Brice Garnett betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
1 Min Read
Brice Garnett hits the links in the 2024 RBC Canadian Open May 30 - June 2 after a 35th-place finish in the PGA Championship in his last tournament.
The RBC Canadian Open tournament and course info
- Date: May 30 - June 2, 2024
- Location: Hamilton, ON, CAN
- Course: Hamilton Golf & Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,084 yards
- Purse: $9.4M
- Previous winner: Nick Taylor
At the RBC Canadian Open
- Over his last three trips to the RBC Canadian Open, Garnett has an average score of 1-over, with an average finish of 68th.
- Garnett finished 68th (with a score of 1-over) in his most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open (in 2023).
- Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 0.95 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (34th in field), 5.835 in SG: Approach the Green (sixth), and 4.831 in SG: Putting (10th).
- En route to his victory last year, Taylor posted an average driving distance of 294.5 (59th in field), hit 72.22% of greens in regulation (ninth), and took 27 putts per round (10th).
Garnett's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/8/2023
|68
|68-75-71-75
|+1
|6/9/2022
|MC
|72-73
|+5
|6/6/2019
|MC
|74-68
|+2
Garnett's recent performances
- Over his last five tournaments, Garnett has finished in the top 20 once.
- He's made the cut in three of his last five tournaments.
- Garnett has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
- He has carded an average score of 8-under over his last five appearances.
- Brice Garnett has averaged 289.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Garnett is averaging -0.603 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Garnett has an average of 1.601 in his past five tournaments.
Garnett's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|289.6
|289.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|71.11%
|69.79%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|28.95
|29.4
|Par Breakers
|-
|31.67%
|22.22%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|10.83%
|10.76%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Garnett's best finishes
- Garnett has participated in seven tournaments this season, winning one of them. He has also earned .
- In those seven events, he made the cut five times, a success rate of 71.4%.
Garnett's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.204
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|1.100
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|0.898
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.603
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|1.601
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Garnett's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|68
|68-75-71-75
|+1
|3
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|47
|69-71-68-70
|-10
|9
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|68-76
|+2
|--
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|33
|70-70-68-69
|-11
|12
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|53
|71-67-70-70
|-6
|6
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|52
|73-66-69-75
|-5
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|69-72
|-3
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|68-73
|-3
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|30
|69-68-68-66
|-13
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-67
|-3
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|1
|66-66-68-69
|-44
|300
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|35
|71-72-67-72
|-6
|22
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|18
|69-68-66-72
|-9
|88
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|74-65
|-3
|--
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|35
|72-67-69-68
|-8
|24
All stats in this article are accurate for Garnett as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.