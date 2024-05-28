40M AGO
Cameron Champ betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
Cameron Champ enters play May 30 - June 2 in the 2024 RBC Canadian Open after missing the cut in the same tournament in 2023.
Latest odds for Champ at the RBC Canadian Open.
The RBC Canadian Open tournament and course info
- Date: May 30 - June 2, 2024
- Location: Hamilton, ON, CAN
- Course: Hamilton Golf & Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,084 yards
- Purse: $9.4M
- Previous winner: Nick Taylor
At the RBC Canadian Open
- Over Champ's last three visits to the the RBC Canadian Open, he has failed to make the cut each time.
- Champ last played at the RBC Canadian Open in 2023, missing the cut with a score of even-par.
- With numbers of 0.95 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (34th in field), 5.835 in SG: Approach the Green (sixth), and 4.831 in SG: Putting (10th), Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2023.
- En route to his victory last year, Taylor posted an average driving distance of 294.5 (59th in field), hit 72.22% of greens in regulation (ninth), and took 27 putts per round (10th).
Champ's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/8/2023
|MC
|73-71
|E
|6/9/2022
|MC
|73-71
|+4
|7/26/2018
|MC
|69-72
|-3
Champ's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Champ has an average finish of 36th.
- He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Champ has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances.
- He has carded an average score of 3-under over his last five events.
- Cameron Champ has averaged 318.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Champ is averaging 2.171 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Champ is averaging -0.487 Strokes Gained: Total.
Champ's advanced stats and rankings
- Champ has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.830 this season, which ranks fourth on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (317.2 yards) ranks second.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Champ ranks 176th on TOUR, putting up an average of -0.904, while he ranks 106th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 64.96%.
- On the greens, Champ's 0.459 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 24th this season, and his 29.15 putts-per-round average ranks 137th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|2
|317.2
|318.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|106
|64.96%
|61.11%
|Putts Per Round
|137
|29.15
|28.7
|Par Breakers
|99
|24.57%
|19.44%
|Bogey Avoidance
|150
|16.88%
|15.87%
Champ's best finishes
- Champ is still seeking his first top-10 finish this season (he has taken part in 12 tournaments).
- In those 12 tournaments, he had a 25% success rate in terms of making the cut (three cuts made).
- Champ, who has 70 points, currently sits 172nd in the FedExCup standings.
Champ's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Champ put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Texas Children's Houston Open (March 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field at 5.366.
- Champ delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Texas Children's Houston Open (March 2024), ranking 63rd in the field with a mark of -1.033.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Champ's best performance this season was at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.946 (he missed the cut in that tournament).
- At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Champ recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (7.925). That ranked fourth in the field.
- Champ posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (4.596) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, which was held in February 2024. That performance ranked 24th in the field (he finished 24th in that tournament).
Champ's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|4
|0.830
|2.181
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|176
|-0.904
|-1.630
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|177
|-0.645
|-3.208
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|24
|0.459
|2.171
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|126
|-0.261
|-0.487
Champ's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|73-71
|E
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|71-69
|E
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|68-73
|-3
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|51
|68-69-73-66
|-8
|7
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|73-70
|+3
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|73-74
|+3
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|9
|67-69-65-71
|-16
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|18
|63-67-74-65
|-15
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|59
|69-74-69-74
|+6
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|45
|68-67-69-70
|-14
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|58
|70-68-69-66
|-9
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|68-71
|-1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|74-72-65
|-5
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|75-67
|-2
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|24
|66-71-67-71
|-9
|31
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|69-76
|+3
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|26
|71-69-67-74
|-3
|30
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|45
|70-68-68-72
|-2
|9
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|77-76
|+9
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|67-72
|-3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Champ as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
