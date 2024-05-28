PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
40M AGO

Cameron Champ betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Cameron Champ betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

    Cameron Champ enters play May 30 - June 2 in the 2024 RBC Canadian Open after missing the cut in the same tournament in 2023.

    Latest odds for Champ at the RBC Canadian Open.

    The RBC Canadian Open tournament and course info

    • Date: May 30 - June 2, 2024
    • Location: Hamilton, ON, CAN
    • Course: Hamilton Golf & Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,084 yards
    • Purse: $9.4M
    • Previous winner: Nick Taylor

    At the RBC Canadian Open

    • Over Champ's last three visits to the the RBC Canadian Open, he has failed to make the cut each time.
    • Champ last played at the RBC Canadian Open in 2023, missing the cut with a score of even-par.
    • With numbers of 0.95 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (34th in field), 5.835 in SG: Approach the Green (sixth), and 4.831 in SG: Putting (10th), Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2023.
    • En route to his victory last year, Taylor posted an average driving distance of 294.5 (59th in field), hit 72.22% of greens in regulation (ninth), and took 27 putts per round (10th).

    Champ's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    6/8/2023MC73-71E
    6/9/2022MC73-71+4
    7/26/2018MC69-72-3

    Champ's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Champ has an average finish of 36th.
    • He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Champ has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances.
    • He has carded an average score of 3-under over his last five events.
    • Cameron Champ has averaged 318.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Champ is averaging 2.171 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Champ is averaging -0.487 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Champ .

    Champ's advanced stats and rankings

    • Champ has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.830 this season, which ranks fourth on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (317.2 yards) ranks second.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Champ ranks 176th on TOUR, putting up an average of -0.904, while he ranks 106th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 64.96%.
    • On the greens, Champ's 0.459 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 24th this season, and his 29.15 putts-per-round average ranks 137th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance2317.2318.3
    Greens in Regulation %10664.96%61.11%
    Putts Per Round13729.1528.7
    Par Breakers9924.57%19.44%
    Bogey Avoidance15016.88%15.87%

    Champ's best finishes

    • Champ is still seeking his first top-10 finish this season (he has taken part in 12 tournaments).
    • In those 12 tournaments, he had a 25% success rate in terms of making the cut (three cuts made).
    • Champ, who has 70 points, currently sits 172nd in the FedExCup standings.

    Champ's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Champ put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Texas Children's Houston Open (March 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field at 5.366.
    • Champ delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Texas Children's Houston Open (March 2024), ranking 63rd in the field with a mark of -1.033.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Champ's best performance this season was at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.946 (he missed the cut in that tournament).
    • At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Champ recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (7.925). That ranked fourth in the field.
    • Champ posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (4.596) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, which was held in February 2024. That performance ranked 24th in the field (he finished 24th in that tournament).

    Champ's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee40.8302.181
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green176-0.904-1.630
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green177-0.645-3.208
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting240.4592.171
    Average Strokes Gained: Total126-0.261-0.487

    Champ's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 8-11RBC Canadian OpenMC73-71E--
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC71-69E--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC68-73-3--
    July 6-9John Deere Classic5168-69-73-66-87
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC73-70+3--
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC73-74+3--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship967-69-65-71-16--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open1863-67-74-65-15--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP5969-74-69-74+6--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship4568-67-69-70-14--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic5870-68-69-66-9--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC68-71-1--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC74-72-65-5--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC75-67-2--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC70-71-1--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta2466-71-67-71-931
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC69-76+3--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC73-72+1--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship2671-69-67-74-330
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open4570-68-68-72-29
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC77-76+9--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC67-72-3--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Champ as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

