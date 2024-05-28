PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Chad Ramey betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

COLUMBUS, OH - AUGUST 28: Chad Ramey of the United States hits a tee shot during the third round of the Nationwide Childrenâs Hospital Championship at The Ohio State University Golf Club on August 28, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

    Chad Ramey had a poor showing the last time he took the course in the RBC Canadian Open in 2023, failing to make the cut. He seeks better results this time around at Hamilton Golf & Country Club.

    The RBC Canadian Open tournament and course info

    • Date: May 30 - June 2, 2024
    • Location: Hamilton, ON, CAN
    • Course: Hamilton Golf & Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,084 yards
    • Purse: $9.4M
    • Previous winner: Nick Taylor

    At the RBC Canadian Open

    • Ramey has entered the RBC Canadian Open once in recent years (in 2023), posting a score of 3-over and missing the cut.
    • When Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2023, he had 0.95 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (34th in the field), 5.835 SG: Approach the Green (sixth), and 4.831 SG: Putting (10th).
    • Taylor also posted numbers of 294.5 in average driving distance (59th in field), 72.22% in terms of greens in regulation (ninth), and 27 putts per round (10th).

    Ramey's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    6/8/2023MC77-70+3

    Ramey's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Ramey has not finished in the top 20.
    • He's made the cut in one of his last five appearances.
    • Ramey finished 50th in his only finish over his last five tournaments.
    • He finished 6-under relative to par the only time he made the cut.
    • In terms of driving distance, Chad Ramey has averaged 295.2 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Ramey is averaging -1.141 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Ramey is averaging -3.454 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Ramey's advanced stats and rankings

    • Ramey has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.155, which ranks 127th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (291.0 yards) ranks 147th, and his 62.8% driving accuracy average ranks 81st.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Ramey ranks 175th on TOUR with a mark of -0.868.
    • On the greens, Ramey's 0.414 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 26th this season, while he averages 28.39 putts per round (40th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance147291.0295.2
    Greens in Regulation %15162.35%60.65%
    Putts Per Round4028.3928.9
    Par Breakers2527.62%18.52%
    Bogey Avoidance16018.06%17.13%

    Ramey's best finishes

    • Ramey has played 15 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has collected one finish in the top-five.
    • In those 15 events, he made the cut six times (40%).
    • Ramey, who has 257 points, currently sits 101st in the FedExCup standings.

    Ramey's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Ramey's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he put up a 2.314 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
    • Ramey produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking in the field at 0.034. In that tournament, he missed the cut.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Ramey's best effort this season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where his 6.729 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.
    • At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Ramey recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.905), which ranked fourth in the field.
    • Ramey posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open (which ranked him 17th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 17th.

    Ramey's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee127-0.155-0.247
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green175-0.868-2.037
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green860.028-0.030
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting260.414-1.141
    Average Strokes Gained: Total149-0.581-3.454

    Ramey's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC88-74+18--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian OpenMC77-70+3--
    June 22-25Travelers Championship3866-70-66-68-1015
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic1768-69-69-66-1648
    July 6-9John Deere Classic4270-67-66-72-911
    July 13-16Barbasol Championship4467-69-74-69-96
    July 27-303M Open5370-68-69-71-66
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC72-68E--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship1969-69-69-72-9--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship1670-68-67-71-12--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open4669-67-69-70-9--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC70-69-1--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC72-65-71-10--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open7871-67-79-77+62
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC71-71E--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta3373-67-67-69-821
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches3564-72-70-70-819
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-76+5--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC70-74+2--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open1769-66-68-70-748
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC72-74+2--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship5074-64-72-72-65
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC71-70-1--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC72-74+4--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC75-71+6--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Ramey as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.

