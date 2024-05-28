41M AGO
Doug Ghim betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
Doug Ghim looks for a better result in the 2024 RBC Canadian Open after he took 12th shooting 11-under in this tournament in 2023.
The RBC Canadian Open tournament and course info
- Date: May 30 - June 2, 2024
- Location: Hamilton, ON, CAN
- Course: Hamilton Golf & Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,084 yards
- Purse: $9.4M
- Previous winner: Nick Taylor
At the RBC Canadian Open
- Ghim's average finish has been 15th, and his average score 9-under, over his last two appearances at the RBC Canadian Open.
- In Ghim's most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2023, he finished 12th after posting a score of 11-under.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Nick Taylor posted numbers of 0.95 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (34th in field), 5.835 in SG: Approach the Green (sixth), and 4.831 in SG: Putting (10th).
- Taylor's average driving distance was 294.5 (59th in field), he hit 72.22% of greens in regulation (ninth), with 27 putts per round (10th) en route to his win last year.
Ghim's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/8/2023
|12
|71-68-69-69
|-11
|6/9/2022
|18
|65-71-68-69
|-7
Ghim's recent performances
- In his last five events, Ghim has an average finish of 43rd.
- He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Ghim has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five appearances.
- He has finished with an average score of -4 those three times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, Doug Ghim has averaged 288.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Ghim is averaging -1.083 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Ghim has an average of 1.233 in his past five tournaments.
Ghim's advanced stats and rankings
- Ghim has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.345, which ranks 32nd on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (290.1 yards) ranks 154th, and his 68.2% driving accuracy average ranks 27th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Ghim ranks 33rd on TOUR, posting an average of 0.394, while he ranks 32nd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 67.80%.
- On the greens, Ghim has registered a 0.045 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 93rd on TOUR, while he ranks 124th with a putts-per-round average of 29.05. He has broken par 24.87% of the time (90th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|154
|290.1
|288.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|32
|67.80%
|65.28%
|Putts Per Round
|124
|29.05
|28.6
|Par Breakers
|90
|24.87%
|18.06%
|Bogey Avoidance
|40
|13.26%
|11.81%
Ghim's best finishes
- Ghim has participated in 15 tournaments this season, securing one top-10 finish.
- In those 15 events, he made the cut 10 times.
- Currently, Ghim has 398 points, placing him 79th in the FedExCup standings.
Ghim's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Ghim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the WM Phoenix Open, where his 2.578 mark ranked 17th in the field.
- Ghim's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he produced a 5.989 mark, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished eighth in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Ghim put up his best effort this season at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking 18th in the field at 2.315. In that event, he finished 16th.
- At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Ghim posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.747, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him seventh in the field (he finished 16th in that event).
- Ghim recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.596) in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, which ranked eighth in the field. He finished eighth in that tournament.
Ghim's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|32
|0.345
|0.782
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|33
|0.394
|1.226
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|67
|0.109
|0.308
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|93
|0.045
|-1.083
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|18
|0.893
|1.233
Ghim's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|12
|71-68-69-69
|-11
|58
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|15
|69-64-67-65
|-15
|52
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|33
|66-71-69-70
|-12
|20
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|26
|70-65-67-70
|-12
|31
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|27
|74-63-67-69
|-11
|31
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|51
|67-70-72-68
|-3
|7
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|17
|69-72-69-68
|-10
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|68-72
|-4
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|73-67
|-2
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|15
|68-65-70-67
|-18
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|70-68
|-4
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-67
|-3
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-68
|E
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|68-69-69
|-10
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|13
|69-70-75-66
|-8
|53
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|12
|65-68-71-68
|-12
|61
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|8
|67-71-67-67
|-12
|75
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|16
|68-72-67-66
|-11
|49
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|16
|71-70-66-71
|-10
|115
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|67
|71-71-71-75
|+4
|3
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|71-76
|+3
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|43
|71-68-73-69
|-7
|7
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-69
|-5
|--
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|35
|69-68-70-69
|-8
|24
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|50
|69-71-70-73
|+2
|7
All stats in this article are accurate for Ghim as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
