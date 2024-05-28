PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Brice Garnett betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

Betting Profile

    Brice Garnett hits the links in the 2024 RBC Canadian Open May 30 - June 2 after a 35th-place finish in the PGA Championship in his last tournament.

    Latest odds for Garnett at the RBC Canadian Open.

    The RBC Canadian Open tournament and course info

    • Date: May 30 - June 2, 2024
    • Location: Hamilton, ON, CAN
    • Course: Hamilton Golf & Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,084 yards
    • Purse: $9.4M
    • Previous winner: Nick Taylor

    At the RBC Canadian Open

    • Over his last three trips to the RBC Canadian Open, Garnett has an average score of 1-over, with an average finish of 68th.
    • Garnett finished 68th (with a score of 1-over) in his most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open (in 2023).
    • Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 0.95 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (34th in field), 5.835 in SG: Approach the Green (sixth), and 4.831 in SG: Putting (10th).
    • En route to his victory last year, Taylor posted an average driving distance of 294.5 (59th in field), hit 72.22% of greens in regulation (ninth), and took 27 putts per round (10th).

    Garnett's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    6/8/20236868-75-71-75+1
    6/9/2022MC72-73+5
    6/6/2019MC74-68+2

    Garnett's recent performances

    • Over his last five tournaments, Garnett has finished in the top 20 once.
    • He's made the cut in three of his last five tournaments.
    • Garnett has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
    • He has carded an average score of 8-under over his last five appearances.
    • Brice Garnett has averaged 289.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Garnett is averaging -0.603 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Garnett has an average of 1.601 in his past five tournaments.
    Garnett's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-289.6289.8
    Greens in Regulation %-71.11%69.79%
    Putts Per Round-28.9529.4
    Par Breakers-31.67%22.22%
    Bogey Avoidance-10.83%10.76%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Garnett's best finishes

    • In those seven events, he made the cut five times, a success rate of 71.4%.

    Garnett's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.204
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--1.100
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green--0.898
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.603
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--1.601

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Garnett's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open6868-75-71-75+13
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic4769-71-68-70-109
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC68-76+2--
    July 13-16Barbasol Championship3370-70-68-69-1112
    July 27-303M Open5371-67-70-70-66
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC71-72+3--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship5273-66-69-75-5--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC69-72-3--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC68-73-3--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship3069-68-68-66-13--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC72-67-3--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open166-66-68-69-44300
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship3571-72-67-72-622
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC70-74+2--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage1869-68-66-72-988
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC74-65-3--
    May 16-19PGA Championship3572-67-69-68-824

    All stats in this article are accurate for Garnett as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

