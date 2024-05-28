Garrick Higgo betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

This season Higgo's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he delivered a 1.512 mark, which ranked him 34th in the field. He finished 33rd in that tournament.

Higgo's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where his 5.544 mark ranked seventh in the field.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Higgo's best effort this season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where his 1.757 mark ranked 24th in the field.

At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Higgo posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.341, which was his best so far this season. That ranked fourth in the field.