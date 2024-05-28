Dylan Wu betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 05: Dylan Wu of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the final round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 05, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)
When he takes the course May 30 - June 2, Dylan Wu will look to build upon his last performance at the RBC Canadian Open. In 2023, he shot 7-under and placed 25th at Oakdale Golf & Country Club.
The RBC Canadian Open tournament and course info
- Date: May 30 - June 2, 2024
- Location: Hamilton, ON, CAN
- Course: Hamilton Golf & Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,084 yards
- Purse: $9.4M
- Previous winner: Nick Taylor
At the RBC Canadian Open
- Over his last two trips to the RBC Canadian Open, Wu has an average score of 7-under, with an average finish of 25th.
- In 2023, Wu finished 25th (with a score of 7-under) in his most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Nick Taylor posted numbers of 0.95 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (34th in field), 5.835 in SG: Approach the Green (sixth), and 4.831 in SG: Putting (10th).
- Taylor averaged 294.5 yards off the tee (59th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 72.22% (ninth), and attempted 27 putts per round (10th) in that victory a year ago.
Wu's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/8/2023
|25
|71-70-72-68
|-7
|6/9/2022
|MC
|71-78
|+9
Wu's recent performances
- Wu has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five events.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
- Wu has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 5-under.
- In terms of driving distance, Dylan Wu has averaged 293.3 yards in his past five starts.
- Wu has an average of -0.307 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Wu is averaging 0.446 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Wu's advanced stats and rankings
- Wu has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.361 this season (155th on TOUR). His average driving distance (291.4 yards) ranks 145th, while his 57.6% driving accuracy average ranks 131st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Wu ranks 31st on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.409, while he ranks 69th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 66.01%.
- On the greens, Wu's 0.077 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 81st on TOUR this season, and his 28.79 putts-per-round average ranks 91st. He has broken par 26.59% of the time (49th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|145
|291.4
|293.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|69
|66.01%
|65.12%
|Putts Per Round
|91
|28.79
|28.4
|Par Breakers
|49
|26.59%
|22.53%
|Bogey Avoidance
|130
|16.01%
|15.43%
Wu's best finishes
- Wu is still seeking his first top-10 finish this season (he has played 14 tournaments).
- In those 14 tournaments, he had a 71.4% success rate in terms of making the cut (10 cuts made).
- With 230 points, Wu currently sits 111th in the FedExCup standings.
Wu's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Wu's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where his 1.432 mark ranked 22nd in the field.
- Wu's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he ranked 21st in the field with a mark of 4.049.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Wu's best effort this season was in May 2024 at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 2.184. He finished 16th in that event.
- At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Wu posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.814 (his best mark this season), which ranked 18th in the field. He finished 26th in that tournament.
- Wu delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.007) at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, a performance that ranked him 16th in the field.
Wu's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|155
|-0.361
|-2.052
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|31
|0.409
|2.077
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|55
|0.184
|0.728
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|81
|0.077
|-0.307
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|68
|0.309
|0.446
Wu's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|25
|71-70-72-68
|-7
|30
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|32
|68-70-73-72
|+3
|24
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|68-69
|-3
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|24
|65-69-66-74
|-14
|34
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|68-74
|+2
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|5
|70-67-67-64
|-16
|105
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|51
|68-70-70-69
|-3
|7
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|14
|70-69-70-68
|-11
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|68-72
|-4
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|59
|72-71-72-71
|+6
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|30
|63-69-67-72
|-13
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|42
|67-69-70-66
|-8
|11
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|69-70-73
|-4
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|50
|70-70-75-71
|-2
|7
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|76-65
|-1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|24
|68-68-73-66
|-9
|31
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|74-75
|+7
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|19
|69-74-69-67
|-9
|90
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|26
|68-71-72-70
|-3
|30
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|78
|71-69-72-73
|+5
|2
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|58
|72-73-73-71
|+1
|4
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|30
|67-69-67-67
|-14
|21
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|16
|66-68-69-69
|-12
|29
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-73
|+5
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Wu as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
