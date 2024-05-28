Erik van Rooyen betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

This season, van Rooyen produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, ranking seventh in the field at 3.532. In that tournament, he finished eighth.

van Rooyen delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2024), ranking 10th in the field with a mark of 4.456.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, van Rooyen's best performance this season was in March 2024 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 3.010. He finished 25th in that tournament.

At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, van Rooyen recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (7.706). That ranked No. 1 in the field.