Doug Ghim betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

This season Ghim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the WM Phoenix Open, where his 2.578 mark ranked 17th in the field.

Ghim's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he produced a 5.989 mark, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished eighth in that event.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Ghim put up his best effort this season at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking 18th in the field at 2.315. In that event, he finished 16th.

At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Ghim posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.747, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him seventh in the field (he finished 16th in that event).