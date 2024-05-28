Brice Garnett betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

Over his last five tournaments, Garnett has finished in the top 20 once.

He's made the cut in three of his last five tournaments.

Garnett has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.

He has carded an average score of 8-under over his last five appearances.

Brice Garnett has averaged 289.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Garnett is averaging -0.603 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.