41M AGO
Daniel Berger betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
1 Min Read
Daniel Berger enters the 2024 RBC Canadian Open May 30 - June 2 coming off a 45th-place finish in the Charles Schwab Challenge in his last competition.
Latest odds for Berger at the RBC Canadian Open.
The RBC Canadian Open tournament and course info
- Date: May 30 - June 2, 2024
- Location: Hamilton, ON, CAN
- Course: Hamilton Golf & Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,084 yards
- Purse: $9.4M
- Previous winner: Nick Taylor
At the RBC Canadian Open
- Berger finished 35th (with a score of 4-under) in his only appearance at the RBC Canadian Open in recent years (in 2019).
- When Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2023, he had 0.950 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (34th in the field), 5.835 SG: Approach the Green (sixth), and 4.831 SG: Putting (10th).
- Taylor also posted numbers of 294.5 in average driving distance (59th in field), 72.22% in terms of greens in regulation (ninth), and 27.00 putts per round (10th).
Berger's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/6/2019
|35
|67-71-69-69
|-4
Berger's recent performances
- Over his last five appearances, Berger has finished in the top 20 once.
- Over his last five appearances, Berger has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He has an average score relative to par of 6-under in his last five events.
- Daniel Berger has averaged 296.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Berger is averaging -0.364 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Berger is averaging 3.206 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Bet now on Berger .
Berger's advanced stats and rankings
- Berger has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.386 this season (29th on TOUR). His average driving distance (293.2 yards) ranks 131st, while his 69.7% driving accuracy average ranks 15th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Berger ranks 26th on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.430, while he ranks 11th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 69.97%.
- On the greens, Berger has registered a -0.565 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 170th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 177th with a putts-per-round average of 30.06, and he ranks 83rd by breaking par 25.17% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|131
|293.2
|296.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|11
|69.97%
|71.39%
|Putts Per Round
|177
|30.06
|29.7
|Par Breakers
|83
|25.17%
|20.56%
|Bogey Avoidance
|108
|15.28%
|10.00%
Berger's best finishes
- Berger has played 12 tournaments this season, and he is yet to finish in the top 10.
- In those 12 events, he made the cut seven times (58.3%).
- Currently, Berger ranks 147th in the FedExCup standings with 126 points.
Berger's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Berger's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in May 2024 at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he ranked 15th in the field with a mark of 2.473. He finished 13th in that event.
- Berger's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in May 2024 at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 5.326. He finished 36th in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Berger's best effort this season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where his 1.357 mark ranked 28th in the field.
- At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Berger recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.631, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 41st in the field.
- Berger delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.433) at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, a performance that ranked him 13th in the field.
Berger's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|29
|0.386
|1.877
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|26
|0.430
|2.064
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|138
|-0.206
|-0.371
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|170
|-0.565
|-0.364
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|98
|0.046
|3.206
Berger's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|39
|68-68-67-68
|-17
|14
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-78
|+6
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|28
|66-69-72-69
|-8
|24
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|68-75
|+1
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|69-73
|-2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|76-74
|+8
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|45
|70-70-69-69
|-2
|9
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|50
|70-70-73-69
|-6
|5
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|13
|67-67-67-66
|-17
|53
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|36
|70-69-70-67
|-8
|12
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|45
|69-70-71-72
|+2
|10
All stats in this article are accurate for Berger as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.