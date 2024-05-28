Bud Cauley betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
Bud Cauley looks to perform better in the 2024 RBC Canadian Open than the last time he played in this tournament in 2019 when he failed to make the cut.
The RBC Canadian Open tournament and course info
- Date: May 30 - June 2, 2024
- Location: Hamilton, ON, CAN
- Course: Hamilton Golf & Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,084 yards
- Purse: $9.4M
- Previous winner: Nick Taylor
At the RBC Canadian Open
- Cauley has played the RBC Canadian Open once recently, in 2019. He missed the cut after posting a score of 1-over.
- Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 0.95 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (34th in field), 5.835 in SG: Approach the Green (sixth), and 4.831 in SG: Putting (10th).
- Taylor also posted numbers of 294.5 in average driving distance (59th in field), 72.22% in terms of greens in regulation (ninth), and 27 putts per round (10th).
Cauley's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/6/2019
|MC
|71-70
|+1
Cauley's recent performances
- In his last five events, Cauley has an average finish of 42nd.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
- Cauley has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
- He has an average score of 2-under across his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Bud Cauley has averaged 296.1 yards in his past five starts.
- Cauley is averaging -1.631 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Cauley is averaging 0.885 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Cauley's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|293.2
|296.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|69.19%
|64.29%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.27
|29.0
|Par Breakers
|-
|19.44%
|18.65%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|11.87%
|13.49%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Cauley's best finishes
- Cauley has taken part in seven tournaments this season, but he has not registered a finish in the top 10.
- In those seven tournaments, he had a 57.1% success rate in terms of making the cut (four cuts made).
Cauley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.469
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|1.549
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|0.498
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-1.631
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|0.885
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Cauley's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|65
|69-68-70-75
|-2
|4
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|21
|66-65-74-69
|-10
|37
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|45
|70-71-68-69
|-2
|9
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|39
|74-71-69-72
|-2
|15
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|72-69
|-3
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|72-67
|-3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Cauley as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
