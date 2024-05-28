David Hearn betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
David Hearn enters play this weekend looking for a better outcome in the 2024 RBC Canadian Open after failing to make the cut in the competition in 2023 at Oakdale Golf & Country Club.
The RBC Canadian Open tournament and course info
- Date: May 30 - June 2, 2024
- Location: Hamilton, ON, CAN
- Course: Hamilton Golf & Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,084 yards
- Purse: $9.4M
- Previous winner: Nick Taylor
At the RBC Canadian Open
- Hearn's average finish has been 61st, and his average score 7-under, over his last five appearances at the RBC Canadian Open.
- Hearn last played at the RBC Canadian Open in 2023, missing the cut with a score of 6-over.
- Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 0.95 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (34th in field), 5.835 in SG: Approach the Green (sixth), and 4.831 in SG: Putting (10th).
- Taylor averaged 294.5 yards off the tee (59th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 72.22% (ninth), and attempted 27 putts per round (10th) in that victory a year ago.
Hearn's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/8/2023
|MC
|76-74
|+6
|6/9/2022
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|6/6/2019
|MC
|66-75
|+1
|7/26/2018
|61
|68-72-69-72
|-7
Hearn's recent performances
- He has not made the cut recently, missing the weekend in his last five tournaments.
- Hearn has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
- David Hearn has averaged 268.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Hearn is averaging 1.053 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Hearn is averaging -4.355 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hearn's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|271.2
|268.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|62.70%
|60.00%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|28.64
|28.6
|Par Breakers
|-
|17.46%
|16.67%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|17.06%
|19.44%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Hearn's best finishes
- Hearn, who participated in seven tournaments last season, failed to finish in the top 10 in every event.
- In those seven tournaments, he failed to make the cut every time.
Hearn's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-2.848
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-3.079
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|0.927
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|1.053
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-4.355
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Hearn's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|76-74
|+6
|--
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|MC
|73-74
|+3
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|74-69
|+1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Hearn as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
