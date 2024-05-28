David Skinns betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

This season, Skinns' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.686. He missed the cut in that event.

Skinns posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Myrtle Beach Classic (May 2024), ranking 12th in the field with a mark of 3.925.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Skinns' best effort this season was in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked 17th in the field with a mark of 2.215. He finished seventh in that event.

At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Skinns delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.299 (his best mark this season), which ranked second in the field. He finished fourth in that tournament.