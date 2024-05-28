Cameron Young betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
In his most recent tournament at the PGA Championship, Cameron Young concluded the weekend at 3-under, good for a 63rd-place finish. He enters play in the 2024 RBC Canadian Open May 30 - June 2 seeking an improved score.
The RBC Canadian Open tournament and course info
- Date: May 30 - June 2, 2024
- Location: Hamilton, ON, CAN
- Course: Hamilton Golf & Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,084 yards
- Purse: $9.4M
- Previous winner: Nick Taylor
At the RBC Canadian Open
- Young has played the RBC Canadian Open once recently (in 2023), posting a score of 1-under and finishing 57th.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Nick Taylor posted numbers of 0.95 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (34th in field), 5.835 in SG: Approach the Green (sixth), and 4.831 in SG: Putting (10th).
- En route to his victory last year, Taylor posted an average driving distance of 294.5 (59th in field), hit 72.22% of greens in regulation (ninth), and took 27 putts per round (10th).
Young's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/8/2023
|57
|71-72-74-70
|-1
Young's recent performances
- Over his last five events, Young has one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
- Young has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five events, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
- He has an average score relative to par of 2-under in his last five events.
- Off the tee, Cameron Young has averaged 310.9 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Young is averaging 0.426 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Young is averaging 1.254 Strokes Gained: Total.
Young's advanced stats and rankings
- Young has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.368, which ranks 31st on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (303.8 yards) ranks 44th, and his 67.4% driving accuracy average ranks 35th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Young ranks 46th on TOUR, posting an average of 0.344, while he ranks 44th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 67.14%.
- On the greens, Young's -0.118 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 121st this season, while he averages 28.43 putts per round (41st).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|44
|303.8
|310.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|44
|67.14%
|63.06%
|Putts Per Round
|41
|28.43
|27.9
|Par Breakers
|72
|25.41%
|24.44%
|Bogey Avoidance
|46
|13.48%
|14.72%
Young's best finishes
- Young has played 12 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has earned two finishes in the top-five and four finishes in the top-10.
- In those 12 events, he made the cut 12 times.
- Currently, Young has 880 points, ranking him 34th in the FedExCup standings.
Young's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Young produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Valspar Championship, ranking No. 1 in the field at 5.055. In that event, he finished second.
- Young produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking fifth in the field at 6.757. In that tournament, he finished 54th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Young put up his best performance this season at The Sentry, ranking 11th in the field at 1.627. In that event, he finished 33rd.
- At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Young posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.214, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him seventh in the field (he finished eighth in that event).
- Young posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.547) at the Valspar Championship (March 2024), which ranked him second in the field. He finished second in that event.
Young's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|31
|0.368
|1.367
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|46
|0.344
|-0.462
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|132
|-0.173
|-0.077
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|121
|-0.118
|0.426
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|52
|0.422
|1.254
Young's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|74-75
|+5
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|57
|71-72-74-70
|-1
|5
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|32
|72-70-68-73
|+3
|24
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|60
|67-69-72-67
|-5
|5
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|6
|65-64-71-68
|-16
|81
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|8
|72-68-66-73
|-5
|91
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|31
|67-71-69-67
|-6
|92
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|15
|67-71-68-68
|-6
|200
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|54
|65-74-72-64
|-13
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|38
|66-68-68-68
|-12
|--
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|15
|69-71-69-74
|-5
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|33
|68-67-74-65
|-18
|27
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|70
|71-74-70
|-1
|6
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|8
|67-67-66-71
|-13
|78
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|16
|72-66-69-70
|-7
|115
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|4
|65-69-71-66
|-13
|104
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|36
|73-70-71-76
|+2
|21
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|54
|70-69-73-74
|-2
|9
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|2
|69-69-68-68
|-10
|300
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|9
|70-73-72-73
|E
|180
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|62
|67-71-76-70
|E
|8
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|34
|71-69-71-76
|+3
|26
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|63
|69-71-70-71
|-3
|7
All stats in this article are accurate for Young as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.