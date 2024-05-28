Charley Hoffman betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

Hoffman has finished in the top five in one of his last five events.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.

Over his last five events, Hoffman has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score once.

He has an average score relative to par of 4-under in his last five tournaments.

In terms of driving distance, Charley Hoffman has averaged 301.1 yards in his past five starts.

Hoffman has an average of -2.839 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.