PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
41M AGO

Dylan Wu betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 05: Dylan Wu of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the final round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 05, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 05: Dylan Wu of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the final round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 05, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

    When he takes the course May 30 - June 2, Dylan Wu will look to build upon his last performance at the RBC Canadian Open. In 2023, he shot 7-under and placed 25th at Oakdale Golf & Country Club.

    Latest odds for Wu at the RBC Canadian Open.

    The RBC Canadian Open tournament and course info

    • Date: May 30 - June 2, 2024
    • Location: Hamilton, ON, CAN
    • Course: Hamilton Golf & Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,084 yards
    • Purse: $9.4M
    • Previous winner: Nick Taylor

    At the RBC Canadian Open

    • Over his last two trips to the RBC Canadian Open, Wu has an average score of 7-under, with an average finish of 25th.
    • In 2023, Wu finished 25th (with a score of 7-under) in his most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Nick Taylor posted numbers of 0.95 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (34th in field), 5.835 in SG: Approach the Green (sixth), and 4.831 in SG: Putting (10th).
    • Taylor averaged 294.5 yards off the tee (59th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 72.22% (ninth), and attempted 27 putts per round (10th) in that victory a year ago.

    Wu's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    6/8/20232571-70-72-68-7
    6/9/2022MC71-78+9

    Wu's recent performances

    • Wu has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five events.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
    • Wu has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances.
    • In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 5-under.
    • In terms of driving distance, Dylan Wu has averaged 293.3 yards in his past five starts.
    • Wu has an average of -0.307 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Wu is averaging 0.446 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Wu .

    Wu's advanced stats and rankings

    • Wu has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.361 this season (155th on TOUR). His average driving distance (291.4 yards) ranks 145th, while his 57.6% driving accuracy average ranks 131st.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Wu ranks 31st on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.409, while he ranks 69th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 66.01%.
    • On the greens, Wu's 0.077 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 81st on TOUR this season, and his 28.79 putts-per-round average ranks 91st. He has broken par 26.59% of the time (49th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance145291.4293.3
    Greens in Regulation %6966.01%65.12%
    Putts Per Round9128.7928.4
    Par Breakers4926.59%22.53%
    Bogey Avoidance13016.01%15.43%

    Wu's best finishes

    • Wu is still seeking his first top-10 finish this season (he has played 14 tournaments).
    • In those 14 tournaments, he had a 71.4% success rate in terms of making the cut (10 cuts made).
    • With 230 points, Wu currently sits 111th in the FedExCup standings.

    Wu's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Wu's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where his 1.432 mark ranked 22nd in the field.
    • Wu's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he ranked 21st in the field with a mark of 4.049.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Wu's best effort this season was in May 2024 at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 2.184. He finished 16th in that event.
    • At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Wu posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.814 (his best mark this season), which ranked 18th in the field. He finished 26th in that tournament.
    • Wu delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.007) at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, a performance that ranked him 16th in the field.

    Wu's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee155-0.361-2.052
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green310.4092.077
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green550.1840.728
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting810.077-0.307
    Average Strokes Gained: Total680.3090.446

    Wu's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open2571-70-72-68-730
    June 15-18U.S. Open3268-70-73-72+324
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC68-69-3--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic2465-69-66-74-1434
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC70-69-3--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC68-74+2--
    July 27-303M Open570-67-67-64-16105
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship5168-70-70-69-37
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship1470-69-70-68-11--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC68-72-4--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC71-72+1--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP5972-71-72-71+6--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship3063-69-67-72-13--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC70-70-2--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii4267-69-70-66-811
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC69-70-73-4--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open5070-70-75-71-27
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC76-65-1--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta2468-68-73-66-931
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC74-75+7--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship1969-74-69-67-990
    March 21-24Valspar Championship2668-71-72-70-330
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open7871-69-72-73+52
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open5872-73-73-71+14
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson3067-69-67-67-1421
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic1666-68-69-69-1229
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-73+5--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Wu as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.