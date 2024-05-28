Cameron Champ betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

This season, Champ put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Texas Children's Houston Open (March 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field at 5.366.

Champ delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Texas Children's Houston Open (March 2024), ranking 63rd in the field with a mark of -1.033.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Champ's best performance this season was at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.946 (he missed the cut in that tournament).

At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Champ recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (7.925). That ranked fourth in the field.