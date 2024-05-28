PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
41M AGO

Doug Ghim betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Doug Ghim looks for a better result in the 2024 RBC Canadian Open after he took 12th shooting 11-under in this tournament in 2023.

    Latest odds for Ghim at the RBC Canadian Open.

    The RBC Canadian Open tournament and course info

    • Date: May 30 - June 2, 2024
    • Location: Hamilton, ON, CAN
    • Course: Hamilton Golf & Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,084 yards
    • Purse: $9.4M
    • Previous winner: Nick Taylor

    At the RBC Canadian Open

    • Ghim's average finish has been 15th, and his average score 9-under, over his last two appearances at the RBC Canadian Open.
    • In Ghim's most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2023, he finished 12th after posting a score of 11-under.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Nick Taylor posted numbers of 0.95 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (34th in field), 5.835 in SG: Approach the Green (sixth), and 4.831 in SG: Putting (10th).
    • Taylor's average driving distance was 294.5 (59th in field), he hit 72.22% of greens in regulation (ninth), with 27 putts per round (10th) en route to his win last year.

    Ghim's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    6/8/20231271-68-69-69-11
    6/9/20221865-71-68-69-7

    Ghim's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Ghim has an average finish of 43rd.
    • He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Ghim has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five appearances.
    • He has finished with an average score of -4 those three times he's made the cut.
    • Off the tee, Doug Ghim has averaged 288.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Ghim is averaging -1.083 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Ghim has an average of 1.233 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Ghim .

    Ghim's advanced stats and rankings

    • Ghim has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.345, which ranks 32nd on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (290.1 yards) ranks 154th, and his 68.2% driving accuracy average ranks 27th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Ghim ranks 33rd on TOUR, posting an average of 0.394, while he ranks 32nd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 67.80%.
    • On the greens, Ghim has registered a 0.045 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 93rd on TOUR, while he ranks 124th with a putts-per-round average of 29.05. He has broken par 24.87% of the time (90th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance154290.1288.1
    Greens in Regulation %3267.80%65.28%
    Putts Per Round12429.0528.6
    Par Breakers9024.87%18.06%
    Bogey Avoidance4013.26%11.81%

    Ghim's best finishes

    • Ghim has participated in 15 tournaments this season, securing one top-10 finish.
    • In those 15 events, he made the cut 10 times.
    • Currently, Ghim has 398 points, placing him 79th in the FedExCup standings.

    Ghim's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Ghim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the WM Phoenix Open, where his 2.578 mark ranked 17th in the field.
    • Ghim's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he produced a 5.989 mark, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished eighth in that event.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Ghim put up his best effort this season at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking 18th in the field at 2.315. In that event, he finished 16th.
    • At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Ghim posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.747, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him seventh in the field (he finished 16th in that event).
    • Ghim recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.596) in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, which ranked eighth in the field. He finished eighth in that tournament.

    Ghim's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee320.3450.782
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green330.3941.226
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green670.1090.308
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting930.045-1.083
    Average Strokes Gained: Total180.8931.233

    Ghim's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open1271-68-69-69-1158
    June 22-25Travelers Championship1569-64-67-65-1552
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic3366-71-69-70-1220
    July 6-9John Deere Classic2670-65-67-70-1231
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC72-72+4--
    July 27-303M Open2774-63-67-69-1131
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship5167-70-72-68-37
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship1769-72-69-68-10--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC68-72-4--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC73-67-2--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship1568-65-70-67-18--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC70-68-4--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC72-67-3--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC72-68E--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC68-69-69-10--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open1369-70-75-66-853
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open1265-68-71-68-1261
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta867-71-67-67-1275
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches1668-72-67-66-1149
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship1671-70-66-71-10115
    March 21-24Valspar Championship6771-71-71-75+43
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC71-72+3--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC71-76+3--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship4371-68-73-69-77
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC68-69-5--
    May 16-19PGA Championship3569-68-70-69-824
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge5069-71-70-73+27

    All stats in this article are accurate for Ghim as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

