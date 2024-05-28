Corey Conners betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
Corey Conners placed 20th in the RBC Canadian Open in 2023, shooting a 8-under on the par-70 course. His sights are set higher May 30 - June 2 in Hamilton, ON, CAN, at Hamilton Golf & Country Club .
The RBC Canadian Open tournament and course info
- Date: May 30 - June 2, 2024
- Location: Hamilton, ON, CAN
- Course: Hamilton Golf & Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,084 yards
- Purse: $9.4M
- Previous winner: Nick Taylor
At the RBC Canadian Open
- Conners' average finish has been 13th, and his average score 10-under, over his last four appearances at the RBC Canadian Open.
- In 2023, Conners finished 20th (with a score of 8-under) in his most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open.
- Nick Taylor finished with 0.95 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (34th in the field), 5.835 SG: Approach the Green (sixth), and 4.831 SG: Putting (10th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Taylor's average driving distance was 294.5 (59th in field), he hit 72.22% of greens in regulation (ninth), with 27 putts per round (10th) en route to his win last year.
Conners' recent history at the RBC Canadian Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/8/2023
|20
|67-69-70-74
|-8
|6/9/2022
|6
|71-69-66-62
|-12
|6/6/2019
|MC
|70-69
|-1
|7/26/2018
|MC
|72-70
|-2
Conners' recent performances
- Conners has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five tournaments.
- Conners has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five events.
- In his last five events, his average score has been 2-under.
- Off the tee, Corey Conners has averaged 305.2 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Conners is averaging -1.790 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Conners is averaging 3.405 Strokes Gained: Total.
Conners' advanced stats and rankings
- Conners has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.441 this season (21st on TOUR). His average driving distance (298.8 yards) ranks 87th, while his 68.9% driving accuracy average ranks 22nd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Conners owns a 0.978 average that ranks second on TOUR. He ranks second with a 72.33% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Conners has delivered a -0.467 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 163rd on TOUR, while he ranks 171st with a putts-per-round average of 29.73. He has broken par 25.60% of the time (68th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|87
|298.8
|305.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|2
|72.33%
|68.33%
|Putts Per Round
|171
|29.73
|29.4
|Par Breakers
|68
|25.60%
|21.67%
|Bogey Avoidance
|51
|13.62%
|15.56%
Conners' best finishes
- Conners has played 14 tournaments this season, with no top-10 finishes.
- In those 14 events, he made the cut 14 times (100%).
- Conners, who has 686 points, currently ranks 49th in the FedExCup standings.
Conners' best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Conners' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 3.714.
- Conners' best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Wells Fargo Championship, where his 7.014 mark ranked second in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Conners' best effort this season was at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked 34th in the field with a mark of 0.803 (he finished 25th in that event).
- At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Conners posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (2.380, which ranked 25th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 13th.
- Conners recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.126) in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship. That ranked 13th in the field.
Conners' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|21
|0.441
|1.087
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|2
|0.978
|5.528
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|148
|-0.255
|-1.419
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|163
|-0.467
|-1.790
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|33
|0.697
|3.405
Conners' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|77-75
|+8
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|20
|67-69-70-74
|-8
|41
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|70-74
|+4
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|9
|67-65-65-66
|-17
|73
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|19
|72-65-71-66
|-6
|42
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|52
|73-71-68-76
|+4
|8
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|6
|67-72-65-65
|-11
|323
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|10
|67-70-67-69
|-7
|262
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|26
|70-71-66-74
|+1
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|44
|72-65-66-68
|-11
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|33
|69-70-68-67
|-18
|27
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|57
|70-68-66-70
|-6
|5
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|31
|70-70-69
|-7
|31
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|28
|68-69-73-66
|-8
|24
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|24
|70-65-70-74
|-5
|65
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|41
|69-71-71-66
|-7
|13
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|18
|70-71-71-74
|-2
|105
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|13
|68-68-73-68
|-11
|135
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|25
|70-71-75-68
|-4
|30
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|38
|70-76-76-73
|+7
|20
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|44
|69-71-66-74
|-4
|16
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|13
|70-68-74-70
|-2
|135
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|26
|70-71-67-67
|-9
|50
All stats in this article are accurate for Conners as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.