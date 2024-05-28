PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
39M AGO

Bud Cauley betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Bud Cauley betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

    Bud Cauley looks to perform better in the 2024 RBC Canadian Open than the last time he played in this tournament in 2019 when he failed to make the cut.

    Latest odds for Cauley at the RBC Canadian Open.

    The RBC Canadian Open tournament and course info

    • Date: May 30 - June 2, 2024
    • Location: Hamilton, ON, CAN
    • Course: Hamilton Golf & Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,084 yards
    • Purse: $9.4M
    • Previous winner: Nick Taylor

    At the RBC Canadian Open

    • Cauley has played the RBC Canadian Open once recently, in 2019. He missed the cut after posting a score of 1-over.
    • Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 0.95 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (34th in field), 5.835 in SG: Approach the Green (sixth), and 4.831 in SG: Putting (10th).
    • Taylor also posted numbers of 294.5 in average driving distance (59th in field), 72.22% in terms of greens in regulation (ninth), and 27 putts per round (10th).

    Cauley's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    6/6/2019MC71-70+1

    Cauley's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Cauley has an average finish of 42nd.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
    • Cauley has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
    • He has an average score of 2-under across his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Bud Cauley has averaged 296.1 yards in his past five starts.
    • Cauley is averaging -1.631 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Cauley is averaging 0.885 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Cauley .

    Cauley's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-293.2296.1
    Greens in Regulation %-69.19%64.29%
    Putts Per Round-29.2729.0
    Par Breakers-19.44%18.65%
    Bogey Avoidance-11.87%13.49%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Cauley's best finishes

    • Cauley has taken part in seven tournaments this season, but he has not registered a finish in the top 10.
    • In those seven tournaments, he had a 57.1% success rate in terms of making the cut (four cuts made).

    Cauley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.469
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--1.549
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green--0.498
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---1.631
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.885

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Cauley's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open6569-68-70-75-24
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches2166-65-74-69-1037
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC70-73+1--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open4570-71-68-69-29
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open3974-71-69-72-215
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC72-69-3--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC72-67-3--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Cauley as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.