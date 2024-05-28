Camilo Villegas betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

In his last five tournaments, Villegas has not finished in the top 20.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut once.

Villegas finished 35th in his only finish over his last five tournaments.

He posted a final score of 6 relative to par in his only made cut in his last five appearances.

Camilo Villegas has averaged 281.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Villegas has an average of -0.624 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.