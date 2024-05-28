David Lipsky betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
David Lipsky hits the links in the 2024 RBC Canadian Open May 30 - June 2 coming off a ninth-place finish in the Charles Schwab Challenge in his most recent competition.
The RBC Canadian Open tournament and course info
- Date: May 30 - June 2, 2024
- Location: Hamilton, ON, CAN
- Course: Hamilton Golf & Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,084 yards
- Purse: $9.4M
- Previous winner: Nick Taylor
At the RBC Canadian Open
- Over the last two times Lipsky has played the RBC Canadian Open, he has missed the cut each time and posted an average score of -under.
- In Lipsky's most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2023, he failed to make the cut after posting a score of 6-over.
- Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 0.95 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (34th in field), 5.835 in SG: Approach the Green (sixth), and 4.831 in SG: Putting (10th).
- Taylor also posted numbers of 294.5 in average driving distance (59th in field), 72.22% in terms of greens in regulation (ninth), and 27 putts per round (10th).
Lipsky's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/8/2023
|MC
|75-75
|+6
|6/9/2022
|MC
|71-71
|+2
Lipsky's recent performances
- Lipsky has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five tournaments.
- He's made the cut in two of his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five tournaments, Lipsky has finished in the top 10 once.
- He has an average score relative to par of 2-under in his last five tournaments.
- David Lipsky has averaged 286.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Lipsky is averaging -2.147 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Lipsky has an average of 0.008 in his past five tournaments.
Lipsky's advanced stats and rankings
- Lipsky has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.384 this season (158th on TOUR). His average driving distance (286.9 yards) ranks 168th, while his 60% driving accuracy average ranks 112th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Lipsky sports a 0.180 mark (63rd on TOUR).
- On the greens, Lipsky has registered a -0.638 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 172nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 160th with a putts-per-round average of 29.53, and he ranks 144th by breaking par 22.71% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|168
|286.9
|286.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|117
|64.38%
|64.29%
|Putts Per Round
|160
|29.53
|29.1
|Par Breakers
|144
|22.71%
|20.24%
|Bogey Avoidance
|159
|17.97%
|14.29%
Lipsky's best finishes
- Lipsky has taken part in 15 tournaments this season, securing one top-10 finish.
- In those 15 events, he made the cut five times, a success rate of 33.3%.
- With 119 points, Lipsky currently sits 152nd in the FedExCup standings.
Lipsky's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Lipsky's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked 27th in the field with a mark of 1.897. He finished 58th in that event.
- Lipsky's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in May 2024 at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 10.673. He finished ninth in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lipsky posted his best performance this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (February 2024), ranking seventh in the field with a mark of 3.574.
- At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Lipsky delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 4.291, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.
- Lipsky recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.337) at the Charles Schwab Challenge (which ranked him ninth in the field). In that event, he finished ninth.
Lipsky's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|158
|-0.384
|-0.062
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|63
|0.180
|1.646
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|94
|-0.003
|0.569
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|172
|-0.638
|-2.147
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|163
|-0.845
|0.008
Lipsky's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|12
|69-69-72-77
|-1
|64
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|75-75
|+6
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|56
|68-67-70-69
|-6
|6
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|75-68
|-1
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|43
|69-64-70-73
|-8
|11
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|45
|67-71-70-68
|-4
|10
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|30
|69-69-75-68
|-7
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|51
|70-67-71-73
|-7
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|74-72
|+4
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|51
|70-73-67-75
|+5
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|70-70
|-4
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|13
|67-66-67-68
|-16
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-75
|+6
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|70-70-72
|-4
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-71
|E
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|65-78
|+1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|41
|68-71-66-72
|-7
|13
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|42
|73-70-69-71
|-5
|18
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-78
|+9
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|76-72
|+8
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|58
|71-74-74-70
|+1
|4
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|73-70
|-1
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|66-73
|-3
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|9
|70-69-66-71
|-4
|75
All stats in this article are accurate for Lipsky as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
