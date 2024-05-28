PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
38M AGO

Cameron Young betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Cameron Young betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

    In his most recent tournament at the PGA Championship, Cameron Young concluded the weekend at 3-under, good for a 63rd-place finish. He enters play in the 2024 RBC Canadian Open May 30 - June 2 seeking an improved score.

    Latest odds for Young at the RBC Canadian Open.

    The RBC Canadian Open tournament and course info

    • Date: May 30 - June 2, 2024
    • Location: Hamilton, ON, CAN
    • Course: Hamilton Golf & Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,084 yards
    • Purse: $9.4M
    • Previous winner: Nick Taylor

    At the RBC Canadian Open

    • Young has played the RBC Canadian Open once recently (in 2023), posting a score of 1-under and finishing 57th.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Nick Taylor posted numbers of 0.95 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (34th in field), 5.835 in SG: Approach the Green (sixth), and 4.831 in SG: Putting (10th).
    • En route to his victory last year, Taylor posted an average driving distance of 294.5 (59th in field), hit 72.22% of greens in regulation (ninth), and took 27 putts per round (10th).

    Young's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    6/8/20235771-72-74-70-1

    Young's recent performances

    • Over his last five events, Young has one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
    • Young has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five events, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 2-under in his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Cameron Young has averaged 310.9 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Young is averaging 0.426 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Young is averaging 1.254 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Young's advanced stats and rankings

    • Young has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.368, which ranks 31st on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (303.8 yards) ranks 44th, and his 67.4% driving accuracy average ranks 35th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Young ranks 46th on TOUR, posting an average of 0.344, while he ranks 44th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 67.14%.
    • On the greens, Young's -0.118 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 121st this season, while he averages 28.43 putts per round (41st).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance44303.8310.9
    Greens in Regulation %4467.14%63.06%
    Putts Per Round4128.4327.9
    Par Breakers7225.41%24.44%
    Bogey Avoidance4613.48%14.72%

    Young's best finishes

    • Young has played 12 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has earned two finishes in the top-five and four finishes in the top-10.
    • In those 12 events, he made the cut 12 times.
    • Currently, Young has 880 points, ranking him 34th in the FedExCup standings.

    Young's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Young produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Valspar Championship, ranking No. 1 in the field at 5.055. In that event, he finished second.
    • Young produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking fifth in the field at 6.757. In that tournament, he finished 54th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Young put up his best performance this season at The Sentry, ranking 11th in the field at 1.627. In that event, he finished 33rd.
    • At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Young posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.214, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him seventh in the field (he finished eighth in that event).
    • Young posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.547) at the Valspar Championship (March 2024), which ranked him second in the field. He finished second in that event.

    Young's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee310.3681.367
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green460.344-0.462
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green132-0.173-0.077
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting121-0.1180.426
    Average Strokes Gained: Total520.4221.254

    Young's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC74-75+5--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open5771-72-74-70-15
    June 15-18U.S. Open3272-70-68-73+324
    June 22-25Travelers Championship6067-69-72-67-55
    July 6-9John Deere Classic665-64-71-68-1681
    July 20-22The Open Championship872-68-66-73-591
    July 27-303M OpenMC71-69-2--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship3167-71-69-67-692
    August 17-20BMW Championship1567-71-68-68-6200
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship5465-74-72-64-13--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic3866-68-68-68-12--
    November 30 - December 3Hero World Challenge1569-71-69-74-5--
    January 4-7The Sentry3368-67-74-65-1827
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am7071-74-70-16
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open867-67-66-71-1378
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational1672-66-69-70-7115
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches465-69-71-66-13104
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3673-70-71-76+221
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship5470-69-73-74-29
    March 21-24Valspar Championship269-69-68-68-10300
    April 11-14Masters Tournament970-73-72-73E180
    April 18-21RBC Heritage6267-71-76-70E8
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship3471-69-71-76+326
    May 16-19PGA Championship6369-71-70-71-37

    All stats in this article are accurate for Young as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

