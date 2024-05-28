Adrien Dumont de Chassart betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

This season, Dumont de Chassart's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 3.981.

Dumont de Chassart's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he delivered a 2.215 mark, which ranked him 26th in the field. He finished 30th in that event.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Dumont de Chassart's best mark this season was at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, as he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 2.758.

At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Dumont de Chassart posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.234, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 19th in the field (he finished 81st in that tournament).