David Hearn betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

Betting Profile

    David Hearn enters play this weekend looking for a better outcome in the 2024 RBC Canadian Open after failing to make the cut in the competition in 2023 at Oakdale Golf & Country Club.

    Latest odds for Hearn at the RBC Canadian Open.

    The RBC Canadian Open tournament and course info

    • Date: May 30 - June 2, 2024
    • Location: Hamilton, ON, CAN
    • Course: Hamilton Golf & Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,084 yards
    • Purse: $9.4M
    • Previous winner: Nick Taylor

    At the RBC Canadian Open

    • Hearn's average finish has been 61st, and his average score 7-under, over his last five appearances at the RBC Canadian Open.
    • Hearn last played at the RBC Canadian Open in 2023, missing the cut with a score of 6-over.
    • Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 0.95 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (34th in field), 5.835 in SG: Approach the Green (sixth), and 4.831 in SG: Putting (10th).
    • Taylor averaged 294.5 yards off the tee (59th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 72.22% (ninth), and attempted 27 putts per round (10th) in that victory a year ago.

    Hearn's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    6/8/2023MC76-74+6
    6/9/2022MC72-72+4
    6/6/2019MC66-75+1
    7/26/20186168-72-69-72-7

    Hearn's recent performances

    • He has not made the cut recently, missing the weekend in his last five tournaments.
    • Hearn has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
    • David Hearn has averaged 268.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Hearn is averaging 1.053 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Hearn is averaging -4.355 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Hearn's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-271.2268.2
    Greens in Regulation %-62.70%60.00%
    Putts Per Round-28.6428.6
    Par Breakers-17.46%16.67%
    Bogey Avoidance-17.06%19.44%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Hearn's best finishes

    • Hearn, who participated in seven tournaments last season, failed to finish in the top 10 in every event.
    • In those seven tournaments, he failed to make the cut every time.

    Hearn's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---2.848
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---3.079
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green--0.927
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--1.053
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---4.355

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Hearn's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 8-11RBC Canadian OpenMC76-74+6--
    July 13-16Barbasol ChampionshipMC73-74+3--
    July 27-303M OpenMC71-71E--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC74-69+1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hearn as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
