David Lipsky betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

This season, Lipsky's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked 27th in the field with a mark of 1.897. He finished 58th in that event.

Lipsky's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in May 2024 at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 10.673. He finished ninth in that tournament.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lipsky posted his best performance this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (February 2024), ranking seventh in the field with a mark of 3.574.

At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Lipsky delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 4.291, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.