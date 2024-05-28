Chandler Phillips betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
In his last time out at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Chandler Phillips posted a 12th-place finish, and he heads into the 2024 RBC Canadian Open aiming to improve on that finish.
The RBC Canadian Open tournament and course info
- Date: May 30 - June 2, 2024
- Location: Hamilton, ON, CAN
- Course: Hamilton Golf & Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,084 yards
- Purse: $9.4M
- Previous winner: Nick Taylor
At the RBC Canadian Open
- In the past five years, this is Phillips' first time playing at the RBC Canadian Open.
- With numbers of 0.95 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (34th in field), 5.835 in SG: Approach the Green (sixth), and 4.831 in SG: Putting (10th), Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2023.
- Taylor also posted numbers of 294.5 in average driving distance (59th in field), 72.22% in terms of greens in regulation (ninth), and 27 putts per round (10th).
Phillips' recent performances
- Phillips has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five events.
- He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five appearances.
- Phillips has finished in the top 20 once over his last five tournaments.
- He has carded an average score of 3-under over his last five events.
- Off the tee, Chandler Phillips has averaged 295.0 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Phillips is averaging -0.512 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Phillips has an average of -1.158 in his past five tournaments.
Phillips' advanced stats and rankings
- Phillips owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.264 (142nd) this season, while his average driving distance of 295.1 yards ranks 116th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Phillips ranks 36th on TOUR with a mark of 0.389.
- On the greens, Phillips has registered a 0.064 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 88th on TOUR, while he ranks 14th with a putts-per-round average of 28.08. He has broken par 28.06% of the time (18th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|116
|295.1
|295.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|162
|61.68%
|58.68%
|Putts Per Round
|14
|28.08
|28.2
|Par Breakers
|18
|28.06%
|19.10%
|Bogey Avoidance
|90
|14.81%
|14.24%
Phillips' best finishes
- Phillips has taken part in 14 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has collected one finish in the top-five.
- In those 14 events, he made the cut 10 times, a success rate of 71.4%.
- As of now, Phillips has accumulated 328 points, which ranks him 88th in the FedExCup standings.
Phillips' best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Phillips put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Valspar Championship, ranking 23rd in the field at 1.891. In that event, he finished third.
- Phillips' best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 5.033 (he finished third in that tournament).
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Phillips' best effort this season was in May 2024 at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 2.587. He finished 12th in that tournament.
- At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Phillips recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.856). That ranked eighth in the field.
- Phillips delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.547) at the Valspar Championship, which was held in March 2024. That performance ranked third in the field (he finished third in that tournament).
Phillips' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|142
|-0.264
|-0.895
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|36
|0.389
|0.255
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|74
|0.070
|-0.007
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|88
|0.064
|-0.512
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|74
|0.259
|-1.158
Phillips' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|57
|70-66-70-68
|-6
|5
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|25
|70-70-63-66
|-19
|30
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|76
|68-73-74-77
|+4
|2
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|24
|69-69-69-68
|-9
|31
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|W/D
|66
|-5
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|75-72
|+3
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|3
|68-68-70-69
|-9
|163
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|45
|74-67-67-70
|-2
|9
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|71-76
|+3
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|55
|68-69-77-68
|-2
|10
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|50
|67-69-72-71
|-5
|5
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|12
|70-69-69-69
|-3
|58
All stats in this article are accurate for Phillips as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
