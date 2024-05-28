Callum Tarren betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

This season, Tarren delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Texas Children's Houston Open, ranking 22nd in the field at 2.160. In that event, he finished 69th.

Tarren's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in May 2024 at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he ranked 25th in the field with a mark of 2.080. He finished 70th in that tournament.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Tarren's best effort this season was in May 2024 at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.640. He missed the cut in that tournament.

At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Tarren recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 5.165, which ranked him ninth in the field. He finished 72nd in that event.