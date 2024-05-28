Erik Barnes betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
Erik Barnes takes the course in the 2024 RBC Canadian Open May 30 - June 2. He is aiming for better results than his last competition when he missed the cut at the Charles Schwab Challenge.
The RBC Canadian Open tournament and course info
- Date: May 30 - June 2, 2024
- Location: Hamilton, ON, CAN
- Course: Hamilton Golf & Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,084 yards
- Purse: $9.4M
- Previous winner: Nick Taylor
At the RBC Canadian Open
- Barnes is competing at the RBC Canadian Open for the first time in the past five years.
- With numbers of 0.950 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (34th in field), 5.835 in SG: Approach the Green (sixth), and 4.831 in SG: Putting (10th), Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2023.
- En route to his victory last year, Taylor posted an average driving distance of 294.5 (59th in field), hit 72.22% of greens in regulation (ninth), and took 27.00 putts per round (10th).
Barnes' recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Barnes has not finished in the top 20.
- He's made the cut in one of his last five appearances.
- Barnes hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five appearances, with an average finish of 58th.
- He finished with a score of 1-under in his only made cut over his last five appearances.
- Off the tee, Erik Barnes has averaged 308.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Barnes is averaging -1.353 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Barnes is averaging -4.882 Strokes Gained: Total.
Barnes' advanced stats and rankings
- Barnes owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.603 (173rd) this season, while his average driving distance of 302.3 yards ranks 56th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Barnes ranks 123rd on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.156. Additionally, he ranks 120th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 64.18%.
- On the greens, Barnes has delivered a -0.258 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 133rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 89th with a putts-per-round average of 28.76, and he ranks 102nd by breaking par 24.52% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|56
|302.3
|308.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|120
|64.18%
|59.72%
|Putts Per Round
|89
|28.76
|29.3
|Par Breakers
|102
|24.52%
|14.35%
|Bogey Avoidance
|102
|15.13%
|16.20%
Barnes' best finishes
- While Barnes hasn't won any of the 12 tournaments he has played this season, he has earned one top-five finish.
- In those 12 tournaments, he had a 50% success rate in terms of making the cut (six cuts made).
- Currently, Barnes has 244 points, placing him 107th in the FedExCup standings.
Barnes' best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Barnes produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Texas Children's Houston Open, ranking 51st in the field at 0.150. In that tournament, he finished 17th.
- Barnes put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (February 2024), ranking 20th in the field with a mark of 2.695.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Barnes' best performance this season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where his 1.596 mark ranked 21st in the field.
- At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Barnes delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 6.660, which ranked him second in the field. He finished 17th in that tournament.
- Barnes recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open (March 2024), which ranked him 17th in the field. He finished 17th in that tournament.
Barnes' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|173
|-0.603
|-2.059
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|123
|-0.156
|-0.892
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|101
|-0.039
|-0.578
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|133
|-0.258
|-1.353
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|170
|-1.055
|-4.882
Barnes' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|52
|68-65-68-72
|-15
|7
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|43
|72-69-73-71
|-3
|11
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|58
|70-70-70-71
|-3
|5
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|2
|66-66-69-68
|-44
|165
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|W/D
|79
|+8
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|17
|72-68-66-67
|-7
|48
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|58
|71-70-70-72
|-1
|8
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|75-74
|+7
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|76-73
|+6
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Barnes as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.