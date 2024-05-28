Erik van Rooyen betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
Erik van Rooyen hits the links May 30 - June 2 in the 2024 RBC Canadian Open at Hamilton Golf & Country Club following a 53rd-place finish in the PGA Championship his last time in competition.
The RBC Canadian Open tournament and course info
- Date: May 30 - June 2, 2024
- Location: Hamilton, ON, CAN
- Course: Hamilton Golf & Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,084 yards
- Purse: $9.4M
- Previous winner: Nick Taylor
At the RBC Canadian Open
- In his last two appearances at the RBC Canadian Open, van Rooyen has an average finish of 20th, and an average score of 7-under.
- van Rooyen last played at the RBC Canadian Open in 2023, missing the cut with a score of 9-over.
- Nick Taylor finished with 0.95 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (34th in the field), 5.835 SG: Approach the Green (sixth), and 4.831 SG: Putting (10th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- En route to his victory last year, Taylor posted an average driving distance of 294.5 (59th in field), hit 72.22% of greens in regulation (ninth), and took 27 putts per round (10th).
van Rooyen's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/8/2023
|MC
|76-77
|+9
|6/6/2019
|20
|64-70-68-71
|-7
van Rooyen's recent performances
- van Rooyen has finished in the top five in one of his last five tournaments.
- van Rooyen has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score relative to par of 4-under in his last five tournaments.
- Off the tee, Erik van Rooyen has averaged 299.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, van Rooyen is averaging 2.248 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, van Rooyen has an average of 3.151 in his past five tournaments.
van Rooyen's advanced stats and rankings
- van Rooyen has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.261, which ranks 46th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (300.6 yards) ranks 71st, and his 64.1% driving accuracy average ranks 65th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, van Rooyen sports a 0.356 average that ranks 45th on TOUR. He ranks 33rd with a 67.78% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, van Rooyen's 0.505 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 17th this season, and his 28.44 putts-per-round average ranks 44th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|71
|300.6
|299.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|33
|67.78%
|63.58%
|Putts Per Round
|44
|28.44
|28.1
|Par Breakers
|39
|26.91%
|21.60%
|Bogey Avoidance
|33
|13.09%
|12.65%
van Rooyen's best finishes
- van Rooyen has participated in 14 tournaments this season, and he has earned two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes.
- In those 14 events, he made the cut 11 times, a success rate of 78.6%.
- As of now, van Rooyen has compiled 699 points, which ranks him 48th in the FedExCup standings.
van Rooyen's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, van Rooyen produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, ranking seventh in the field at 3.532. In that tournament, he finished eighth.
- van Rooyen delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2024), ranking 10th in the field with a mark of 4.456.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, van Rooyen's best performance this season was in March 2024 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 3.010. He finished 25th in that tournament.
- At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, van Rooyen recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (7.706). That ranked No. 1 in the field.
- van Rooyen recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.007) at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, a performance that ranked him fourth in the field.
van Rooyen's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|46
|0.261
|0.222
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|45
|0.356
|1.947
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|139
|-0.209
|-1.264
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|17
|0.505
|2.248
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|15
|0.913
|3.151
van Rooyen's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|76-77
|+9
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+5
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|68
|72-63-73-73
|+1
|3
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|68-71
|-3
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|73-67
|E
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|30
|71-67-73-70
|-7
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|16
|67-68-69-72
|-12
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|23
|70-67-68-65
|-14
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|1
|68-64-66-63
|-27
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|22
|72-65-69-65
|-21
|85
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|52
|69-67-68-69
|-7
|7
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|25
|66-67-69-67
|-19
|30
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|20
|69-70-68
|-9
|88
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|8
|63-69-70-70
|-12
|75
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|2
|66-71-70-63
|-14
|245
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|25
|72-73-72-71
|E
|65
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|70-76
|+2
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|55
|71-76-78-76
|+13
|10
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|33
|72-66-72-67
|-7
|27
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|4
|67-67-65-70
|-15
|59
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|53
|72-68-71-68
|-5
|10
All stats in this article are accurate for van Rooyen as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.