Chad Ramey betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

This season Ramey's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he put up a 2.314 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.

Ramey produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking in the field at 0.034. In that tournament, he missed the cut.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Ramey's best effort this season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where his 6.729 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.

At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Ramey recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.905), which ranked fourth in the field.