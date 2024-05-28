PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
40M AGO

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Chesson Hadley betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

    Chesson Hadley finished 43rd in the RBC Canadian Open in 2023, shooting a 4-under on the par-70 course. His sights are set higher May 30 - June 2 in Hamilton, ON, CAN, at Hamilton Golf & Country Club .

    Latest odds for Hadley at the RBC Canadian Open.

    The RBC Canadian Open tournament and course info

    • Date: May 30 - June 2, 2024
    • Location: Hamilton, ON, CAN
    • Course: Hamilton Golf & Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,084 yards
    • Purse: $9.4M
    • Previous winner: Nick Taylor

    At the RBC Canadian Open

    • Hadley finished 43rd (with a score of 4-under) in his only appearance at the RBC Canadian Open in recent years (in 2023).
    • When Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2023, he had 0.95 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (34th in the field), 5.835 SG: Approach the Green (sixth), and 4.831 SG: Putting (10th).
    • In addition, Taylor's average driving distance was 294.5 (59th in field), he hit 72.22% of greens in regulation (ninth), and he averaged 27 putts per round (10th).

    Hadley's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    6/8/20234367-70-72-75-4

    Hadley's recent performances

    • Hadley has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five events.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut once.
    • Over his last five appearances, Hadley has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
    • He posted a final score of -14 relative to par in his only made cut in his last five appearances.
    • Chesson Hadley has averaged 304.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Hadley is averaging 0.526 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Hadley is averaging 0.970 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Hadley .

    Hadley's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hadley's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.080 ranks 82nd on TOUR this season, and his 54.8% driving accuracy average ranks 151st.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hadley sports a -0.121 mark (113th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Hadley has delivered a 0.409 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 27th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 121st with a putts-per-round average of 29.00, and he ranks 52nd by breaking par 26.48% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance89298.4304.4
    Greens in Regulation %8165.74%63.89%
    Putts Per Round12129.0029.1
    Par Breakers5226.48%21.76%
    Bogey Avoidance11815.74%16.67%

    Hadley's best finishes

    • Hadley has not won any of the 13 tournaments he has participated in this season, though he has come away with two top-10 finishes.
    • In those 13 events, he made the cut six times (46.2%).
    • Hadley, who has 175 points, currently sits 127th in the FedExCup standings.

    Hadley's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Hadley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.702.
    • Hadley's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.826 (he missed the cut in that event).
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hadley put up his best performance this season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, ranking seventh in the field at 4.018. In that tournament, he finished 24th.
    • At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Hadley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (8.880, which ranked No. 1 in the field). In that tournament, he finished 10th.
    • Hadley recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.007) in May 2024 at the Myrtle Beach Classic. That ranked 10th in the field.

    Hadley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee820.0800.723
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green113-0.1210.138
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green117-0.107-0.418
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting270.4090.526
    Average Strokes Gained: Total730.2610.970

    Hadley's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open4367-70-72-75-411
    June 22-25Travelers Championship2466-65-70-66-1334
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic3368-70-69-69-1220
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC70-76+4--
    July 27-303M Open2771-66-66-70-1131
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship3367-67-68-72-621
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship6271-69-75-70-3--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship3564-69-73-73-9--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open770-64-67-66-17--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship766-66-72-63-21--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic3871-67-68-64-12--
    January 18-21The American Express5665-66-71-72-145
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open2567-70-74-71-630
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC73-70+1--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta2469-67-69-70-931
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches3565-72-70-69-819
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-71+2--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC71-75+4--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC74-69+3--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC73-73+2--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC64-73-5--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic1069-67-67-67-1438
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC74-71+4--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hadley as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

