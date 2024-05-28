Erik Barnes betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

This season, Barnes produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Texas Children's Houston Open, ranking 51st in the field at 0.150. In that tournament, he finished 17th.

Barnes put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (February 2024), ranking 20th in the field with a mark of 2.695.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Barnes' best performance this season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where his 1.596 mark ranked 21st in the field.

At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Barnes delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 6.660, which ranked him second in the field. He finished 17th in that tournament.