Chesson Hadley betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
1 Min Read
Chesson Hadley finished 43rd in the RBC Canadian Open in 2023, shooting a 4-under on the par-70 course. His sights are set higher May 30 - June 2 in Hamilton, ON, CAN, at Hamilton Golf & Country Club .
The RBC Canadian Open tournament and course info
- Date: May 30 - June 2, 2024
- Location: Hamilton, ON, CAN
- Course: Hamilton Golf & Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,084 yards
- Purse: $9.4M
- Previous winner: Nick Taylor
At the RBC Canadian Open
- Hadley finished 43rd (with a score of 4-under) in his only appearance at the RBC Canadian Open in recent years (in 2023).
- When Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2023, he had 0.95 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (34th in the field), 5.835 SG: Approach the Green (sixth), and 4.831 SG: Putting (10th).
- In addition, Taylor's average driving distance was 294.5 (59th in field), he hit 72.22% of greens in regulation (ninth), and he averaged 27 putts per round (10th).
Hadley's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/8/2023
|43
|67-70-72-75
|-4
Hadley's recent performances
- Hadley has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five events.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut once.
- Over his last five appearances, Hadley has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He posted a final score of -14 relative to par in his only made cut in his last five appearances.
- Chesson Hadley has averaged 304.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Hadley is averaging 0.526 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Hadley is averaging 0.970 Strokes Gained: Total.
Hadley's advanced stats and rankings
- Hadley's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.080 ranks 82nd on TOUR this season, and his 54.8% driving accuracy average ranks 151st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hadley sports a -0.121 mark (113th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Hadley has delivered a 0.409 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 27th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 121st with a putts-per-round average of 29.00, and he ranks 52nd by breaking par 26.48% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|89
|298.4
|304.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|81
|65.74%
|63.89%
|Putts Per Round
|121
|29.00
|29.1
|Par Breakers
|52
|26.48%
|21.76%
|Bogey Avoidance
|118
|15.74%
|16.67%
Hadley's best finishes
- Hadley has not won any of the 13 tournaments he has participated in this season, though he has come away with two top-10 finishes.
- In those 13 events, he made the cut six times (46.2%).
- Hadley, who has 175 points, currently sits 127th in the FedExCup standings.
Hadley's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Hadley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.702.
- Hadley's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.826 (he missed the cut in that event).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hadley put up his best performance this season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, ranking seventh in the field at 4.018. In that tournament, he finished 24th.
- At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Hadley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (8.880, which ranked No. 1 in the field). In that tournament, he finished 10th.
- Hadley recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.007) in May 2024 at the Myrtle Beach Classic. That ranked 10th in the field.
Hadley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|82
|0.080
|0.723
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|113
|-0.121
|0.138
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|117
|-0.107
|-0.418
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|27
|0.409
|0.526
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|73
|0.261
|0.970
Hadley's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|43
|67-70-72-75
|-4
|11
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|24
|66-65-70-66
|-13
|34
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|33
|68-70-69-69
|-12
|20
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-76
|+4
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|27
|71-66-66-70
|-11
|31
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|33
|67-67-68-72
|-6
|21
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|62
|71-69-75-70
|-3
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|35
|64-69-73-73
|-9
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|7
|70-64-67-66
|-17
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|7
|66-66-72-63
|-21
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|38
|71-67-68-64
|-12
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|56
|65-66-71-72
|-14
|5
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|25
|67-70-74-71
|-6
|30
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|24
|69-67-69-70
|-9
|31
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|35
|65-72-70-69
|-8
|19
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-71
|+2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|71-75
|+4
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|74-69
|+3
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|64-73
|-5
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|10
|69-67-67-67
|-14
|38
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|74-71
|+4
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Hadley as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.