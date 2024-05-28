PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Camilo Villegas betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

Betting Profile

    Camilo Villegas had a poor showing the last time he donned the spikes in the RBC Canadian Open in 2023, missing the cut. He looks for better results this time around at Hamilton Golf & Country Club.

    Latest odds for Villegas at the RBC Canadian Open.

    The RBC Canadian Open tournament and course info

    • Date: May 30 - June 2, 2024
    • Location: Hamilton, ON, CAN
    • Course: Hamilton Golf & Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,084 yards
    • Purse: $9.4M
    • Previous winner: Nick Taylor

    At the RBC Canadian Open

    • In his last three appearances at the RBC Canadian Open, Villegas has an average finish of 54th, and an average score of 7-under.
    • Villegas missed the cut (with a score of even-par) in his most recent go-round at the RBC Canadian Open in 2023.
    • When Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2023, he had 0.95 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (34th in the field), 5.835 SG: Approach the Green (sixth), and 4.831 SG: Putting (10th).
    • In addition, Taylor's average driving distance was 294.5 (59th in field), he hit 72.22% of greens in regulation (ninth), and he averaged 27 putts per round (10th).

    Villegas' recent history at the RBC Canadian Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    6/8/2023MC75-69E
    6/9/2022MC72-71+3

    Villegas' recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Villegas has not finished in the top 20.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut once.
    • Villegas finished 35th in his only finish over his last five tournaments.
    • He posted a final score of 6 relative to par in his only made cut in his last five appearances.
    • Camilo Villegas has averaged 281.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Villegas has an average of -0.624 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Villegas has an average of -4.906 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Villegas .

    Villegas' advanced stats and rankings

    • Villegas owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -1.137 (180th) this season, while his average driving distance of 282.2 yards ranks 174th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Villegas sports a -0.686 mark (172nd on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Villegas has delivered a -0.348 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 146th on TOUR, while he ranks 156th with a putts-per-round average of 29.45. He has broken par 22.99% of the time (134th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance174282.2281.3
    Greens in Regulation %15662.07%53.70%
    Putts Per Round15629.4528.6
    Par Breakers13422.99%17.13%
    Bogey Avoidance17619.54%20.37%

    Villegas' best finishes

    • Villegas has taken part in 13 tournaments this season, and he is yet to finish in the top 10.
    • In those 13 events, he made the cut four times, a success rate of 30.8%.
    • With 45 points, Villegas currently ranks 184th in the FedExCup standings.

    Villegas' best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Villegas put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Valspar Championship (March 2024), ranking in the field at -0.755.
    • Villegas put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, ranking 33rd in the field at 2.052. In that event, he finished 67th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Villegas produced his best performance this season at The Sentry, ranking 17th in the field at 1.326. In that event, he finished 50th.
    • At The Sentry in January 2024, Villegas delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (4.141, which ranked eighth in the field). In that tournament, he finished 50th.
    • Villegas posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (-0.824) at the WM Phoenix Open (which ranked him in the field). In that event, he missed the cut.

    Villegas' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee180-1.137-2.562
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green172-0.686-1.598
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green116-0.101-0.123
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting146-0.348-0.624
    Average Strokes Gained: Total179-2.270-4.906

    Villegas' past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 8-11RBC Canadian OpenMC75-69E--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC71-69-4--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship264-64-69-66-25--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship167-63-65-65-24--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic5867-70-68-68-9--
    January 4-7The Sentry5065-71-74-70-1213
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC72-70+2--
    January 18-21The American Express6269-68-65-74-124
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC70-71-1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches6769-71-77-68+14
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC71-70-3--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-82+11--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipW/D76+5--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC71-76+3--
    April 11-14Masters Tournament3574-75-76-69+624
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC73-70+1--
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC79-74+11--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-72+4--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Villegas as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
