PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
39M AGO

Chez Reavie betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Chez Reavie betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

    Chez Reavie seeks a better outcome this time around in the 2024 RBC Canadian Open. He finished 25th at the par-72 Hamilton Golf & Country Club in 2023.

    Latest odds for Reavie at the RBC Canadian Open.

    The RBC Canadian Open tournament and course info

    • Date: May 30 - June 2, 2024
    • Location: Hamilton, ON, CAN
    • Course: Hamilton Golf & Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,084 yards
    • Purse: $9.4M
    • Previous winner: Nick Taylor

    At the RBC Canadian Open

    • In his last three appearances at the RBC Canadian Open, Reavie has an average finish of 24th, and an average score of 10-under.
    • In Reavie's most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2023, he finished 25th after posting a score of 7-under.
    • Nick Taylor finished with 0.95 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (34th in the field), 5.835 SG: Approach the Green (sixth), and 4.831 SG: Putting (10th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • Taylor averaged 294.5 yards off the tee (59th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 72.22% (ninth), and attempted 27 putts per round (10th) in that victory a year ago.

    Reavie's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    6/8/20232572-71-73-65-7
    7/26/2018MC75-69E

    Reavie's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Reavie has an average finish of 33rd.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
    • Reavie has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five appearances.
    • He has carded an average score of 7-under over his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Chez Reavie has averaged 284.6 yards in his past five starts.
    • Reavie has an average of -1.274 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Reavie is averaging 0.539 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Reavie .

    Reavie's advanced stats and rankings

    • Reavie has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.631 this season (174th on TOUR). His average driving distance (284.1 yards) ranks 171st, while his 64.8% driving accuracy average ranks 59th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Reavie sports a 0.341 average that ranks 47th on TOUR. He ranks 88th with a 65.45% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Reavie's -0.422 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 156th this season, and his 29.06 putts-per-round average ranks 127th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance171284.1284.6
    Greens in Regulation %8865.45%67.01%
    Putts Per Round12729.0629.2
    Par Breakers6026.22%20.49%
    Bogey Avoidance14416.67%12.50%

    Reavie's best finishes

    • Reavie has played 14 tournaments this season, and he has not yet finished in the top 10.
    • In those 14 events, he made the cut six times (42.9%).
    • Currently, Reavie has 115 points, ranking him 153rd in the FedExCup standings.

    Reavie's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Reavie's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he ranked 36th in the field with a mark of 1.464.
    • Reavie put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Valspar Championship, ranking 10th in the field at 4.951. In that tournament, he finished 12th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Reavie's best effort this season was in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 3.736. He finished 33rd in that tournament.
    • At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Reavie posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 2.725, which ranked him 24th in the field. He finished 12th in that event.
    • Reavie posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.547) at the Valspar Championship in March 2024. That ranked 12th in the field.

    Reavie's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee174-0.631-0.658
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green470.3410.870
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green60.4731.600
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting156-0.422-1.274
    Average Strokes Gained: Total123-0.2390.539

    Reavie's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday5872-72-76-77+96
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open2572-71-73-65-730
    June 22-25Travelers Championship464-63-63-71-19115
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic2969-70-65-71-1327
    July 6-9John Deere Classic3569-68-68-69-1018
    July 27-303M OpenMC69-74+1--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship2771-67-66-69-729
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship6673-68-70-77E--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC74-72+2--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC75-70+3--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship7267-70-70-74-7--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC74-66E--
    January 18-21The American Express5266-70-66-71-157
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC74-71+1--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC72-73+3--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC69-74+1--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-73+3--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship1267-72-72-68-558
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC69-74+3--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open3375-68-72-70-321
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship3370-69-70-69-1014
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-69-3--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic3268-66-71-70-914
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC73-73+6--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Reavie as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.