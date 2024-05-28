David Hearn betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

He has not made the cut recently, missing the weekend in his last five tournaments.

Hearn has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.

David Hearn has averaged 268.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Hearn is averaging 1.053 Strokes Gained: Putting.