Chesson Hadley betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

This season, Hadley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.702.

Hadley's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.826 (he missed the cut in that event).

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hadley put up his best performance this season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, ranking seventh in the field at 4.018. In that tournament, he finished 24th.

At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Hadley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (8.880, which ranked No. 1 in the field). In that tournament, he finished 10th.