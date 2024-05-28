Cameron Young betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

This season, Young produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Valspar Championship, ranking No. 1 in the field at 5.055. In that event, he finished second.

Young produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking fifth in the field at 6.757. In that tournament, he finished 54th.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Young put up his best performance this season at The Sentry, ranking 11th in the field at 1.627. In that event, he finished 33rd.

At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Young posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.214, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him seventh in the field (he finished eighth in that event).