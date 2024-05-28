PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
40M AGO

David Skinns betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

COLLEGE GROVE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 17: A PGA Tour flag near the putting green during the final round of the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation at The Grove on September 17, 2023 in College Grove, Tennessee. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

COLLEGE GROVE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 17: A PGA Tour flag near the putting green during the final round of the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation at The Grove on September 17, 2023 in College Grove, Tennessee. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

    After he placed 64th in this tournament in 2022, David Skinns has a different result in mind as he enters play in the 2024 RBC Canadian Open in Hamilton, ON, CAN, May 30 - June 2.

    Latest odds for Skinns at the RBC Canadian Open.

    The RBC Canadian Open tournament and course info

    • Date: May 30 - June 2, 2024
    • Location: Hamilton, ON, CAN
    • Course: Hamilton Golf & Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,084 yards
    • Purse: $9.4M
    • Previous winner: Nick Taylor

    At the RBC Canadian Open

    • Skinns has played the RBC Canadian Open once recently (in 2022), posting a score of 5-over and finishing 64th.
    • Nick Taylor finished with 0.95 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (34th in the field), 5.835 SG: Approach the Green (sixth), and 4.831 SG: Putting (10th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • Taylor also posted numbers of 294.5 in average driving distance (59th in field), 72.22% in terms of greens in regulation (ninth), and 27 putts per round (10th).

    Skinns' recent history at the RBC Canadian Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    6/9/20226471-69-73-72+5

    Skinns' recent performances

    • Skinns has earned one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes over his last five tournaments.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
    • Skinns has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five appearances, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 11-under in his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, David Skinns has averaged 306.4 yards in his past five starts.
    • Skinns is averaging 1.500 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Skinns is averaging 1.227 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Skinns .

    Skinns' advanced stats and rankings

    • Skinns owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.060 (109th) this season, while his average driving distance of 301.3 yards ranks 63rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Skinns has a 0.176 mark (64th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Skinns' 0.029 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 94th this season, and his 29.06 putts-per-round average ranks 127th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance63301.3306.4
    Greens in Regulation %4567.13%66.67%
    Putts Per Round12729.0628.9
    Par Breakers7625.31%19.79%
    Bogey Avoidance10015.12%11.11%

    Skinns' best finishes

    • Although Skinns has not won any of the 14 tournaments he has participated in this season, he has come away with one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
    • In those 14 events, he made the cut seven times, a success rate of 50%.
    • Currently, Skinns sits 102nd in the FedExCup standings with 255 points.

    Skinns' best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Skinns' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.686. He missed the cut in that event.
    • Skinns posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Myrtle Beach Classic (May 2024), ranking 12th in the field with a mark of 3.925.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Skinns' best effort this season was in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked 17th in the field with a mark of 2.215. He finished seventh in that event.
    • At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Skinns delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.299 (his best mark this season), which ranked second in the field. He finished fourth in that tournament.
    • Skinns recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open, which was held in March 2024. That performance ranked seventh in the field (he finished seventh in that event).

    Skinns' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee109-0.060-0.126
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green640.1760.647
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green111-0.075-0.794
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting940.0291.500
    Average Strokes Gained: Total960.0701.227

    Skinns' past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC71-70+1--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC69-67-68-12--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-69-2--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC73-68-1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches465-69-66-71-13104
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open6768-72-75-68-52
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC71-73E--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship7575-67-74-78+102
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open767-69-65-69-1083
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC75-77+8--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson4865-69-70-68-129
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic2071-68-68-66-1125
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC76-71+7--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Skinns as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.