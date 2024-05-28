Gary Woodland betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
In his last tournament at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Gary Woodland posted a 45th-place finish, and he heads into the 2024 RBC Canadian Open trying for better results.
The RBC Canadian Open tournament and course info
- Date: May 30 - June 2, 2024
- Location: Hamilton, ON, CAN
- Course: Hamilton Golf & Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,084 yards
- Purse: $9.4M
- Previous winner: Nick Taylor
At the RBC Canadian Open
- In his last two appearances at the RBC Canadian Open, Woodland has an average finish of 13th, and an average score of 16-under.
- In 2018, Woodland finished 22nd (with a score of 12-under) in his most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open.
- Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 0.95 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (34th in field), 5.835 in SG: Approach the Green (sixth), and 4.831 in SG: Putting (10th).
- In addition, Taylor's average driving distance was 294.5 (59th in field), he hit 72.22% of greens in regulation (ninth), and he averaged 27 putts per round (10th).
Woodland's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/26/2018
|22
|67-72-68-69
|-12
Woodland's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Woodland has an average finish of 52nd.
- Woodland hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five events, with an average finish of 52nd.
- He has carded an average score of 1-over over his last five appearances.
- In terms of driving distance, Gary Woodland has averaged 311.3 yards in his past five starts.
- Woodland has an average of 2.824 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Woodland is averaging -1.549 Strokes Gained: Total.
Woodland's advanced stats and rankings
- Woodland's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.066 ranks 110th on TOUR this season, and his 54.2% driving accuracy average ranks 158th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Woodland owns a 0.138 mark (74th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Woodland's -0.170 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 126th this season, and his 29.08 putts-per-round average ranks 130th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|11
|310.7
|311.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|160
|61.81%
|58.33%
|Putts Per Round
|130
|29.08
|28.5
|Par Breakers
|135
|22.92%
|21.30%
|Bogey Avoidance
|168
|18.19%
|19.14%
Woodland's best finishes
- Woodland has played 14 tournaments this season, with no top-10 finishes.
- In those 14 events, he made the cut seven times (50%).
- Woodland, who has 108 points, currently ranks 156th in the FedExCup standings.
Woodland's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Woodland's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in May 2024 at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he ranked 21st in the field with a mark of 1.727. He finished 45th in that event.
- Woodland put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Texas Children's Houston Open (March 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 8.792.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Woodland delivered his best mark this season at the Texas Children's Houston Open (March 2024), ranking 20th in the field with a mark of 2.007.
- At the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024, Woodland delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.331, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him third in the field (he finished 38th in that tournament).
- Woodland posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.048) in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open, which ranked 21st in the field. He finished 21st in that event.
Woodland's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|110
|-0.066
|-0.400
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|74
|0.138
|-0.058
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|169
|-0.510
|-3.915
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|126
|-0.170
|2.824
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|151
|-0.607
|-1.549
Woodland's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|24
|75-68-71-75
|+1
|38
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|49
|70-68-73-75
|+6
|9
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|33
|69-65-68-67
|-11
|21
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|25
|70-68-66-71
|-5
|29
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|55
|73-71-73-72
|+5
|6
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|27
|70-67-67-69
|-7
|29
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|79-67
|+4
|--
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|39
|70-72-70-71
|-1
|20
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|72
|70-73-74-74
|+3
|6
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+3
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|21
|69-70-69-66
|-6
|37
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|76-81
|+13
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|64
|73-75-66-71
|+1
|7
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|38
|70-76-75-67
|+4
|21
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|60
|71-69-71-69
|-4
|8
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|45
|72-64-70-76
|+2
|10
All stats in this article are accurate for Woodland as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.