Dylan Wu betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

This season Wu's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where his 1.432 mark ranked 22nd in the field.

Wu's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he ranked 21st in the field with a mark of 4.049.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Wu's best effort this season was in May 2024 at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 2.184. He finished 16th in that event.

At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Wu posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.814 (his best mark this season), which ranked 18th in the field. He finished 26th in that tournament.