Corey Conners betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

This season, Conners' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 3.714.

Conners' best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Wells Fargo Championship, where his 7.014 mark ranked second in the field.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Conners' best effort this season was at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked 34th in the field with a mark of 0.803 (he finished 25th in that event).

At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Conners posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (2.380, which ranked 25th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 13th.