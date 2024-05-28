PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
40M AGO

David Lipsky betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

David Lipsky betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

    David Lipsky hits the links in the 2024 RBC Canadian Open May 30 - June 2 coming off a ninth-place finish in the Charles Schwab Challenge in his most recent competition.

    Latest odds for Lipsky at the RBC Canadian Open.

    The RBC Canadian Open tournament and course info

    • Date: May 30 - June 2, 2024
    • Location: Hamilton, ON, CAN
    • Course: Hamilton Golf & Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,084 yards
    • Purse: $9.4M
    • Previous winner: Nick Taylor

    At the RBC Canadian Open

    • Over the last two times Lipsky has played the RBC Canadian Open, he has missed the cut each time and posted an average score of -under.
    • In Lipsky's most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2023, he failed to make the cut after posting a score of 6-over.
    • Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 0.95 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (34th in field), 5.835 in SG: Approach the Green (sixth), and 4.831 in SG: Putting (10th).
    • Taylor also posted numbers of 294.5 in average driving distance (59th in field), 72.22% in terms of greens in regulation (ninth), and 27 putts per round (10th).

    Lipsky's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    6/8/2023MC75-75+6
    6/9/2022MC71-71+2

    Lipsky's recent performances

    • Lipsky has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He's made the cut in two of his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Lipsky has finished in the top 10 once.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 2-under in his last five tournaments.
    • David Lipsky has averaged 286.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Lipsky is averaging -2.147 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Lipsky has an average of 0.008 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Lipsky .

    Lipsky's advanced stats and rankings

    • Lipsky has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.384 this season (158th on TOUR). His average driving distance (286.9 yards) ranks 168th, while his 60% driving accuracy average ranks 112th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Lipsky sports a 0.180 mark (63rd on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Lipsky has registered a -0.638 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 172nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 160th with a putts-per-round average of 29.53, and he ranks 144th by breaking par 22.71% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance168286.9286.2
    Greens in Regulation %11764.38%64.29%
    Putts Per Round16029.5329.1
    Par Breakers14422.71%20.24%
    Bogey Avoidance15917.97%14.29%

    Lipsky's best finishes

    • Lipsky has taken part in 15 tournaments this season, securing one top-10 finish.
    • In those 15 events, he made the cut five times, a success rate of 33.3%.
    • With 119 points, Lipsky currently sits 152nd in the FedExCup standings.

    Lipsky's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Lipsky's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked 27th in the field with a mark of 1.897. He finished 58th in that event.
    • Lipsky's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in May 2024 at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 10.673. He finished ninth in that tournament.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lipsky posted his best performance this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (February 2024), ranking seventh in the field with a mark of 3.574.
    • At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Lipsky delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 4.291, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.
    • Lipsky recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.337) at the Charles Schwab Challenge (which ranked him ninth in the field). In that event, he finished ninth.

    Lipsky's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee158-0.384-0.062
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green630.1801.646
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green94-0.0030.569
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting172-0.638-2.147
    Average Strokes Gained: Total163-0.8450.008

    Lipsky's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday1269-69-72-77-164
    June 8-11RBC Canadian OpenMC75-75+6--
    June 22-25Travelers Championship5668-67-70-69-66
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC75-68-1--
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC71-69-2--
    July 27-303M Open4369-64-70-73-811
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship4567-71-70-68-410
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship3069-69-75-68-7--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship5170-67-71-73-7--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC74-72+4--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP5170-73-67-75+5--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC70-70-4--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship1367-66-67-68-16--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC71-75+6--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC70-70-72-4--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-71E--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC73-73+4--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC65-78+1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches4168-71-66-72-713
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship4273-70-69-71-518
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC73-78+9--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC76-72+8--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open5871-74-74-70+14
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC73-70-1--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC66-73-3--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC73-73+4--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge970-69-66-71-475

    All stats in this article are accurate for Lipsky as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

