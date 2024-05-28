Chez Reavie betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

This season, Reavie's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he ranked 36th in the field with a mark of 1.464.

Reavie put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Valspar Championship, ranking 10th in the field at 4.951. In that tournament, he finished 12th.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Reavie's best effort this season was in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 3.736. He finished 33rd in that tournament.

At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Reavie posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 2.725, which ranked him 24th in the field. He finished 12th in that event.