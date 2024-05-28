PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
39M AGO

Charley Hoffman betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Charley Hoffman betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

    In his last competition at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Charley Hoffman carded a 50th-place finish, and he heads into the 2024 RBC Canadian Open trying for a better finish.

    Latest odds for Hoffman at the RBC Canadian Open.

    The RBC Canadian Open tournament and course info

    • Date: May 30 - June 2, 2024
    • Location: Hamilton, ON, CAN
    • Course: Hamilton Golf & Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,084 yards
    • Purse: $9.4M
    • Previous winner: Nick Taylor

    At the RBC Canadian Open

    • Hoffman's average finish has been 22nd, and his average score 12-under, over his last three appearances at the RBC Canadian Open.
    • In Hoffman's most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2022, he finished 35th after posting a score of 3-under.
    • When Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2023, he had 0.95 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (34th in the field), 5.835 SG: Approach the Green (sixth), and 4.831 SG: Putting (10th).
    • En route to his victory last year, Taylor posted an average driving distance of 294.5 (59th in field), hit 72.22% of greens in regulation (ninth), and took 27 putts per round (10th).

    Hoffman's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    6/9/20223568-68-71-70-3
    7/26/20182968-71-66-72-11

    Hoffman's recent performances

    • Hoffman has finished in the top five in one of his last five events.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
    • Over his last five events, Hoffman has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score once.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 4-under in his last five tournaments.
    • In terms of driving distance, Charley Hoffman has averaged 301.1 yards in his past five starts.
    • Hoffman has an average of -2.839 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Hoffman is averaging -0.311 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Hoffman's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hoffman has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.089 this season (79th on TOUR). His average driving distance (301.0 yards) ranks 67th, while his 54.8% driving accuracy average ranks 152nd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hoffman owns a 0.166 average that ranks 67th on TOUR. He ranks 131st with a 63.73% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Hoffman's -0.225 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 131st this season, while he averages 28.72 putts per round (86th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance67301.0301.1
    Greens in Regulation %13163.73%62.85%
    Putts Per Round8628.7228.4
    Par Breakers1428.70%22.92%
    Bogey Avoidance13616.20%13.89%

    Hoffman's best finishes

    • Hoffman has participated in 13 tournaments this season, earning two top-five finishes.
    • In those 13 tournaments, he had a 61.5% success rate in terms of making the cut (eight cuts made).
    • Currently, Hoffman sits 71st in the FedExCup standings with 442 points.

    Hoffman's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Hoffman put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), ranking 14th in the field at 3.075.
    • Hoffman put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2024), ranking second in the field with a mark of 6.985.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hoffman's best performance this season was in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked 21st in the field with a mark of 1.482. He finished 42nd in that tournament.
    • At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Hoffman posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (7.183). That ranked second in the field.
    • Hoffman delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (16.258) at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024. That ranked No. 1 in the field.

    Hoffman's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee790.0891.402
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green670.1661.426
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green920.002-0.300
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting131-0.225-2.839
    Average Strokes Gained: Total1000.032-0.311

    Hoffman's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 15-18U.S. Open4971-67-75-73+69
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC71-67-2--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic6467-69-73-72-74
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC68-73+1--
    July 27-303M OpenMC71-68-3--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship1269-66-67-67-1163
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC76-76+8--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC68-73-3--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC70-70-2--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC69-73-2--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship4565-69-70-69-11--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic1368-70-62-65-17--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii4270-67-70-65-811
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC69-66-77-4--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open5670-67-79-71-15
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open267-68-64-64-21300
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational5069-74-72-73+413
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC72-70E--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-74+5--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC72-71+1--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open6972-70-77-71+23
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship466-68-69-67-1873
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC71-72+1--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge5065-75-74-69+37

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hoffman as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

