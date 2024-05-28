Carson Young betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE - MAY 12: Carson Young plays his shot from the eighth tee during the first round of the Visit Knoxville Open at Holston Hills Country Club on May 12, 2022 in Knoxville, Tennessee. (Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images)
When he takes the course May 30 - June 2, Carson Young will look to improve upon his last performance in the RBC Canadian Open. In 2023, he shot 4-under and placed 43rd at Oakdale Golf & Country Club.
The RBC Canadian Open tournament and course info
- Date: May 30 - June 2, 2024
- Location: Hamilton, ON, CAN
- Course: Hamilton Golf & Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,084 yards
- Purse: $9.4M
- Previous winner: Nick Taylor
At the RBC Canadian Open
- Young has entered the RBC Canadian Open once recently (in 2023), posting a score of 4-under and finishing 43rd.
- Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 0.95 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (34th in field), 5.835 in SG: Approach the Green (sixth), and 4.831 in SG: Putting (10th).
- Taylor averaged 294.5 yards off the tee (59th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 72.22% (ninth), and attempted 27 putts per round (10th) in that victory a year ago.
Young's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/8/2023
|43
|71-69-71-73
|-4
Young's recent performances
- In his last five events, Young has an average finish of 31st.
- He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five appearances, Young has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been 12-under.
- In terms of driving distance, Carson Young has averaged 292.8 yards in his past five starts.
- Young has an average of 0.527 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Young has an average of 0.272 in his past five tournaments.
Young's advanced stats and rankings
- Young has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.181, which ranks 65th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (291.6 yards) ranks 144th, and his 67.8% driving accuracy average ranks 31st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Young has a 0.087 average that ranks 81st on TOUR. He ranks 113th with a 64.72% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Young's -0.003 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 100th on TOUR this season, and his 28.93 putts-per-round average ranks 112th. He has broken par 25.28% of the time (77th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|144
|291.6
|292.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|113
|64.72%
|61.90%
|Putts Per Round
|112
|28.93
|28.4
|Par Breakers
|77
|25.28%
|19.44%
|Bogey Avoidance
|139
|16.39%
|13.49%
Young's best finishes
- Young hasn't won any of the 15 tournaments he has participated in this season, though he has collected one top-10 finish.
- In those 15 events, he made the cut eight times, a success rate of 53.3%.
- Currently, Young has 187 points, placing him 121st in the FedExCup standings.
Young's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Young's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where his 3.213 mark ranked ninth in the field.
- Young's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he produced a 3.646 mark, which ranked him 17th in the field. He finished 41st in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Young's best performance this season was at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked 23rd in the field with a mark of 1.690 (he finished 54th in that tournament).
- At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Young delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.503), which ranked seventh in the field.
- Young posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.596) in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta. That ranked eighth in the field.
Young's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|65
|0.181
|0.282
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|81
|0.087
|-0.885
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|142
|-0.221
|0.347
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|100
|-0.003
|0.527
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|99
|0.044
|0.272
Young's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|43
|71-69-71-73
|-4
|11
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|74-76
|+10
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|15
|69-66-65-65
|-15
|52
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|52
|69-68-70-72
|-9
|7
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|75-71
|+4
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|67
|72-64-73-72
|+1
|3
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|19
|70-71-68-70
|-9
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|70-70
|-4
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|9
|69-64-68-67
|-20
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|71
|68-70-70-68
|-6
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|69-70
|-1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|17
|70-64-68-65
|-21
|48
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|56
|70-69-72-76
|-1
|5
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|41
|71-67-72-68
|-6
|12
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|8
|71-67-68-66
|-12
|75
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|56
|68-71-69-72
|-4
|6
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|71-75
|+2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|54
|71-70-73-71
|+1
|6
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|73-75
|+8
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|77-70
|+3
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|77-69
|+2
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|30
|67-69-68-66
|-14
|21
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|32
|69-69-67-70
|-9
|14
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-75
|+5
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Young as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.