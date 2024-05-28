PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
39M AGO

Chandler Phillips betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 10: The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship at Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 10, 2023 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    In his last time out at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Chandler Phillips posted a 12th-place finish, and he heads into the 2024 RBC Canadian Open aiming to improve on that finish.

    Latest odds for Phillips at the RBC Canadian Open.

    The RBC Canadian Open tournament and course info

    • Date: May 30 - June 2, 2024
    • Location: Hamilton, ON, CAN
    • Course: Hamilton Golf & Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,084 yards
    • Purse: $9.4M
    • Previous winner: Nick Taylor

    At the RBC Canadian Open

    • In the past five years, this is Phillips' first time playing at the RBC Canadian Open.
    • With numbers of 0.95 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (34th in field), 5.835 in SG: Approach the Green (sixth), and 4.831 in SG: Putting (10th), Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2023.
    • Taylor also posted numbers of 294.5 in average driving distance (59th in field), 72.22% in terms of greens in regulation (ninth), and 27 putts per round (10th).

    Phillips' recent performances

    • Phillips has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five events.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five appearances.
    • Phillips has finished in the top 20 once over his last five tournaments.
    • He has carded an average score of 3-under over his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Chandler Phillips has averaged 295.0 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Phillips is averaging -0.512 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Phillips has an average of -1.158 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Phillips .

    Phillips' advanced stats and rankings

    • Phillips owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.264 (142nd) this season, while his average driving distance of 295.1 yards ranks 116th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Phillips ranks 36th on TOUR with a mark of 0.389.
    • On the greens, Phillips has registered a 0.064 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 88th on TOUR, while he ranks 14th with a putts-per-round average of 28.08. He has broken par 28.06% of the time (18th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance116295.1295.0
    Greens in Regulation %16261.68%58.68%
    Putts Per Round1428.0828.2
    Par Breakers1828.06%19.10%
    Bogey Avoidance9014.81%14.24%

    Phillips' best finishes

    • Phillips has taken part in 14 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has collected one finish in the top-five.
    • In those 14 events, he made the cut 10 times, a success rate of 71.4%.
    • As of now, Phillips has accumulated 328 points, which ranks him 88th in the FedExCup standings.

    Phillips' best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Phillips put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Valspar Championship, ranking 23rd in the field at 1.891. In that event, he finished third.
    • Phillips' best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 5.033 (he finished third in that tournament).
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Phillips' best effort this season was in May 2024 at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 2.587. He finished 12th in that tournament.
    • At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Phillips recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.856). That ranked eighth in the field.
    • Phillips delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.547) at the Valspar Championship, which was held in March 2024. That performance ranked third in the field (he finished third in that tournament).

    Phillips' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee142-0.264-0.895
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green360.3890.255
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green740.070-0.007
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting880.064-0.512
    Average Strokes Gained: Total740.259-1.158

    Phillips' past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii5770-66-70-68-65
    January 18-21The American Express2570-70-63-66-1930
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open7668-73-74-77+42
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta2469-69-69-68-931
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesW/D66-5--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC75-72+3--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship368-68-70-69-9163
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open4574-67-67-70-29
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC71-76+3--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage5568-69-77-68-210
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC72-72+2--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic5067-69-72-71-55
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge1270-69-69-69-358

    All stats in this article are accurate for Phillips as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

