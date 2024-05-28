Bud Cauley betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

In his last five events, Cauley has an average finish of 42nd.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.

Cauley has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.

He has an average score of 2-under across his last five events.

In terms of driving distance, Bud Cauley has averaged 296.1 yards in his past five starts.

Cauley is averaging -1.631 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.