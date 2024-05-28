Adrien Dumont de Chassart betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
1 Min Read
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 10: The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship at Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 10, 2023 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)
Adrien Dumont de Chassart will appear May 30 - June 2 in Hamilton, ON, CAN, at the 2024 RBC Canadian Open. In his last tournament he took 40th in the Myrtle Beach Classic, shooting 7-under at The Dunes Golf and Beach Club.
The RBC Canadian Open tournament and course info
- Date: May 30 - June 2, 2024
- Location: Hamilton, ON, CAN
- Course: Hamilton Golf & Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,084 yards
- Purse: $9.4M
- Previous winner: Nick Taylor
At the RBC Canadian Open
- In the past five years, this is Dumont de Chassart's first time playing at the RBC Canadian Open.
- Nick Taylor finished with 0.95 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (34th in the field), 5.835 SG: Approach the Green (sixth), and 4.831 SG: Putting (10th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Taylor averaged 294.5 yards off the tee (59th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 72.22% (ninth), and attempted 27 putts per round (10th) in that victory a year ago.
Dumont de Chassart's recent performances
- In his last five events, Dumont de Chassart has an average finish of 44th.
- He's made the cut in four of his last five appearances.
- Dumont de Chassart has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been 7-under.
- Off the tee, Adrien Dumont de Chassart has averaged 306.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Dumont de Chassart has an average of 1.593 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Dumont de Chassart has an average of -1.614 in his past five tournaments.
Dumont de Chassart's advanced stats and rankings
- Dumont de Chassart has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.449, which ranks 163rd on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (302.0 yards) ranks 58th, and his 54.6% driving accuracy average ranks 154th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Dumont de Chassart ranks 166th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.512. Additionally, he ranks 116th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 64.62%.
- On the greens, Dumont de Chassart has registered a -0.339 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 143rd on TOUR, while he ranks 139th with a putts-per-round average of 29.16. He has broken par 23.25% of the time (128th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|58
|302.0
|306.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|116
|64.62%
|62.96%
|Putts Per Round
|139
|29.16
|28.2
|Par Breakers
|128
|23.25%
|23.77%
|Bogey Avoidance
|165
|18.13%
|15.74%
Dumont de Chassart's best finishes
- Although Dumont de Chassart has not won any of the 14 tournaments he has taken part in this season, he has earned one top-10 finish.
- In those 14 events, he made the cut seven times (50%).
- With 114 points, Dumont de Chassart currently sits 154th in the FedExCup standings.
Dumont de Chassart's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Dumont de Chassart's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 3.981.
- Dumont de Chassart's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he delivered a 2.215 mark, which ranked him 26th in the field. He finished 30th in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Dumont de Chassart's best mark this season was at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, as he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 2.758.
- At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Dumont de Chassart posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.234, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 19th in the field (he finished 81st in that tournament).
- Dumont de Chassart delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (3.433) at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, a performance that ranked him 30th in the field.
Dumont de Chassart's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|163
|-0.449
|-2.496
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|166
|-0.512
|-0.831
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|162
|-0.374
|0.120
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|143
|-0.339
|1.593
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|176
|-1.675
|-1.614
Dumont de Chassart's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|77-73
|+10
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|68-71-66
|-11
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|75
|68-73-76-74
|+3
|3
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|60
|72-66-71-72
|-3
|5
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|73-78
|+9
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-76
|+5
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|6
|73-65-67-66
|-17
|55
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|74-76
|+8
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|81
|69-72-73-72
|+6
|2
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|75-77
|+8
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|23
|69-70-70-68
|-11
|20
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|30
|67-67-69-67
|-14
|21
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|40
|67-70-71-69
|-7
|8
All stats in this article are accurate for Dumont de Chassart as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.