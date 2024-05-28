Camilo Villegas betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
Camilo Villegas had a poor showing the last time he donned the spikes in the RBC Canadian Open in 2023, missing the cut. He looks for better results this time around at Hamilton Golf & Country Club.
The RBC Canadian Open tournament and course info
- Date: May 30 - June 2, 2024
- Location: Hamilton, ON, CAN
- Course: Hamilton Golf & Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,084 yards
- Purse: $9.4M
- Previous winner: Nick Taylor
At the RBC Canadian Open
- In his last three appearances at the RBC Canadian Open, Villegas has an average finish of 54th, and an average score of 7-under.
- Villegas missed the cut (with a score of even-par) in his most recent go-round at the RBC Canadian Open in 2023.
- When Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2023, he had 0.95 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (34th in the field), 5.835 SG: Approach the Green (sixth), and 4.831 SG: Putting (10th).
- In addition, Taylor's average driving distance was 294.5 (59th in field), he hit 72.22% of greens in regulation (ninth), and he averaged 27 putts per round (10th).
Villegas' recent history at the RBC Canadian Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/8/2023
|MC
|75-69
|E
|6/9/2022
|MC
|72-71
|+3
Villegas' recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Villegas has not finished in the top 20.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut once.
- Villegas finished 35th in his only finish over his last five tournaments.
- He posted a final score of 6 relative to par in his only made cut in his last five appearances.
- Camilo Villegas has averaged 281.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Villegas has an average of -0.624 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Villegas has an average of -4.906 in his past five tournaments.
Villegas' advanced stats and rankings
- Villegas owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -1.137 (180th) this season, while his average driving distance of 282.2 yards ranks 174th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Villegas sports a -0.686 mark (172nd on TOUR).
- On the greens, Villegas has delivered a -0.348 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 146th on TOUR, while he ranks 156th with a putts-per-round average of 29.45. He has broken par 22.99% of the time (134th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|174
|282.2
|281.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|156
|62.07%
|53.70%
|Putts Per Round
|156
|29.45
|28.6
|Par Breakers
|134
|22.99%
|17.13%
|Bogey Avoidance
|176
|19.54%
|20.37%
Villegas' best finishes
- Villegas has taken part in 13 tournaments this season, and he is yet to finish in the top 10.
- In those 13 events, he made the cut four times, a success rate of 30.8%.
- With 45 points, Villegas currently ranks 184th in the FedExCup standings.
Villegas' best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Villegas put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Valspar Championship (March 2024), ranking in the field at -0.755.
- Villegas put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, ranking 33rd in the field at 2.052. In that event, he finished 67th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Villegas produced his best performance this season at The Sentry, ranking 17th in the field at 1.326. In that event, he finished 50th.
- At The Sentry in January 2024, Villegas delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (4.141, which ranked eighth in the field). In that tournament, he finished 50th.
- Villegas posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (-0.824) at the WM Phoenix Open (which ranked him in the field). In that event, he missed the cut.
Villegas' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|180
|-1.137
|-2.562
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|172
|-0.686
|-1.598
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|116
|-0.101
|-0.123
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|146
|-0.348
|-0.624
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|179
|-2.270
|-4.906
Villegas' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|75-69
|E
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|71-69
|-4
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|2
|64-64-69-66
|-25
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|1
|67-63-65-65
|-24
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|58
|67-70-68-68
|-9
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|50
|65-71-74-70
|-12
|13
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|62
|69-68-65-74
|-12
|4
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|67
|69-71-77-68
|+1
|4
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|71-70
|-3
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-82
|+11
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|W/D
|76
|+5
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|71-76
|+3
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|35
|74-75-76-69
|+6
|24
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|79-74
|+11
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Villegas as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
