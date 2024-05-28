PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
39M AGO

Carson Young betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE - MAY 12: Carson Young plays his shot from the eighth tee during the first round of the Visit Knoxville Open at Holston Hills Country Club on May 12, 2022 in Knoxville, Tennessee. (Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images)

KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE - MAY 12: Carson Young plays his shot from the eighth tee during the first round of the Visit Knoxville Open at Holston Hills Country Club on May 12, 2022 in Knoxville, Tennessee. (Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images)

    When he takes the course May 30 - June 2, Carson Young will look to improve upon his last performance in the RBC Canadian Open. In 2023, he shot 4-under and placed 43rd at Oakdale Golf & Country Club.

    Latest odds for Young at the RBC Canadian Open.

    The RBC Canadian Open tournament and course info

    • Date: May 30 - June 2, 2024
    • Location: Hamilton, ON, CAN
    • Course: Hamilton Golf & Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,084 yards
    • Purse: $9.4M
    • Previous winner: Nick Taylor

    At the RBC Canadian Open

    • Young has entered the RBC Canadian Open once recently (in 2023), posting a score of 4-under and finishing 43rd.
    • Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 0.95 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (34th in field), 5.835 in SG: Approach the Green (sixth), and 4.831 in SG: Putting (10th).
    • Taylor averaged 294.5 yards off the tee (59th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 72.22% (ninth), and attempted 27 putts per round (10th) in that victory a year ago.

    Young's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    6/8/20234371-69-71-73-4

    Young's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Young has an average finish of 31st.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five appearances, Young has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
    • In his last five appearances, his average score has been 12-under.
    • In terms of driving distance, Carson Young has averaged 292.8 yards in his past five starts.
    • Young has an average of 0.527 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Young has an average of 0.272 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Young .

    Young's advanced stats and rankings

    • Young has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.181, which ranks 65th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (291.6 yards) ranks 144th, and his 67.8% driving accuracy average ranks 31st.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Young has a 0.087 average that ranks 81st on TOUR. He ranks 113th with a 64.72% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Young's -0.003 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 100th on TOUR this season, and his 28.93 putts-per-round average ranks 112th. He has broken par 25.28% of the time (77th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance144291.6292.8
    Greens in Regulation %11364.72%61.90%
    Putts Per Round11228.9328.4
    Par Breakers7725.28%19.44%
    Bogey Avoidance13916.39%13.49%

    Young's best finishes

    • Young hasn't won any of the 15 tournaments he has participated in this season, though he has collected one top-10 finish.
    • In those 15 events, he made the cut eight times, a success rate of 53.3%.
    • Currently, Young has 187 points, placing him 121st in the FedExCup standings.

    Young's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Young's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where his 3.213 mark ranked ninth in the field.
    • Young's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he produced a 3.646 mark, which ranked him 17th in the field. He finished 41st in that event.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Young's best performance this season was at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked 23rd in the field with a mark of 1.690 (he finished 54th in that tournament).
    • At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Young delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.503), which ranked seventh in the field.
    • Young posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.596) in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta. That ranked eighth in the field.

    Young's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee650.1810.282
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green810.087-0.885
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green142-0.2210.347
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting100-0.0030.527
    Average Strokes Gained: Total990.0440.272

    Young's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open4371-69-71-73-411
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC74-76+10--
    June 22-25Travelers Championship1569-66-65-65-1552
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic5269-68-70-72-97
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC75-71+4--
    July 27-303M OpenMC72-69-1--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship6772-64-73-72+13
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship1970-71-68-70-9--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC70-70-4--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC73-72+3--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship969-64-68-67-20--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic7168-70-70-68-6--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC69-70-1--
    January 18-21The American Express1770-64-68-65-2148
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open5670-69-72-76-15
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open4171-67-72-68-612
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta871-67-68-66-1275
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches5668-71-69-72-46
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC71-75+2--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship5471-70-73-71+16
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC73-75+8--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC77-70+3--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC77-69+2--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson3067-69-68-66-1421
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic3269-69-67-70-914
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-75+5--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Young as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.