Chan Kim betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
MCKINNEY, TEXAS - APRIL 30: Chan Kim looks over a putt on the fourth hole prior to THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on April 30, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images for The CJ Cup)
At the Charles Schwab Challenge, Chan Kim struggled, failing to make the cut at Colonial Country Club. He is aiming for a bounce-back performance in Hamilton, ON, CAN, at the 2024 RBC Canadian Open from May 30 - June 2.
The RBC Canadian Open tournament and course info
- Date: May 30 - June 2, 2024
- Location: Hamilton, ON, CAN
- Course: Hamilton Golf & Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,084 yards
- Purse: $9.4M
- Previous winner: Nick Taylor
At the RBC Canadian Open
- In the past five years, this is Kim's first time competing at the RBC Canadian Open.
- Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 0.95 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (34th in field), 5.835 in SG: Approach the Green (sixth), and 4.831 in SG: Putting (10th).
- En route to his victory last year, Taylor posted an average driving distance of 294.5 (59th in field), hit 72.22% of greens in regulation (ninth), and took 27 putts per round (10th).
Kim's recent performances
- Over his last five tournaments, Kim has one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- Over his last five appearances, Kim has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
- He has carded an average score of 9-under over his last five tournaments.
- In terms of driving distance, Chan Kim has averaged 300.6 yards in his past five starts.
- Kim has an average of -2.832 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Kim is averaging 1.539 Strokes Gained: Total.
Kim's advanced stats and rankings
- Kim has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.144, which ranks 73rd on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (295.1 yards) ranks 116th, and his 63.1% driving accuracy average ranks 77th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kim ranks 42nd on TOUR, posting an average of 0.369, while he ranks 36th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 67.55%.
- On the greens, Kim's -0.449 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 160th on TOUR this season, and his 28.95 putts-per-round average ranks 114th. He has broken par 26.89% of the time (41st).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|116
|295.1
|300.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|36
|67.55%
|69.79%
|Putts Per Round
|114
|28.95
|29.0
|Par Breakers
|41
|26.89%
|22.92%
|Bogey Avoidance
|55
|13.76%
|13.54%
Kim's best finishes
- Kim has played 15 tournaments this season, collecting two top-10 finishes.
- In those 15 tournaments, he made the cut on 11 occasions.
- As of now, Kim has accumulated 290 points, which ranks him 95th in the FedExCup standings.
Kim's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Kim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked 16th in the field with a mark of 2.938. He finished 14th in that tournament.
- Kim's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he posted a 3.829 mark, which ranked him 11th in the field. He finished 53rd in that tournament.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim's best effort this season was at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, as he delivered a 3.818 mark, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished 40th in that event.
- At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Kim delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 4.998, which ranked him 11th in the field. He finished eighth in that event.
- Kim recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.596) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, which was held in February 2024. That performance ranked eighth in the field (he finished eighth in that event).
Kim's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|73
|0.144
|0.918
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|42
|0.369
|2.518
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|61
|0.146
|0.935
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|160
|-0.449
|-2.832
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|78
|0.211
|1.539
Kim's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|75-64
|-1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|14
|64-67-68-67
|-22
|55
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|76-66
|-2
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|8
|66-69-66-71
|-12
|75
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|28
|69-71-68-67
|-9
|27
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|61
|72-68-65-77
|-6
|3
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|68
|70-71-70-79
|+2
|6
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|67
|71-71-76-70
|+4
|3
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|53
|71-67-70-71
|-1
|6
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|14
|70-72-72-69
|-5
|47
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|6
|66-70-71-65
|-16
|55
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|66-72
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|40
|66-68-69-74
|-7
|8
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-70
|+3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.