Eric Cole betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
1 Min Read
ORLANDO, FLORIDA - MARCH 08: Eric Cole of the United States reacts after a putt on the sixth hole during the second round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 08, 2024 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)
Eric Cole looks for better results in the 2024 RBC Canadian Open after he took sixth shooting 14-under in this tournament in 2023.
The RBC Canadian Open tournament and course info
- Date: May 30 - June 2, 2024
- Location: Hamilton, ON, CAN
- Course: Hamilton Golf & Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,084 yards
- Purse: $9.4M
- Previous winner: Nick Taylor
At the RBC Canadian Open
- Cole finished sixth (with a score of 14-under) in his only appearance at the RBC Canadian Open in recent years (in 2023).
- Nick Taylor finished with 0.95 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (34th in the field), 5.835 SG: Approach the Green (sixth), and 4.831 SG: Putting (10th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- En route to his victory last year, Taylor posted an average driving distance of 294.5 (59th in field), hit 72.22% of greens in regulation (ninth), and took 27 putts per round (10th).
Cole's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/8/2023
|6
|69-73-69-63
|-14
Cole's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Cole has an average finish of 51st.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- Cole has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 7-over.
- In terms of driving distance, Eric Cole has averaged 300.9 yards in his past five starts.
- Cole is averaging -0.964 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Cole is averaging -3.938 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Cole's advanced stats and rankings
- Cole has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.302 this season, which ranks 148th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (296.9 yards) ranks 105th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Cole ranks 90th on TOUR with a mark of 0.036.
- On the greens, Cole's 0.170 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 60th this season, and his 28.12 putts-per-round average ranks 16th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|105
|296.9
|300.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|171
|60.68%
|52.08%
|Putts Per Round
|16
|28.12
|28.5
|Par Breakers
|94
|24.73%
|15.63%
|Bogey Avoidance
|115
|15.58%
|17.71%
Cole's best finishes
- Cole has not won any of the 18 tournaments he has participated in this season, though he has come away with one top-10 finish.
- In those 18 events, he made the cut 11 times, a success rate of 61.1%.
- As of now, Cole has compiled 635 points, which ranks him 54th in the FedExCup standings.
Cole's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Cole's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where his 3.194 mark ranked 13th in the field.
- Cole's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 5.266.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Cole's best mark this season was at the RBC Heritage in April 2024, as he ranked 19th in the field with a mark of 2.087.
- At The Sentry in January 2024, Cole delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.188, which was his best so far this season. That ranked seventh in the field.
- Cole posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.751) at the Sony Open in Hawaii (which ranked him 13th in the field). In that event, he finished 13th.
Cole's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|148
|-0.302
|-1.771
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|90
|0.036
|-1.554
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|90
|0.008
|0.350
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|60
|0.170
|-0.964
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|112
|-0.088
|-3.938
Cole's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|24
|75-70-70-74
|+1
|38
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|6
|69-73-69-63
|-14
|95
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|39
|69-70-71-74
|+4
|18
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|24
|64-65-73-65
|-13
|34
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|42
|69-67-68-71
|-9
|11
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|60
|67-69-64-79
|-1
|5
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|30
|70-66-68-70
|-10
|24
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|14
|69-65-66-70
|-10
|51
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|31
|66-70-68-70
|-6
|92
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|25
|72-68-68-69
|-3
|133
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|4
|68-66-68-70
|-16
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|35
|71-68-71-69
|-9
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|3
|71-66-67-62
|-18
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|2
|65-71-66-70
|-8
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|3
|66-66-61-67
|-22
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|14
|70-66-69-65
|-22
|113
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|13
|66-72-64-66
|-12
|55
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|21
|66-64-66-72
|-20
|40
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|74-74
|+4
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|14
|68-71-67
|-10
|118
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|49
|70-69-70-70
|-5
|8
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|10
|73-69-65-69
|-8
|150
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|78-71
|+7
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|21
|70-73-70-74
|-1
|88
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|72-74
|+2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|33
|73-67-71-71
|-2
|18
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-74
|+4
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|52
|73-72-81-73
|+11
|12
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|33
|70-68-67-72
|-7
|27
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|68
|73-72-80-77
|+18
|6
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Cole as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.