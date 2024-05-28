David Skinns betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
After he placed 64th in this tournament in 2022, David Skinns has a different result in mind as he enters play in the 2024 RBC Canadian Open in Hamilton, ON, CAN, May 30 - June 2.
The RBC Canadian Open tournament and course info
- Date: May 30 - June 2, 2024
- Location: Hamilton, ON, CAN
- Course: Hamilton Golf & Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,084 yards
- Purse: $9.4M
- Previous winner: Nick Taylor
At the RBC Canadian Open
- Skinns has played the RBC Canadian Open once recently (in 2022), posting a score of 5-over and finishing 64th.
- Nick Taylor finished with 0.95 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (34th in the field), 5.835 SG: Approach the Green (sixth), and 4.831 SG: Putting (10th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Taylor also posted numbers of 294.5 in average driving distance (59th in field), 72.22% in terms of greens in regulation (ninth), and 27 putts per round (10th).
Skinns' recent history at the RBC Canadian Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/9/2022
|64
|71-69-73-72
|+5
Skinns' recent performances
- Skinns has earned one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes over his last five tournaments.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- Skinns has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five appearances, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
- He has an average score relative to par of 11-under in his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, David Skinns has averaged 306.4 yards in his past five starts.
- Skinns is averaging 1.500 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Skinns is averaging 1.227 Strokes Gained: Total.
Skinns' advanced stats and rankings
- Skinns owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.060 (109th) this season, while his average driving distance of 301.3 yards ranks 63rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Skinns has a 0.176 mark (64th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Skinns' 0.029 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 94th this season, and his 29.06 putts-per-round average ranks 127th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|63
|301.3
|306.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|45
|67.13%
|66.67%
|Putts Per Round
|127
|29.06
|28.9
|Par Breakers
|76
|25.31%
|19.79%
|Bogey Avoidance
|100
|15.12%
|11.11%
Skinns' best finishes
- Although Skinns has not won any of the 14 tournaments he has participated in this season, he has come away with one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
- In those 14 events, he made the cut seven times, a success rate of 50%.
- Currently, Skinns sits 102nd in the FedExCup standings with 255 points.
Skinns' best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Skinns' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.686. He missed the cut in that event.
- Skinns posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Myrtle Beach Classic (May 2024), ranking 12th in the field with a mark of 3.925.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Skinns' best effort this season was in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked 17th in the field with a mark of 2.215. He finished seventh in that event.
- At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Skinns delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.299 (his best mark this season), which ranked second in the field. He finished fourth in that tournament.
- Skinns recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open, which was held in March 2024. That performance ranked seventh in the field (he finished seventh in that event).
Skinns' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|109
|-0.060
|-0.126
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|64
|0.176
|0.647
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|111
|-0.075
|-0.794
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|94
|0.029
|1.500
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|96
|0.070
|1.227
Skinns' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-70
|+1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|69-67-68
|-12
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|73-68
|-1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|4
|65-69-66-71
|-13
|104
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|67
|68-72-75-68
|-5
|2
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|71-73
|E
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|75
|75-67-74-78
|+10
|2
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|7
|67-69-65-69
|-10
|83
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|75-77
|+8
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|48
|65-69-70-68
|-12
|9
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|20
|71-68-68-66
|-11
|25
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|76-71
|+7
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Skinns as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
