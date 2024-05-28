PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
36M AGO

Adrien Dumont de Chassart betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 10: The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship at Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 10, 2023 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 10: The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship at Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 10, 2023 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    Adrien Dumont de Chassart will appear May 30 - June 2 in Hamilton, ON, CAN, at the 2024 RBC Canadian Open. In his last tournament he took 40th in the Myrtle Beach Classic, shooting 7-under at The Dunes Golf and Beach Club.

    Latest odds for Dumont de Chassart at the RBC Canadian Open.

    The RBC Canadian Open tournament and course info

    • Date: May 30 - June 2, 2024
    • Location: Hamilton, ON, CAN
    • Course: Hamilton Golf & Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,084 yards
    • Purse: $9.4M
    • Previous winner: Nick Taylor

    At the RBC Canadian Open

    • In the past five years, this is Dumont de Chassart's first time playing at the RBC Canadian Open.
    • Nick Taylor finished with 0.95 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (34th in the field), 5.835 SG: Approach the Green (sixth), and 4.831 SG: Putting (10th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • Taylor averaged 294.5 yards off the tee (59th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 72.22% (ninth), and attempted 27 putts per round (10th) in that victory a year ago.

    Dumont de Chassart's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Dumont de Chassart has an average finish of 44th.
    • He's made the cut in four of his last five appearances.
    • Dumont de Chassart has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
    • In his last five appearances, his average score has been 7-under.
    • Off the tee, Adrien Dumont de Chassart has averaged 306.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Dumont de Chassart has an average of 1.593 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Dumont de Chassart has an average of -1.614 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Dumont de Chassart .

    Dumont de Chassart's advanced stats and rankings

    • Dumont de Chassart has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.449, which ranks 163rd on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (302.0 yards) ranks 58th, and his 54.6% driving accuracy average ranks 154th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Dumont de Chassart ranks 166th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.512. Additionally, he ranks 116th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 64.62%.
    • On the greens, Dumont de Chassart has registered a -0.339 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 143rd on TOUR, while he ranks 139th with a putts-per-round average of 29.16. He has broken par 23.25% of the time (128th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance58302.0306.5
    Greens in Regulation %11664.62%62.96%
    Putts Per Round13929.1628.2
    Par Breakers12823.25%23.77%
    Bogey Avoidance16518.13%15.74%

    Dumont de Chassart's best finishes

    • Although Dumont de Chassart has not won any of the 14 tournaments he has taken part in this season, he has earned one top-10 finish.
    • In those 14 events, he made the cut seven times (50%).
    • With 114 points, Dumont de Chassart currently sits 154th in the FedExCup standings.

    Dumont de Chassart's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Dumont de Chassart's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 3.981.
    • Dumont de Chassart's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he delivered a 2.215 mark, which ranked him 26th in the field. He finished 30th in that event.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Dumont de Chassart's best mark this season was at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, as he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 2.758.
    • At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Dumont de Chassart posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.234, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 19th in the field (he finished 81st in that tournament).
    • Dumont de Chassart delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (3.433) at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, a performance that ranked him 30th in the field.

    Dumont de Chassart's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee163-0.449-2.496
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green166-0.512-0.831
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green162-0.3740.120
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting143-0.3391.593
    Average Strokes Gained: Total176-1.675-1.614

    Dumont de Chassart's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC77-73+10--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC68-71-66-11--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open7568-73-76-74+33
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open6072-66-71-72-35
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC73-78+9--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-76+5--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open673-65-67-66-1755
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC74-76+8--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open8169-72-73-72+62
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC75-77+8--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship2369-70-70-68-1120
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson3067-67-69-67-1421
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic4067-70-71-69-78

    All stats in this article are accurate for Dumont de Chassart as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.