Garrick Higgo betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
When he takes the course May 30 - June 2, Garrick Higgo will aim to build upon his last performance at the RBC Canadian Open. In 2023, he shot 3-under and finished 50th at Oakdale Golf & Country Club.
The RBC Canadian Open tournament and course info
- Date: May 30 - June 2, 2024
- Location: Hamilton, ON, CAN
- Course: Hamilton Golf & Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,084 yards
- Purse: $9.4M
- Previous winner: Nick Taylor
At the RBC Canadian Open
- Higgo has played the RBC Canadian Open once of late, in 2023. He finished 50th, posting a score of 3-under.
- When Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2023, he had 0.95 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (34th in the field), 5.835 SG: Approach the Green (sixth), and 4.831 SG: Putting (10th).
- En route to his victory last year, Taylor posted an average driving distance of 294.5 (59th in field), hit 72.22% of greens in regulation (ninth), and took 27 putts per round (10th).
Higgo's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/8/2023
|50
|71-69-72-73
|-3
Higgo's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Higgo finished outside the top 20.
- He's made the cut in one of his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five appearances, Higgo has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He finished with a score of 3-under in his only recent appearance.
- Off the tee, Garrick Higgo has averaged 305.2 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Higgo is averaging 1.501 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Higgo has an average of -2.179 in his past five tournaments.
Higgo's advanced stats and rankings
- Higgo owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.274 (143rd) this season, while his average driving distance of 307.2 yards ranks 28th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Higgo owns a -0.408 average that ranks 156th on TOUR. He ranks 140th with a 63.11% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Higgo's 0.260 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 43rd this season, while he averages 28.56 putts per round (64th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|28
|307.2
|305.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|140
|63.11%
|50.93%
|Putts Per Round
|64
|28.56
|27.4
|Par Breakers
|38
|27.07%
|15.74%
|Bogey Avoidance
|143
|16.52%
|15.74%
Higgo's best finishes
- While Higgo has not won any of the 15 tournaments he has taken part in this season, he has earned one top-five finish.
- In those 15 events, he made the cut eight times (53.3%).
- With 172 points, Higgo currently ranks 128th in the FedExCup standings.
Higgo's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Higgo's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he delivered a 1.512 mark, which ranked him 34th in the field. He finished 33rd in that tournament.
- Higgo's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where his 5.544 mark ranked seventh in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Higgo's best effort this season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where his 1.757 mark ranked 24th in the field.
- At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Higgo posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.341, which was his best so far this season. That ranked fourth in the field.
- Higgo recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.627) at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, which was held in February 2024. That performance ranked 16th in the field (he finished 16th in that tournament).
Higgo's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|143
|-0.274
|-1.415
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|156
|-0.408
|-1.797
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|117
|-0.107
|-0.469
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|43
|0.260
|1.501
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|146
|-0.530
|-2.179
Higgo's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|30
|71-73-71-75
|+2
|26
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|50
|71-69-72-73
|-3
|8
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+6
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|33
|71-69-68-68
|-12
|20
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|21
|65-66-71-69
|-13
|39
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|19
|67-69-70-68
|-6
|42
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|13
|68-69-68-66
|-13
|53
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-70
|-1
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|16
|70-66-75-65
|-12
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|46
|72-66-68-69
|-9
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|W/D
|82
|+12
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|80
|72-66-76-68
|+2
|2
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|69-69-70
|-8
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|49
|73-67-66-73
|-5
|8
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|60
|70-70-68-75
|-1
|5
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|16
|67-65-73-68
|-11
|49
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|32
|66-71-69-71
|-11
|12
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|W/D
|73
|+1
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|69
|68-70-69-75
|+2
|3
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|33
|72-71-73-69
|-3
|21
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|74-68
|E
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-75
|+8
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Higgo as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
