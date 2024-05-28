Chan Kim betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

This season, Kim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked 16th in the field with a mark of 2.938. He finished 14th in that tournament.

Kim's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he posted a 3.829 mark, which ranked him 11th in the field. He finished 53rd in that tournament.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim's best effort this season was at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, as he delivered a 3.818 mark, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished 40th in that event.

At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Kim delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 4.998, which ranked him 11th in the field. He finished eighth in that event.