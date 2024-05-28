39M AGO
Chez Reavie betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
Chez Reavie seeks a better outcome this time around in the 2024 RBC Canadian Open. He finished 25th at the par-72 Hamilton Golf & Country Club in 2023.
The RBC Canadian Open tournament and course info
- Date: May 30 - June 2, 2024
- Location: Hamilton, ON, CAN
- Course: Hamilton Golf & Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,084 yards
- Purse: $9.4M
- Previous winner: Nick Taylor
At the RBC Canadian Open
- In his last three appearances at the RBC Canadian Open, Reavie has an average finish of 24th, and an average score of 10-under.
- In Reavie's most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2023, he finished 25th after posting a score of 7-under.
- Nick Taylor finished with 0.95 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (34th in the field), 5.835 SG: Approach the Green (sixth), and 4.831 SG: Putting (10th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Taylor averaged 294.5 yards off the tee (59th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 72.22% (ninth), and attempted 27 putts per round (10th) in that victory a year ago.
Reavie's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/8/2023
|25
|72-71-73-65
|-7
|7/26/2018
|MC
|75-69
|E
Reavie's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Reavie has an average finish of 33rd.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- Reavie has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five appearances.
- He has carded an average score of 7-under over his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Chez Reavie has averaged 284.6 yards in his past five starts.
- Reavie has an average of -1.274 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Reavie is averaging 0.539 Strokes Gained: Total.
Reavie's advanced stats and rankings
- Reavie has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.631 this season (174th on TOUR). His average driving distance (284.1 yards) ranks 171st, while his 64.8% driving accuracy average ranks 59th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Reavie sports a 0.341 average that ranks 47th on TOUR. He ranks 88th with a 65.45% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Reavie's -0.422 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 156th this season, and his 29.06 putts-per-round average ranks 127th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|171
|284.1
|284.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|88
|65.45%
|67.01%
|Putts Per Round
|127
|29.06
|29.2
|Par Breakers
|60
|26.22%
|20.49%
|Bogey Avoidance
|144
|16.67%
|12.50%
Reavie's best finishes
- Reavie has played 14 tournaments this season, and he has not yet finished in the top 10.
- In those 14 events, he made the cut six times (42.9%).
- Currently, Reavie has 115 points, ranking him 153rd in the FedExCup standings.
Reavie's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Reavie's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he ranked 36th in the field with a mark of 1.464.
- Reavie put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Valspar Championship, ranking 10th in the field at 4.951. In that tournament, he finished 12th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Reavie's best effort this season was in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 3.736. He finished 33rd in that tournament.
- At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Reavie posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 2.725, which ranked him 24th in the field. He finished 12th in that event.
- Reavie posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.547) at the Valspar Championship in March 2024. That ranked 12th in the field.
Reavie's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|174
|-0.631
|-0.658
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|47
|0.341
|0.870
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|6
|0.473
|1.600
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|156
|-0.422
|-1.274
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|123
|-0.239
|0.539
Reavie's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|58
|72-72-76-77
|+9
|6
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|25
|72-71-73-65
|-7
|30
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|4
|64-63-63-71
|-19
|115
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|29
|69-70-65-71
|-13
|27
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|35
|69-68-68-69
|-10
|18
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|27
|71-67-66-69
|-7
|29
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|66
|73-68-70-77
|E
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|75-70
|+3
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|72
|67-70-70-74
|-7
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|74-66
|E
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|52
|66-70-66-71
|-15
|7
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|74-71
|+1
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-73
|+3
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|12
|67-72-72-68
|-5
|58
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|69-74
|+3
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|33
|75-68-72-70
|-3
|21
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|33
|70-69-70-69
|-10
|14
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|32
|68-66-71-70
|-9
|14
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-73
|+6
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Reavie as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.