Chandler Phillips betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

This season, Phillips put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Valspar Championship, ranking 23rd in the field at 1.891. In that event, he finished third.

Phillips' best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 5.033 (he finished third in that tournament).

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Phillips' best effort this season was in May 2024 at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 2.587. He finished 12th in that tournament.

At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Phillips recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.856). That ranked eighth in the field.