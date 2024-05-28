Daniel Berger betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

This season, Berger's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in May 2024 at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he ranked 15th in the field with a mark of 2.473. He finished 13th in that event.

Berger's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in May 2024 at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 5.326. He finished 36th in that tournament.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Berger's best effort this season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where his 1.357 mark ranked 28th in the field.

At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Berger recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.631, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 41st in the field.