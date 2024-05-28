Eric Cole betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

This season Cole's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where his 3.194 mark ranked 13th in the field.

Cole's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 5.266.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Cole's best mark this season was at the RBC Heritage in April 2024, as he ranked 19th in the field with a mark of 2.087.

At The Sentry in January 2024, Cole delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.188, which was his best so far this season. That ranked seventh in the field.