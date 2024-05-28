Callum Tarren betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
Callum Tarren hits the links May 30 - June 2 in the 2024 RBC Canadian Open at Hamilton Golf & Country Club following a 70th-place finish in the Charles Schwab Challenge his last time in competition.
The RBC Canadian Open tournament and course info
- Date: May 30 - June 2, 2024
- Location: Hamilton, ON, CAN
- Course: Hamilton Golf & Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,084 yards
- Purse: $9.4M
- Previous winner: Nick Taylor
At the RBC Canadian Open
- In his last two appearances at the RBC Canadian Open, Tarren has an average finish of 43rd, and an average score of 4-under.
- Tarren last played at the RBC Canadian Open in 2023, finishing 43rd with a score of 4-under.
- Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 0.95 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (34th in field), 5.835 in SG: Approach the Green (sixth), and 4.831 in SG: Putting (10th).
- In addition, Taylor's average driving distance was 294.5 (59th in field), he hit 72.22% of greens in regulation (ninth), and he averaged 27 putts per round (10th).
Tarren's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/8/2023
|43
|69-72-73-70
|-4
|6/9/2022
|MC
|75-71
|+6
Tarren's recent performances
- In his last five events, Tarren has an average finish of 47th.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
- Over his last five tournaments, Tarren has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been 4-under.
- In terms of driving distance, Callum Tarren has averaged 300.6 yards in his past five starts.
- Tarren is averaging -1.447 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Tarren is averaging -2.267 Strokes Gained: Total.
Tarren's advanced stats and rankings
- Tarren owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.336 (153rd) this season, while his average driving distance of 306.5 yards ranks 30th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Tarren owns a -0.461 mark (162nd on TOUR).
- On the greens, Tarren's -0.314 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 139th this season, and his 29.38 putts-per-round average ranks 151st.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|30
|306.5
|300.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|174
|60.29%
|63.49%
|Putts Per Round
|151
|29.38
|29.2
|Par Breakers
|97
|24.67%
|20.24%
|Bogey Avoidance
|175
|19.44%
|15.87%
Tarren's best finishes
- Tarren has taken part in 15 tournaments this season, but he has not registered a finish in the top 10.
- In those 15 tournaments, he had a 33.3% success rate in terms of making the cut (five cuts made).
- Tarren, who has 59 points, currently sits 180th in the FedExCup standings.
Tarren's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Tarren delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Texas Children's Houston Open, ranking 22nd in the field at 2.160. In that event, he finished 69th.
- Tarren's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in May 2024 at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he ranked 25th in the field with a mark of 2.080. He finished 70th in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Tarren's best effort this season was in May 2024 at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.640. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Tarren recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 5.165, which ranked him ninth in the field. He finished 72nd in that event.
- Tarren delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (0.056) in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open. That ranked in the field.
Tarren's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|153
|-0.336
|-1.026
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|162
|-0.461
|-0.250
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|149
|-0.278
|0.455
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|139
|-0.314
|-1.447
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|172
|-1.388
|-2.267
Tarren's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|43
|69-72-73-70
|-4
|11
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|33
|67-69-63-70
|-11
|21
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|29
|67-68-71-69
|-13
|27
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|73-71
|+4
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|13
|66-68-70-67
|-13
|53
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-72
|E
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|7
|68-69-67-71
|-13
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|43
|71-68-74-67
|-8
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|23
|70-68-62-70
|-14
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|31
|70-69-72-70
|+1
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|69-72
|+1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|71-70-66
|-9
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|76-69
|+3
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|74-72
|+4
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-78
|+9
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|72
|69-73-72-75
|+5
|3
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|69
|70-68-70-74
|+2
|3
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-74
|+2
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|23
|67-72-70-68
|-11
|20
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|70
|67-74-72-76
|+3
|3
All stats in this article are accurate for Tarren as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
