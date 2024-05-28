PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Corey Conners betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Corey Conners placed 20th in the RBC Canadian Open in 2023, shooting a 8-under on the par-70 course. His sights are set higher May 30 - June 2 in Hamilton, ON, CAN, at Hamilton Golf & Country Club .

    Latest odds for Conners at the RBC Canadian Open.

    The RBC Canadian Open tournament and course info

    • Date: May 30 - June 2, 2024
    • Location: Hamilton, ON, CAN
    • Course: Hamilton Golf & Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,084 yards
    • Purse: $9.4M
    • Previous winner: Nick Taylor

    At the RBC Canadian Open

    • Conners' average finish has been 13th, and his average score 10-under, over his last four appearances at the RBC Canadian Open.
    • In 2023, Conners finished 20th (with a score of 8-under) in his most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open.
    • Nick Taylor finished with 0.95 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (34th in the field), 5.835 SG: Approach the Green (sixth), and 4.831 SG: Putting (10th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • Taylor's average driving distance was 294.5 (59th in field), he hit 72.22% of greens in regulation (ninth), with 27 putts per round (10th) en route to his win last year.

    Conners' recent history at the RBC Canadian Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    6/8/20232067-69-70-74-8
    6/9/2022671-69-66-62-12
    6/6/2019MC70-69-1
    7/26/2018MC72-70-2

    Conners' recent performances

    • Conners has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five tournaments.
    • Conners has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five events.
    • In his last five events, his average score has been 2-under.
    • Off the tee, Corey Conners has averaged 305.2 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Conners is averaging -1.790 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Conners is averaging 3.405 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Conners' advanced stats and rankings

    • Conners has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.441 this season (21st on TOUR). His average driving distance (298.8 yards) ranks 87th, while his 68.9% driving accuracy average ranks 22nd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Conners owns a 0.978 average that ranks second on TOUR. He ranks second with a 72.33% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Conners has delivered a -0.467 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 163rd on TOUR, while he ranks 171st with a putts-per-round average of 29.73. He has broken par 25.60% of the time (68th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance87298.8305.2
    Greens in Regulation %272.33%68.33%
    Putts Per Round17129.7329.4
    Par Breakers6825.60%21.67%
    Bogey Avoidance5113.62%15.56%

    Conners' best finishes

    • Conners has played 14 tournaments this season, with no top-10 finishes.
    • In those 14 events, he made the cut 14 times (100%).
    • Conners, who has 686 points, currently ranks 49th in the FedExCup standings.

    Conners' best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Conners' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 3.714.
    • Conners' best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Wells Fargo Championship, where his 7.014 mark ranked second in the field.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Conners' best effort this season was at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked 34th in the field with a mark of 0.803 (he finished 25th in that event).
    • At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Conners posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (2.380, which ranked 25th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 13th.
    • Conners recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.126) in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship. That ranked 13th in the field.

    Conners' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee210.4411.087
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green20.9785.528
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green148-0.255-1.419
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting163-0.467-1.790
    Average Strokes Gained: Total330.6973.405

    Conners' past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC77-75+8--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open2067-69-70-74-841
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC70-74+4--
    June 22-25Travelers Championship967-65-65-66-1773
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open1972-65-71-66-642
    July 20-22The Open Championship5273-71-68-76+48
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship667-72-65-65-11323
    August 17-20BMW Championship1067-70-67-69-7262
    August 24-27TOUR Championship2670-71-66-74+1--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic4472-65-66-68-11--
    January 4-7The Sentry3369-70-68-67-1827
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii5770-68-66-70-65
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am3170-70-69-731
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open2868-69-73-66-824
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational2470-65-70-74-565
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches4169-71-71-66-713
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard1870-71-71-74-2105
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship1368-68-73-68-11135
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open2570-71-75-68-430
    April 11-14Masters Tournament3870-76-76-73+720
    April 18-21RBC Heritage4469-71-66-74-416
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship1370-68-74-70-2135
    May 16-19PGA Championship2670-71-67-67-950

    All stats in this article are accurate for Conners as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.

