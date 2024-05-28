PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
38M AGO

C.T. Pan betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

1 Min Read

    In his most recent tournament at the Charles Schwab Challenge, C.T. Pan ended the weekend at 1-over, good for a 37th-place finish. He competes in the 2024 RBC Canadian Open May 30 - June 2 looking for better results.

    Latest odds for Pan at the RBC Canadian Open.

    The RBC Canadian Open tournament and course info

    • Date: May 30 - June 2, 2024
    • Location: Hamilton, ON, CAN
    • Course: Hamilton Golf & Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,084 yards
    • Purse: $9.4M
    • Previous winner: Nick Taylor

    At the RBC Canadian Open

    • In his last two appearances at the RBC Canadian Open, Pan has an average finish of ninth, and an average score of 16-under.
    • In Pan's most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2023, he finished third after posting a score of 16-under.
    • When Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2023, he had 0.95 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (34th in the field), 5.835 SG: Approach the Green (sixth), and 4.831 SG: Putting (10th).
    • Taylor also posted numbers of 294.5 in average driving distance (59th in field), 72.22% in terms of greens in regulation (ninth), and 27 putts per round (10th).

    Pan's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    6/8/2023370-66-66-70-16

    Pan's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Pan has an average finish of 44th.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
    • Pan has not finished within five strokes of the winner or recorded a better-than-average score in any of his last five appearances.
    • He has carded an average score of 1-over over his last five tournaments.
    • C.T. Pan has averaged 290.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Pan has an average of -0.703 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Pan is averaging -0.245 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Pan .

    Pan's advanced stats and rankings

    • Pan has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.105 this season (119th on TOUR). His average driving distance (292.7 yards) ranks 135th, while his 62.2% driving accuracy average ranks 85th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Pan ranks 94th on TOUR with a mark of -0.004.
    • On the greens, Pan has registered a -0.026 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 105th on TOUR, while he ranks 137th with a putts-per-round average of 29.15. He has broken par 21.38% of the time (157th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance135292.7290.7
    Greens in Regulation %9365.32%65.38%
    Putts Per Round13729.1529.8
    Par Breakers15721.38%16.67%
    Bogey Avoidance11215.49%13.25%

    Pan's best finishes

    • Pan has played 12 tournaments this season, and he has earned one top-five finish.
    • In those 12 events, he made the cut seven times.
    • Currently, Pan sits 112th in the FedExCup standings with 229 points.

    Pan's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Pan posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, ranking 16th in the field at 2.157. In that event, he finished third.
    • Pan produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2024), ranking 10th in the field with a mark of 5.709.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Pan posted his best mark this season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (February 2024), ranking fourth in the field with a mark of 4.400.
    • At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Pan posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.656, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 11th in the field (he finished 28th in that event).
    • Pan recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.596) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (February 2024), which ranked him third in the field. He finished third in that tournament.

    Pan's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee119-0.1050.022
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green94-0.004-0.149
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green280.2900.585
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting105-0.026-0.703
    Average Strokes Gained: Total870.155-0.245

    Pan's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open370-66-66-70-16145
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC75-73+8--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC73-69+2--
    July 27-303M Open7068-70-75-71E3
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship6470-68-68-74E4
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC71-72-1--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship968-69-69-66-16--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenW/D75+4--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC72-70-2--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC68-70-4--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicW/D42+6--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC72-67-1--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC73-73+4--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta371-67-67-65-14145
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches2866-68-70-71-927
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard5171-70-78-74+513
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship4269-68-70-76-518
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open5171-72-73-72E7
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonW/D72+1--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC73-69E--
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC73-69E--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge3769-70-68-74+116

    All stats in this article are accurate for Pan as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

