Gary Woodland betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

This season, Woodland's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in May 2024 at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he ranked 21st in the field with a mark of 1.727. He finished 45th in that event.

Woodland put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Texas Children's Houston Open (March 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 8.792.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Woodland delivered his best mark this season at the Texas Children's Houston Open (March 2024), ranking 20th in the field with a mark of 2.007.

At the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024, Woodland delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.331, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him third in the field (he finished 38th in that tournament).