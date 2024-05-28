Carson Young betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

In his last five events, Young has an average finish of 31st.

He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five tournaments.

Over his last five appearances, Young has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.

In his last five appearances, his average score has been 12-under.

In terms of driving distance, Carson Young has averaged 292.8 yards in his past five starts.

Young has an average of 0.527 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.