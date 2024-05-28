PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
39M AGO

Callum Tarren betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Callum Tarren betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

    Callum Tarren hits the links May 30 - June 2 in the 2024 RBC Canadian Open at Hamilton Golf & Country Club following a 70th-place finish in the Charles Schwab Challenge his last time in competition.

    Latest odds for Tarren at the RBC Canadian Open.

    The RBC Canadian Open tournament and course info

    • Date: May 30 - June 2, 2024
    • Location: Hamilton, ON, CAN
    • Course: Hamilton Golf & Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,084 yards
    • Purse: $9.4M
    • Previous winner: Nick Taylor

    At the RBC Canadian Open

    • In his last two appearances at the RBC Canadian Open, Tarren has an average finish of 43rd, and an average score of 4-under.
    • Tarren last played at the RBC Canadian Open in 2023, finishing 43rd with a score of 4-under.
    • Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 0.95 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (34th in field), 5.835 in SG: Approach the Green (sixth), and 4.831 in SG: Putting (10th).
    • In addition, Taylor's average driving distance was 294.5 (59th in field), he hit 72.22% of greens in regulation (ninth), and he averaged 27 putts per round (10th).

    Tarren's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    6/8/20234369-72-73-70-4
    6/9/2022MC75-71+6

    Tarren's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Tarren has an average finish of 47th.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Tarren has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
    • In his last five appearances, his average score has been 4-under.
    • In terms of driving distance, Callum Tarren has averaged 300.6 yards in his past five starts.
    • Tarren is averaging -1.447 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Tarren is averaging -2.267 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Tarren .

    Tarren's advanced stats and rankings

    • Tarren owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.336 (153rd) this season, while his average driving distance of 306.5 yards ranks 30th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Tarren owns a -0.461 mark (162nd on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Tarren's -0.314 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 139th this season, and his 29.38 putts-per-round average ranks 151st.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance30306.5300.6
    Greens in Regulation %17460.29%63.49%
    Putts Per Round15129.3829.2
    Par Breakers9724.67%20.24%
    Bogey Avoidance17519.44%15.87%

    Tarren's best finishes

    • Tarren has taken part in 15 tournaments this season, but he has not registered a finish in the top 10.
    • In those 15 tournaments, he had a 33.3% success rate in terms of making the cut (five cuts made).
    • Tarren, who has 59 points, currently sits 180th in the FedExCup standings.

    Tarren's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Tarren delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Texas Children's Houston Open, ranking 22nd in the field at 2.160. In that event, he finished 69th.
    • Tarren's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in May 2024 at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he ranked 25th in the field with a mark of 2.080. He finished 70th in that tournament.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Tarren's best effort this season was in May 2024 at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.640. He missed the cut in that tournament.
    • At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Tarren recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 5.165, which ranked him ninth in the field. He finished 72nd in that event.
    • Tarren delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (0.056) in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open. That ranked in the field.

    Tarren's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee153-0.336-1.026
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green162-0.461-0.250
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green149-0.2780.455
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting139-0.314-1.447
    Average Strokes Gained: Total172-1.388-2.267

    Tarren's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open4369-72-73-70-411
    June 22-25Travelers Championship3367-69-63-70-1121
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic2967-68-71-69-1327
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC72-69-1--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC73-71+4--
    July 27-303M Open1366-68-70-67-1353
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC68-72E--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship768-69-67-71-13--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship4371-68-74-67-8--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open2370-68-62-70-14--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP3170-69-72-70+1--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC70-72-2--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC70-72E--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC69-72+1--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC71-70-66-9--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-73+2--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC76-69+3--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC74-72+4--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-74+2--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-78+9--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship7269-73-72-75+53
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open6970-68-70-74+23
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC72-74+2--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship2367-72-70-68-1120
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC68-70-4--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC72-71+1--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge7067-74-72-76+33

    All stats in this article are accurate for Tarren as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.