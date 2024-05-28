PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
41M AGO

Garrick Higgo betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    When he takes the course May 30 - June 2, Garrick Higgo will aim to build upon his last performance at the RBC Canadian Open. In 2023, he shot 3-under and finished 50th at Oakdale Golf & Country Club.

    Latest odds for Higgo at the RBC Canadian Open.

    The RBC Canadian Open tournament and course info

    • Date: May 30 - June 2, 2024
    • Location: Hamilton, ON, CAN
    • Course: Hamilton Golf & Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,084 yards
    • Purse: $9.4M
    • Previous winner: Nick Taylor

    At the RBC Canadian Open

    • Higgo has played the RBC Canadian Open once of late, in 2023. He finished 50th, posting a score of 3-under.
    • When Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2023, he had 0.95 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (34th in the field), 5.835 SG: Approach the Green (sixth), and 4.831 SG: Putting (10th).
    • En route to his victory last year, Taylor posted an average driving distance of 294.5 (59th in field), hit 72.22% of greens in regulation (ninth), and took 27 putts per round (10th).

    Higgo's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    6/8/20235071-69-72-73-3

    Higgo's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Higgo finished outside the top 20.
    • He's made the cut in one of his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five appearances, Higgo has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
    • He finished with a score of 3-under in his only recent appearance.
    • Off the tee, Garrick Higgo has averaged 305.2 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Higgo is averaging 1.501 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Higgo has an average of -2.179 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Higgo .

    Higgo's advanced stats and rankings

    • Higgo owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.274 (143rd) this season, while his average driving distance of 307.2 yards ranks 28th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Higgo owns a -0.408 average that ranks 156th on TOUR. He ranks 140th with a 63.11% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Higgo's 0.260 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 43rd this season, while he averages 28.56 putts per round (64th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance28307.2305.2
    Greens in Regulation %14063.11%50.93%
    Putts Per Round6428.5627.4
    Par Breakers3827.07%15.74%
    Bogey Avoidance14316.52%15.74%

    Higgo's best finishes

    • While Higgo has not won any of the 15 tournaments he has taken part in this season, he has earned one top-five finish.
    • In those 15 events, he made the cut eight times (53.3%).
    • With 172 points, Higgo currently ranks 128th in the FedExCup standings.

    Higgo's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Higgo's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he delivered a 1.512 mark, which ranked him 34th in the field. He finished 33rd in that tournament.
    • Higgo's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where his 5.544 mark ranked seventh in the field.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Higgo's best effort this season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where his 1.757 mark ranked 24th in the field.
    • At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Higgo posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.341, which was his best so far this season. That ranked fourth in the field.
    • Higgo recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.627) at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, which was held in February 2024. That performance ranked 16th in the field (he finished 16th in that tournament).

    Higgo's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee143-0.274-1.415
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green156-0.408-1.797
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green117-0.107-0.469
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting430.2601.501
    Average Strokes Gained: Total146-0.530-2.179

    Higgo's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday3071-73-71-75+226
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open5071-69-72-73-38
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC74-72+6--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic3371-69-68-68-1220
    July 6-9John Deere Classic2165-66-71-69-1339
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open1967-69-70-68-642
    July 27-303M Open1368-69-68-66-1353
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-70-1--
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC72-71-1--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship1670-66-75-65-12--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open4672-66-68-69-9--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIPW/D82+12--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii8072-66-76-68+22
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC69-69-70-8--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-69-2--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open4973-67-66-73-58
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta6070-70-68-75-15
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches1667-65-73-68-1149
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open3266-71-69-71-1112
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipW/D73+1--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open6968-70-69-75+23
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open3372-71-73-69-321
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC72-73+1--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-72E--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC74-68E--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC73-75+8--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Higgo as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

