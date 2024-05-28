C.T. Pan betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

This season, Pan posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, ranking 16th in the field at 2.157. In that event, he finished third.

Pan produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2024), ranking 10th in the field with a mark of 5.709.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Pan posted his best mark this season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (February 2024), ranking fourth in the field with a mark of 4.400.

At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Pan posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.656, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 11th in the field (he finished 28th in that event).