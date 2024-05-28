PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
40M AGO

Erik van Rooyen betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Erik van Rooyen betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

    Erik van Rooyen hits the links May 30 - June 2 in the 2024 RBC Canadian Open at Hamilton Golf & Country Club following a 53rd-place finish in the PGA Championship his last time in competition.

    Latest odds for van Rooyen at the RBC Canadian Open.

    The RBC Canadian Open tournament and course info

    • Date: May 30 - June 2, 2024
    • Location: Hamilton, ON, CAN
    • Course: Hamilton Golf & Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,084 yards
    • Purse: $9.4M
    • Previous winner: Nick Taylor

    At the RBC Canadian Open

    • In his last two appearances at the RBC Canadian Open, van Rooyen has an average finish of 20th, and an average score of 7-under.
    • van Rooyen last played at the RBC Canadian Open in 2023, missing the cut with a score of 9-over.
    • Nick Taylor finished with 0.95 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (34th in the field), 5.835 SG: Approach the Green (sixth), and 4.831 SG: Putting (10th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • En route to his victory last year, Taylor posted an average driving distance of 294.5 (59th in field), hit 72.22% of greens in regulation (ninth), and took 27 putts per round (10th).

    van Rooyen's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    6/8/2023MC76-77+9
    6/6/20192064-70-68-71-7

    van Rooyen's recent performances

    • van Rooyen has finished in the top five in one of his last five tournaments.
    • van Rooyen has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 4-under in his last five tournaments.
    • Off the tee, Erik van Rooyen has averaged 299.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, van Rooyen is averaging 2.248 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, van Rooyen has an average of 3.151 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on van Rooyen .

    van Rooyen's advanced stats and rankings

    • van Rooyen has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.261, which ranks 46th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (300.6 yards) ranks 71st, and his 64.1% driving accuracy average ranks 65th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, van Rooyen sports a 0.356 average that ranks 45th on TOUR. He ranks 33rd with a 67.78% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, van Rooyen's 0.505 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 17th this season, and his 28.44 putts-per-round average ranks 44th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance71300.6299.1
    Greens in Regulation %3367.78%63.58%
    Putts Per Round4428.4428.1
    Par Breakers3926.91%21.60%
    Bogey Avoidance3313.09%12.65%

    van Rooyen's best finishes

    • van Rooyen has participated in 14 tournaments this season, and he has earned two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes.
    • In those 14 events, he made the cut 11 times, a success rate of 78.6%.
    • As of now, van Rooyen has compiled 699 points, which ranks him 48th in the FedExCup standings.

    van Rooyen's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, van Rooyen produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, ranking seventh in the field at 3.532. In that tournament, he finished eighth.
    • van Rooyen delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2024), ranking 10th in the field with a mark of 4.456.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, van Rooyen's best performance this season was in March 2024 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 3.010. He finished 25th in that tournament.
    • At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, van Rooyen recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (7.706). That ranked No. 1 in the field.
    • van Rooyen recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.007) at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, a performance that ranked him fourth in the field.

    van Rooyen's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee460.2610.222
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green450.3561.947
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green139-0.209-1.264
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting170.5052.248
    Average Strokes Gained: Total150.9133.151

    van Rooyen's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 8-11RBC Canadian OpenMC76-77+9--
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC72-73+5--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC72-71-1--
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC70-72E--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open6872-63-73-73+13
    July 27-303M OpenMC68-71-3--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC73-67E--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship3071-67-73-70-7--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship1667-68-69-72-12--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open2370-67-68-65-14--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship168-64-66-63-27--
    January 4-7The Sentry2272-65-69-65-2185
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii5269-67-68-69-77
    January 18-21The American Express2566-67-69-67-1930
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am2069-70-68-988
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC72-69-1--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta863-69-70-70-1275
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches266-71-70-63-14245
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard2572-73-72-71E65
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC71-74+1--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC70-76+2--
    April 11-14Masters Tournament5571-76-78-76+1310
    April 18-21RBC Heritage3372-66-72-67-727
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic467-67-65-70-1559
    May 16-19PGA Championship5372-68-71-68-510

    All stats in this article are accurate for van Rooyen as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.