Total151-0.607-1.549

    Woodland's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday2475-68-71-75+138
    June 15-18U.S. Open4970-68-73-75+69
    June 22-25Travelers Championship3369-65-68-67-1121
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open2570-68-66-71-529
    July 20-22The Open Championship5573-71-73-72+56
    July 27-303M OpenMC72-73+3--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship2770-67-67-69-729
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC71-71+2--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC71-71-2--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC79-67+4--
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational3970-72-70-71-120
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-74+2--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship7270-73-74-74+36
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC71-74+3--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open2169-70-69-66-637
    April 11-14Masters TournamentMC76-81+13--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage6473-75-66-71+17
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship3870-76-75-67+421
    May 16-19PGA Championship6071-69-71-69-48
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge4572-64-70-76+210

    All stats in this article are accurate for Woodland as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.

