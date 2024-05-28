PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
41M AGO

Eric Cole betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

ORLANDO, FLORIDA - MARCH 08: Eric Cole of the United States reacts after a putt on the sixth hole during the second round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 08, 2024 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

ORLANDO, FLORIDA - MARCH 08: Eric Cole of the United States reacts after a putt on the sixth hole during the second round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 08, 2024 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

    Eric Cole looks for better results in the 2024 RBC Canadian Open after he took sixth shooting 14-under in this tournament in 2023.

    Latest odds for Cole at the RBC Canadian Open.

    The RBC Canadian Open tournament and course info

    • Date: May 30 - June 2, 2024
    • Location: Hamilton, ON, CAN
    • Course: Hamilton Golf & Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,084 yards
    • Purse: $9.4M
    • Previous winner: Nick Taylor

    At the RBC Canadian Open

    • Cole finished sixth (with a score of 14-under) in his only appearance at the RBC Canadian Open in recent years (in 2023).
    • Nick Taylor finished with 0.95 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (34th in the field), 5.835 SG: Approach the Green (sixth), and 4.831 SG: Putting (10th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • En route to his victory last year, Taylor posted an average driving distance of 294.5 (59th in field), hit 72.22% of greens in regulation (ninth), and took 27 putts per round (10th).

    Cole's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    6/8/2023669-73-69-63-14

    Cole's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Cole has an average finish of 51st.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
    • Cole has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
    • In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 7-over.
    • In terms of driving distance, Eric Cole has averaged 300.9 yards in his past five starts.
    • Cole is averaging -0.964 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Cole is averaging -3.938 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Cole .

    Cole's advanced stats and rankings

    • Cole has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.302 this season, which ranks 148th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (296.9 yards) ranks 105th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Cole ranks 90th on TOUR with a mark of 0.036.
    • On the greens, Cole's 0.170 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 60th this season, and his 28.12 putts-per-round average ranks 16th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance105296.9300.9
    Greens in Regulation %17160.68%52.08%
    Putts Per Round1628.1228.5
    Par Breakers9424.73%15.63%
    Bogey Avoidance11515.58%17.71%

    Cole's best finishes

    • Cole has not won any of the 18 tournaments he has participated in this season, though he has come away with one top-10 finish.
    • In those 18 events, he made the cut 11 times, a success rate of 61.1%.
    • As of now, Cole has compiled 635 points, which ranks him 54th in the FedExCup standings.

    Cole's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Cole's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where his 3.194 mark ranked 13th in the field.
    • Cole's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 5.266.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Cole's best mark this season was at the RBC Heritage in April 2024, as he ranked 19th in the field with a mark of 2.087.
    • At The Sentry in January 2024, Cole delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.188, which was his best so far this season. That ranked seventh in the field.
    • Cole posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.751) at the Sony Open in Hawaii (which ranked him 13th in the field). In that event, he finished 13th.

    Cole's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee148-0.302-1.771
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green900.036-1.554
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green900.0080.350
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting600.170-0.964
    Average Strokes Gained: Total112-0.088-3.938

    Cole's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday2475-70-70-74+138
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open669-73-69-63-1495
    June 15-18U.S. Open3969-70-71-74+418
    June 22-25Travelers Championship2464-65-73-65-1334
    July 6-9John Deere Classic4269-67-68-71-911
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open6067-69-64-79-15
    July 27-303M Open3070-66-68-70-1024
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship1469-65-66-70-1051
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship3166-70-68-70-692
    August 17-20BMW Championship2572-68-68-69-3133
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship468-66-68-70-16--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship3571-68-71-69-9--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open371-66-67-62-18--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP265-71-66-70-8--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic366-66-61-67-22--
    January 4-7The Sentry1470-66-69-65-22113
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii1366-72-64-66-1255
    January 18-21The American Express2166-64-66-72-2040
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC74-74+4--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am1468-71-67-10118
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open4970-69-70-70-58
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational1073-69-65-69-8150
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC78-71+7--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard2170-73-70-74-188
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC72-74+2--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship3373-67-71-71-218
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC74-74+4--
    April 11-14Masters Tournament5273-72-81-73+1112
    April 18-21RBC Heritage3370-68-67-72-727
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship6873-72-80-77+186
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC71-71E--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-71+3--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Cole as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.