Chad Ramey betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
COLUMBUS, OH - AUGUST 28: Chad Ramey of the United States hits a tee shot during the third round of the Nationwide Childrenâs Hospital Championship at The Ohio State University Golf Club on August 28, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)
Chad Ramey had a poor showing the last time he took the course in the RBC Canadian Open in 2023, failing to make the cut. He seeks better results this time around at Hamilton Golf & Country Club.
The RBC Canadian Open tournament and course info
- Date: May 30 - June 2, 2024
- Location: Hamilton, ON, CAN
- Course: Hamilton Golf & Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,084 yards
- Purse: $9.4M
- Previous winner: Nick Taylor
At the RBC Canadian Open
- Ramey has entered the RBC Canadian Open once in recent years (in 2023), posting a score of 3-over and missing the cut.
- When Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2023, he had 0.95 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (34th in the field), 5.835 SG: Approach the Green (sixth), and 4.831 SG: Putting (10th).
- Taylor also posted numbers of 294.5 in average driving distance (59th in field), 72.22% in terms of greens in regulation (ninth), and 27 putts per round (10th).
Ramey's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/8/2023
|MC
|77-70
|+3
Ramey's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Ramey has not finished in the top 20.
- He's made the cut in one of his last five appearances.
- Ramey finished 50th in his only finish over his last five tournaments.
- He finished 6-under relative to par the only time he made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Chad Ramey has averaged 295.2 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Ramey is averaging -1.141 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Ramey is averaging -3.454 Strokes Gained: Total.
Ramey's advanced stats and rankings
- Ramey has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.155, which ranks 127th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (291.0 yards) ranks 147th, and his 62.8% driving accuracy average ranks 81st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Ramey ranks 175th on TOUR with a mark of -0.868.
- On the greens, Ramey's 0.414 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 26th this season, while he averages 28.39 putts per round (40th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|147
|291.0
|295.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|151
|62.35%
|60.65%
|Putts Per Round
|40
|28.39
|28.9
|Par Breakers
|25
|27.62%
|18.52%
|Bogey Avoidance
|160
|18.06%
|17.13%
Ramey's best finishes
- Ramey has played 15 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has collected one finish in the top-five.
- In those 15 events, he made the cut six times (40%).
- Ramey, who has 257 points, currently sits 101st in the FedExCup standings.
Ramey's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Ramey's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he put up a 2.314 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- Ramey produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking in the field at 0.034. In that tournament, he missed the cut.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Ramey's best effort this season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where his 6.729 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.
- At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Ramey recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.905), which ranked fourth in the field.
- Ramey posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open (which ranked him 17th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 17th.
Ramey's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|127
|-0.155
|-0.247
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|175
|-0.868
|-2.037
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|86
|0.028
|-0.030
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|26
|0.414
|-1.141
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|149
|-0.581
|-3.454
Ramey's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|88-74
|+18
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|77-70
|+3
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|38
|66-70-66-68
|-10
|15
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|17
|68-69-69-66
|-16
|48
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|42
|70-67-66-72
|-9
|11
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|44
|67-69-74-69
|-9
|6
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|53
|70-68-69-71
|-6
|6
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-68
|E
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|19
|69-69-69-72
|-9
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|16
|70-68-67-71
|-12
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|46
|69-67-69-70
|-9
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|70-69
|-1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|72-65-71
|-10
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|78
|71-67-79-77
|+6
|2
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|33
|73-67-67-69
|-8
|21
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|35
|64-72-70-70
|-8
|19
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-76
|+5
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|17
|69-66-68-70
|-7
|48
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-74
|+2
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|50
|74-64-72-72
|-6
|5
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|75-71
|+6
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Ramey as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.